North Korea
Hyperliquid’s deposit bridge has seen a record net outflow of $114.7 million in USDC liquidity in the past day
While North Korea didn’t steal as much money last year, the number of attacks climbed
Any team whose code has facilitated an exchange that a government finds unsavory is potentially on the chopping block
The stolen funds are said to derive from several hacks this year, including $60 million from Alphapo and $37 million from CoinsPaid
The US Treasury has previously sanctioned Lazarus Group, wallet addresses and two Chinese nationals
The notorious cybercrime group used Ethereum-based Railgun to anonymize their movements, but exchanges froze some assets
Cybersecurity researchers say this North Korean hacker crew likely won’t slow down its crypto-phishing campaign anytime soon
Crypto companies in Japan asked to defend against hacks from North Korea’s Lazarus group
Hackers have more recently tapped ChipMixer, a crypto mixing service founded in 2017 that has not yet been added to OFAC’s blocked list
Blockworks sat down with arrested crypto insider Christopher Emms to discuss his ill-fated trip to North Korea
Christopher Emms traveled to North Korea alongside Virgil Griffith for a blockchain conference in 2019, drawing ire of the US
The pair allegedly conspired to violate sanctions by recruiting Griffith to provide crypto and blockchain services to North Korea
Hacker collectives Lazarus Group and APT38 ar responsible for the theft, the FBI said
Hackers stole $625 million last month from the Ronin Network, a sidechain used for play-to-earn game Axie Infinity
Griffith, an Ethereum developer who pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to violate sanctions laws last year, will also pay a $100,000 fine
The charge against Griffith, a former Ethereum developer, surrounds a trip to Pyongyang in 2019, where he gave a presentation on blockchain technology at a conference.