Proof of work
The SEC’s newest statement on PoW mining adds further clarity, though a commissioner points out its limits
PayPal has unequivocally made a name for itself as a crypto adopter among fintech giants
The Solana proof-of-work project took off in early April
Bitcoin miners are no doubt closely watching fee revenues ahead of the next halving, which is now expected to hit April 20
Texas-focused bitcoin miner Riot orders initial wave of more than 33,000 MicroBT machines in bid to on-shore supply chain
Dogecoin made up 28% of NYSE-listed BIT Mining’s crypto treasury at the end of last quarter, having sold one-third of its Ethereum stash
After deal with GEM Mining, Sabre56 CEO discusses the firm’s seven-year bitcoin plan with Blockworks, which includes geographic expansion
The last time Bitcoin miner outflows were this high, BTC crashed from $30,000 to below $19,000 in less than two weeks
The Biden White House wants to impose a 30% tax on electricity used by Bitcoin miners, but insiders warn that could put some out of business
Texas lawmakers have unanimously approved a bill that would unwind tax breaks for local bitcoin mining operations
Bullish industry folk reckon Ethereum’s Merge is nowhere near priced in, while miners are seeking other chains to stay afloat
Stewards of the proof-of-work Ethereum spinoff blockchain have said the network will formally go live within 24 hours after the Merge
One of the world’s largest bitcoin mining pools is struggling to service withdrawals throughout the “dull crypto market”
Bitcoin mining equipment is costly and electricity does not come cheap, plus, there are some big players on the scene
Cryptocurrency mining outfit Bitfarms has sold almost half its bitcoins — 3,000 BTC, worth $62 million — over the past week, formally ending its “hodling” strategy
New York’s crypto mining moratorium bill is one step closer to advancing to the state Assembly
Proof-of-work and proof-of-stake are the most popular algorithms to secure and manage a blockchain, but they both have trade-offs