Empire NewsletterPolicy

The SEC is ‘paving the way for growth’ in crypto

The SEC’s newest statement on PoW mining adds further clarity, though a commissioner points out its limits

by Katherine Ross /
Empire Newsletter

Tracking PayPal’s rise as a crypto company

PayPal has unequivocally made a name for itself as a crypto adopter among fintech giants

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
DeFi

Solana congestion culprit Ore wins $50K from hackathon

The Solana proof-of-work project took off in early April

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

Bitcoin price still $43k after trading sideways for 2 months

Bitcoin miners are no doubt closely watching fee revenues ahead of the next halving, which is now expected to hit April 20

by David Canellis /
Business

Riot inks MicroBT deal to build bitcoin miners in US — not China

Texas-focused bitcoin miner Riot orders initial wave of more than 33,000 MicroBT machines in bid to on-shore supply chain

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Ethereum Miner Dumped ETH After Merge in Favor of Dogecoin

Dogecoin made up 28% of NYSE-listed BIT Mining’s crypto treasury at the end of last quarter, having sold one-third of its Ethereum stash

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Bitcoin Player Shifts Focus From Miner Consulting to Hosting

After deal with GEM Mining, Sabre56 CEO discusses the firm’s seven-year bitcoin plan with Blockworks, which includes geographic expansion

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bitcoin Miner Outflows at 11-month High After Market Rejects $30K

The last time Bitcoin miner outflows were this high, BTC crashed from $30,000 to below $19,000 in less than two weeks

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

‘A Bounty on Bitcoin Miners’: Industry Slams Biden’s 30% Tax

The Biden White House wants to impose a 30% tax on electricity used by Bitcoin miners, but insiders warn that could put some out of business

by James Cirrone /
Policy

Texas Steps Closer To Cutting Incentives for Bitcoin Miners

Texas lawmakers have unanimously approved a bill that would unwind tax breaks for local bitcoin mining operations

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Ether Price Flat After Merge as Miners Hunt for Hashrate Home

Bullish industry folk reckon Ethereum’s Merge is nowhere near priced in, while miners are seeking other chains to stay afloat

by David Canellis /
Markets

Proof-of-work Ethereum Fork to Rally Miners with 1 Hour Countdown

Stewards of the proof-of-work Ethereum spinoff blockchain have said the network will formally go live within 24 hours after the Merge

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Bitcoin Mining Pool Poolin Halts Withdrawals Amid Liquidity Crunch

One of the world’s largest bitcoin mining pools is struggling to service withdrawals throughout the “dull crypto market”

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

The Days of Lucrative Bitcoin Mining at Home are Over

Bitcoin mining equipment is costly and electricity does not come cheap, plus, there are some big players on the scene

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Crypto Miner Bitfarms Sells Bitcoin to Reduce Debt, Boost Liquidity

Cryptocurrency mining outfit Bitfarms has sold almost half its bitcoins — 3,000 BTC, worth $62 million — over the past week, formally ending its “hodling” strategy

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsPolicy

New York Bill Banning Proof-of-work Crypto Mining Poised to Advance

New York’s crypto mining moratorium bill is one step closer to advancing to the state Assembly

by Casey Wagner /
Education

Proof-of-Work vs. Proof-of-Stake: Which Is Better?

Proof-of-work and proof-of-stake are the most popular algorithms to secure and manage a blockchain, but they both have trade-offs

by Luke Conway /

