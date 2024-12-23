North Korea

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Hyperliquid under scrutiny amid signs of North Korean hacker activity

Hyperliquid’s deposit bridge has seen a record net outflow of $114.7 million in USDC liquidity in the past day

by Donovan Choy /
Policy

North Korea is still a threat to crypto: Chainalysis

While North Korea didn’t steal as much money last year, the number of attacks climbed

by Katherine Ross /
Opinion

Yes, criminals use crypto. No, don’t blame the developers.

Any team whose code has facilitated an exchange that a government finds unsavory is potentially on the chopping block

by Andrew Thurman /
Markets

FBI flags imminent sale of $40M in stolen crypto funds linked to North Korea

The stolen funds are said to derive from several hacks this year, including $60 million from Alphapo and $37 million from CoinsPaid

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

US Treasury Sanctions 3 Lazarus Group Members

The US Treasury has previously sanctioned Lazarus Group, wallet addresses and two Chinese nationals

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

North Korea’s Lazarus Hackers Try to Exfiltrate Harmony Funds

The notorious cybercrime group used Ethereum-based Railgun to anonymize their movements, but exchanges froze some assets

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Crypto Startups Beware: That VC Email Might Be North Korean Hackers

Cybersecurity researchers say this North Korean hacker crew likely won’t slow down its crypto-phishing campaign anytime soon

by David Canellis /
MarketsPolicy

Japan-based Crypto Businesses Warned of Possible Cyberattack Threat

Crypto companies in Japan asked to defend against hacks from North Korea’s Lazarus group

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Report: Ronin Crypto Hackers Find New Mixer to Convert Stolen ETH to BTC

Hackers have more recently tapped ChipMixer, a crypto mixing service founded in 2017 that has not yet been added to OFAC’s blocked list

by Casey Wagner /
People

Q&A: Crypto Insider Chris Emms Sheds Light on North Korean Blockchain Conference

Blockworks sat down with arrested crypto insider Christopher Emms to discuss his ill-fated trip to North Korea

by David Canellis /
Policy

Crypto Insider Stuck in Saudi Arabia Over North Korean Conference

Christopher Emms traveled to North Korea alongside Virgil Griffith for a blockchain conference in 2019, drawing ire of the US

by David Canellis /
Policy

Two Europeans Charged In US Over Virgil Griffith North Korea Sanctions Case

The pair allegedly conspired to violate sanctions by recruiting Griffith to provide crypto and blockchain services to North Korea

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPolicy

North Korean Hackers Responsible for Last Month’s Ronin Theft, FBI Confirms

Hacker collectives Lazarus Group and APT38 ar responsible for the theft, the FBI said

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Treasury Sanctions North Korean Hacker Group, Confirms Ties to $625M Theft

Hackers stole $625 million last month from the Ronin Network, a sidechain used for play-to-earn game Axie Infinity

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Virgil Griffith Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison in N. Korean Sanctions Case

Griffith, an Ethereum developer who pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to violate sanctions laws last year, will also pay a $100,000 fine

by Macauley Peterson /
Policy

Virgil Griffith Pleads Guilty To Conspiracy In North Korea Sanctions Case

The charge against Griffith, a former Ethereum developer, surrounds a trip to Pyongyang in 2019, where he gave a presentation on blockchain technology at a conference.

by Morgan Chittum /

