Polkadot

Empire NewsletterMarkets

Crypto markets offer ‘strong momentum opportunities’: Kaiko

A popular equity investing strategy, which considers network effects, is paying off for this crypto index

by Katherine Ross /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Issuers pile more crypto ETF plans

New proposals continue to move beyond filings focused on solana, XRP and litecoin

by Ben Strack /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Based on crypto’s wild history, AceTCG-inspired ‘Alpha Cards’ NFTs go live

Plus, Evrloot RPG launches on Polkadot Moonbeam chain

by Donovan Choy /
Business

Crypto hiring: Binance exit list gets longer as French general manager departs

Polkadot developer Parity is also weathering some shake ups in its 300+ roster

by James Cirrone /
DeFi

Bitcoin lenders have a new regulation-friendly option for yield

Blockworks exclusive: Credora teams up with Polkadot staking provider Acala to launch a BTC yield product with a focus on transparency and compliance

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

‘Drive-to-earn’ app aims to bootstrap ‘dynamic maps’ with crypto rewards

Blockworks exclusive: Natix has a privacy-focused smartphone app to map the world, and a plan to onboard users to Web3

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Polkadot rethinks the economics of parachain auctions

Gavin Wood says Polkadot “isn’t so much about chains, It’s more about space”

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Avail offers to bridge the data availability gap for Ethereum rollups

Validiums and volitions are two ways rollups can store data off of Ethereum mainnet to reduce costs and increase throughput

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

No more ‘vanilla’ EVM blockchain for renewables-focused Energy Web

Exclusive: Energy Web is tapping Polkadot in a move away from its EVM blockchain

by Michael Bodley /
DeFi

DeFi Users ‘Don’t Care’ What Chain Apps Are On: Composable Finance

“Polkadot and Cosmos share a similar vision where you have a range of heterogeneous blockchains working together,” Jafar Azam told Blockworks

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Polkadot, Solana Top Crypto For Weekly Price Gains

Only one top 20 crypto was in the red over the past week, with solana continuing its recovery after the FTX debacle

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

Toyota Tests Developer Skills on Popular Japanese Blockchain

A global online hackathon, sponsored by Toyota, aims to produce “intra-company DAO support tools” for the auto giant

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Polkadot Co-founder Gavin Wood Offloads CEO Title

Björn Wagner to serve as blockchain builder Parity Technologies’ new chief executive

by Ben Strack /
DeFiMarkets

Polkadot-Powered Stablecoin Tanks As Hackers Mint 1.3B Tokens 

Hackers minted themselves 1.3 billion aUSD tokens on Sunday, sending the dollar-pegged stablecoin as low as $0.07 on KuCoin

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Markets Recover as Ether Alternatives SOL and DOT Outperform Top Tokens

Cryptocurrency markets staged a slight recovery over the past week led by solana and polkadot, which both jumped about 20%

by David Canellis /
FinanceMarkets

WisdomTree Unveils 3 New Crypto ETPs as Investors Seek Diversity

The $80 billion asset manager’s latest launches in Europe brings its crypto ETP offerings to eight

by Ben Strack /
DeFiMarkets

Payment Builder Kado Closes First Capital Raise To Expand Access to Stablecoins

The stablecoin payment infrastructure provider’s seed round will go toward onboarding new users to Terra’s UST stablecoin and expanding cross-chain

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

Subspace Labs Raises $33M Led by Pantera Capital To Further Web3 Efforts

Subspace Labs will use the funding to grow its integrations and protocol engineering teams while establishing a new one focused on Web3 developer tools

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Cardano, Polkadot ETPs Hit Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Switzerland-based DeFi Technologies subsidiary Valour plans to offer more single-asset crypto basket, thematic ETPs

by Ben Strack /
Finance

21Shares Crypto ETP in Europe Excludes BTC and ETH

Firm’s new index offering holds the next eight largest crypto assets

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Funds are Bullish on DOT; BTC Continues to Struggle: Markets Wrap

Digital asset funds are bullish on Polkadot (DOT) while BTC continues to consolidate below $60,000 despite inflation running hot

by Sam Martin /
Markets

HNT Remains Hot; DOT Holders Pledge Over $1 Billion: Markets Wrap

HNT continues its hot streak as new hotspots continue to come online, over $1 billion has been pledged by DOT holders for parachain auctions.

by Sam Martin /
DeFiMarkets

Parallel Finance Valuation Rises 67% to $250M in Three Months

Over the span of three months, Parallel Finance’s valuation has increased about 67% from $150 million to $250 million, CEO Yubo Ruan told Blockworks.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
DeFi

Polkadot Reaches Major Milestone with Launch of Parachain Auctions

The first step towards having functioning bespoke blockchains using Polkadot is finally here.

by Sam Martin /

