Markets

PolitiFi parodies are half-way to the US election — but it’s uphill from here

Parody memecoins of political figures have captured crypto’s attention, but they still need to stick the landing

by David Canellis /
Opinion

Bitcoin isn’t right or left — it’s forward

We shouldn’t let bitcoin’s potential become overshadowed by political maneuvering

by Elliot David /
Opinion

Don’t dismiss the misunderstood techno-optimist voter

It’s in the best interest of our elected officials to cultivate that interest in crypto and incorporate these voters into a long-term political strategy

by Kristin Smith /
Policy

You don’t have the votes: Tom Emmer drops out of Speaker race

Emmer failed to snag the votes of 26 Republicans, leaving him well shy of the necessary 217 votes needed to become Speaker

by Katherine Ross /
Opinion

Need an edge in the 2024 presidential election? Look to crypto.

Crypto is that perfect edge for candidates to use to gain votes and campaign dollars

by John Rizzo /
Policy

Presidential hopeful Ramaswamy pledges ‘comprehensive crypto policy’ by Thanksgiving

Lacking specifics on how he intends to shape crypto policy, Ramaswamy said he intends to gut the federal bureaucracy by up to two-thirds.

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Washington think tank backs anti-CBDC bill

Competitive Enterprise Institute weighs in on Rep. Tom Emmer’s bill and effort to shape US policy on CBDCs

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

UK watchdog was pressured to open doors for crypto firms, ex-chief claims

Former FCA Chair Charles Randell said some of these firms are under US Department of Justice investigation, but didn’t name them

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Opinion

Ban Crypto, And America’s Drug Problem is Solved – Bingo!

Ban crypto, and immediately we have no problems with illegal drugs, right?

by Jon Rice /
Opinion

Ron DeSantis Posturing On Bitcoin Is Just Performative Politics

DeSantis says that the Biden administration will ban Bitcoin. Good luck with that.

by Jon Rice /
Policy

DeSantis Campaigns on Pro-Bitcoin, Anti-CBDC Message

Newly announced Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis claimed that the crypto industry would be doomed if President Biden is reelected

by Shalini Nagarajan /
People

RFK Jr’s Presidential Campaign Accepts Bitcoin, Like Dozens of Politicians Before

Three past presidential contenders have accepted crypto donations, and dozens of other politicians do too

by James Cirrone /
Opinion

Don’t Drive Crypto Into the EU’s Open Arms

The US has a history of failing to look even a few years down the line when enacting reactive new legislation

by Miller Whitehouse-Levine /
Policy

South Korean Politician’s Own Party Will Investigate Him for Irregular Token Trading 

Kim Nam-kuk, a member of South Korea’s Democratic Party, is said to have owned 800,000 wemix coins in 2021

by James Cirrone /
Opinion

Brad Sherman’s Crazed Bitcoin Attack Isn’t Quite Lawsuit-worthy

Brad Sherman won’t be on the receiving end of a lawsuit… this time.

by Jon Rice /
Policy

Stablecoin Policy Progress Impeded by Partisan Disagreements

Democrats slammed the current Republican-led draft bill for stablecoin legislation, but the parties agree on some points

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Biden’s New Communications Director Has Strong Crypto Connections

President Joe Biden appointed Ben LaBolt as his comms chief recently, and he holds BTC and ETH

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Riot Slams New York Times For ‘Inflammatory’ Bitcoin Mining Post

For the NYT to compare bitcoin power usage to electricity in people’s homes is an “arbitrary, inflammatory, and political choice,” Riot said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

DeFi Llama Quells Internal Squabbles, Scraps Token Launch Plans

Pseudonymous member 0xngmi said the argument about the token launch has been resolved and the fork is cancelled

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Crypto’s New Political Vanguard to Watch in 2023 

Here’s what five incoming and influential politicians friendly to crypto causes are planning in the year ahead

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Republican Congressman Hit With Ethics Penalty for Crypto Pump and Dump

In his final weeks in office, Rep. Cawthorn has been directed to pay $14,000 over the purchase and sale of LGB coin earlier this year

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

US Politicians Donate Bankman-Fried Cash to Charity

US politicians on both sides of the aisle collectively received millions in dollars from fallen FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

by David Canellis /
Policy

New Crypto-friendly Politicians Are Headed to Washington

Congressional Blockchain Caucus Chairs Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Bill Foster, D-Illi., both won reelection as well as Caucus members Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Richie Torres, D-N.Y.

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Survey: 37% of Voters Considering Candidates’ Crypto Positions

Roughly 80% of respondents say crypto regulations should be clearer, including 88% of Democrats and 77% of Republicans

by Ben Strack /

