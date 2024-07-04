Politics
Parody memecoins of political figures have captured crypto’s attention, but they still need to stick the landing
We shouldn’t let bitcoin’s potential become overshadowed by political maneuvering
It’s in the best interest of our elected officials to cultivate that interest in crypto and incorporate these voters into a long-term political strategy
Emmer failed to snag the votes of 26 Republicans, leaving him well shy of the necessary 217 votes needed to become Speaker
Crypto is that perfect edge for candidates to use to gain votes and campaign dollars
Lacking specifics on how he intends to shape crypto policy, Ramaswamy said he intends to gut the federal bureaucracy by up to two-thirds.
Competitive Enterprise Institute weighs in on Rep. Tom Emmer’s bill and effort to shape US policy on CBDCs
Former FCA Chair Charles Randell said some of these firms are under US Department of Justice investigation, but didn’t name them
Ban crypto, and immediately we have no problems with illegal drugs, right?
DeSantis says that the Biden administration will ban Bitcoin. Good luck with that.
Newly announced Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis claimed that the crypto industry would be doomed if President Biden is reelected
Three past presidential contenders have accepted crypto donations, and dozens of other politicians do too
The US has a history of failing to look even a few years down the line when enacting reactive new legislation
Kim Nam-kuk, a member of South Korea’s Democratic Party, is said to have owned 800,000 wemix coins in 2021
Brad Sherman won’t be on the receiving end of a lawsuit… this time.
Democrats slammed the current Republican-led draft bill for stablecoin legislation, but the parties agree on some points
President Joe Biden appointed Ben LaBolt as his comms chief recently, and he holds BTC and ETH
For the NYT to compare bitcoin power usage to electricity in people’s homes is an “arbitrary, inflammatory, and political choice,” Riot said
Pseudonymous member 0xngmi said the argument about the token launch has been resolved and the fork is cancelled
Here’s what five incoming and influential politicians friendly to crypto causes are planning in the year ahead
In his final weeks in office, Rep. Cawthorn has been directed to pay $14,000 over the purchase and sale of LGB coin earlier this year
US politicians on both sides of the aisle collectively received millions in dollars from fallen FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Congressional Blockchain Caucus Chairs Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Bill Foster, D-Illi., both won reelection as well as Caucus members Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Richie Torres, D-N.Y.
Roughly 80% of respondents say crypto regulations should be clearer, including 88% of Democrats and 77% of Republicans