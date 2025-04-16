Lightspeed

Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

SOL remains bullish amid broader market stagnation

The asset surged over the past seven days to reach its highest-ever weekly close on the SOL/ETH pair

by Jeff Albus /
Lightspeed Newsletter

The story behind Solana’s queen of cringe

Bangerz, a pseudonymous X creator who works at a Solana NFT startup, shows how cringe can be a winning social strategy

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter:  MetaDAO is making markets into its government

Plus, Andrew Tate has announced he wants to crash Solana

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus&Michael McSweeney /
Podcast

Can ‘Code’ open up Solana’s closed culture?

“Code” will be one of the first Solana-based projects to open source its code using the MIT license

by Bessie Liu /
Web3

Resuscitate your Spotify Wrapped with these 5 podcast episodes

We can’t all have impeccable taste in music — some of us need to spend the next 2 weeks diversifying our listening experience

by Hannah Finnerty /
DeFi

Is it time to drop TVL as a DeFi metric?

“Please stop looking at TVL as a useful metric if you’re at all a serious investor,” Jain insists

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Solana ‘roast’ reveals painful truths

As is often the case, the roast begins with laughs — but quickly turns to hard truths

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

FTX implosion was a ‘clear market opportunity’ for Solana, says Monegro

Innovative blockchain activity is moving to “things that really hit the end user,” Monegro says

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Do rollups actually scale Ethereum or are we fooling ourselves?

The crux of the matter is the definition of scaling, Charbonneau explains

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Siloed systems could replace DeFi’s ‘Lego castles,’ Fiskante says

Blockchain competitors are “building their own little empires,” Fiskante says

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Time to declare EVM the winner? Not yet, says Helius CEO Mumtaz

The EVM will not retain 95% market dominance, Mumtaz says. “That’s just never happened”

by Darren Kleine /
Web3

Web3 marketers are ‘flying blind,’ says Spindl’s Garcia-Martinez

Garcia-Martinez says Spindl uses blockchains to present a “view of the world the marketer cares about”

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

DYdX founder touts ‘tailor-made’ decentralized derivatives market

High volume and high speed — two desirable characteristics that rarely find themselves in the same room as blockchain technology

by Darren Kleine /
Web3

Bastion startup aims to make Web3 easy for businesses

Andreessen-Horowitz GP Simpson says that the backgrounds of Bastion’s co-founders “are exactly what’s needed to really be able to tackle this problem”

by Darren Kleine /
Web3

Here’s a crazy idea: What if we used Web3 tools to engage with Web3 products?

The industry has not yet been able to get a “meaningful percentage” of new participants to “use crypto tech to engage with crypto”

by Darren Kleine /
Business

Helium Mobile a ‘mass market product’ that ‘hides the crypto bits,’ CEO says

Helium Foundation CEO Abhay Kumar details the Helium Mobile platform as an example of a crypto-based product with mass market appeal

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Blockchain tech narrative is ‘lightyears ahead of reality,’ says Dudas

Mike Dudas is excited to see parallel processing on Ethereum, but “a lot has to happen before we’re going to see that”

by Darren Kleine /
Web3

What will it take for gamers to stop hating NFTs? Great games, says Polygon’s Wyatt

Blockchain is a “natural fit” in games based on open economies and user-generated content, says Wyatt

by Darren Kleine /
Finance

Solana offers solutions to banking’s ‘bizarre inefficiencies,’ says Mumtaz

Mumtaz insists Visa’s recent expansion of stablecoin settlements to Solana is good for all of crypto

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Solana’s recent good news is a tech ‘validation,’ says Jupiter’s Ben Chow

The recent news bridges the gap ‘from fundamentals to perceived value,’ says Hubble protocol’s Marius Ciubotariu

by Darren Kleine /
Analysis

Reaching a billion users is ‘the wrong goal’ for crypto, says former Tinder VP

The Web3 game is different because “everything is monetizable”

by Darren Kleine /
Analysis

Tether is ‘unfairly maligned,’ but will eventually fail, says Nic Carter

While the general partner at Castle Island Ventures prefers to use USDC, he understands why people choose Tether

by Darren Kleine /
Analysis

NFTs need to be about connecting creators with collectors, says Magic Eden’s Huang

The reason NFTS are different from fungibles, Huang says, is they’re “inherently emotional”

by Darren Kleine /
Analysis

Layer-1s, rollups, or appchains — which is best for building enterprise-scale blockchain apps?

The successful launch of layer-2 chains like Base has “increasingly validated” the modular blockchain thesis, Celestia’s Nick White says

by Darren Kleine /

