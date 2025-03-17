Polkadot
A popular equity investing strategy, which considers network effects, is paying off for this crypto index
New proposals continue to move beyond filings focused on solana, XRP and litecoin
Plus, Evrloot RPG launches on Polkadot Moonbeam chain
Polkadot developer Parity is also weathering some shake ups in its 300+ roster
Blockworks exclusive: Credora teams up with Polkadot staking provider Acala to launch a BTC yield product with a focus on transparency and compliance
Blockworks exclusive: Natix has a privacy-focused smartphone app to map the world, and a plan to onboard users to Web3
Gavin Wood says Polkadot “isn’t so much about chains, It’s more about space”
Validiums and volitions are two ways rollups can store data off of Ethereum mainnet to reduce costs and increase throughput
Exclusive: Energy Web is tapping Polkadot in a move away from its EVM blockchain
“Polkadot and Cosmos share a similar vision where you have a range of heterogeneous blockchains working together,” Jafar Azam told Blockworks
Only one top 20 crypto was in the red over the past week, with solana continuing its recovery after the FTX debacle
A global online hackathon, sponsored by Toyota, aims to produce “intra-company DAO support tools” for the auto giant
Björn Wagner to serve as blockchain builder Parity Technologies’ new chief executive
Hackers minted themselves 1.3 billion aUSD tokens on Sunday, sending the dollar-pegged stablecoin as low as $0.07 on KuCoin
Cryptocurrency markets staged a slight recovery over the past week led by solana and polkadot, which both jumped about 20%
The $80 billion asset manager’s latest launches in Europe brings its crypto ETP offerings to eight
The stablecoin payment infrastructure provider’s seed round will go toward onboarding new users to Terra’s UST stablecoin and expanding cross-chain
Subspace Labs will use the funding to grow its integrations and protocol engineering teams while establishing a new one focused on Web3 developer tools
Switzerland-based DeFi Technologies subsidiary Valour plans to offer more single-asset crypto basket, thematic ETPs
Firm’s new index offering holds the next eight largest crypto assets
Digital asset funds are bullish on Polkadot (DOT) while BTC continues to consolidate below $60,000 despite inflation running hot
HNT continues its hot streak as new hotspots continue to come online, over $1 billion has been pledged by DOT holders for parachain auctions.
Over the span of three months, Parallel Finance’s valuation has increased about 67% from $150 million to $250 million, CEO Yubo Ruan told Blockworks.
The first step towards having functioning bespoke blockchains using Polkadot is finally here.