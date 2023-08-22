research
Galaxy Research’s Alex Thorn expects a positive market response if House-backed crypto bills prompt Senate action
When evaluated in US dollar terms, house prices in high crypto wealth counties were more than $1,800 higher in the nine months following the 2017 crypto boom
Since November 2022, bitcoin posts more significant gains during US hours compared to the Asian and European trading sessions, new research finds
The report from S&P Global attempts to uncover some of crypto’s biggest macro drivers
Silvergate had more than 90% of deposits coming from crypto clients, while Signature Bank had only 20%, a report found
If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck… why DYOR is more than a hashtag
Digital assets can reduce the difference between interest rates that banks charge for loans and the interest rates they pay to depositors, US Treasury said in a report
Not financial advice, but crypto tends to move most during certain periods of time, according to new research
Media company seeks to offer “most powerful research and data platform in crypto,” co-founder says
Of those women, 60% said they plan on buying crypto within the next few months
Decentralized exchanges gathered over $1 trillion in cumulative volume during 2021
More respondents report concerns about regulatory uncertainty and volatility compared to a year ago
Research from CrossTower suggests that Tether mints follow strong price action, and not a weak market as some might have suggested.
In general, ethereum outperformed benchmark assets, including bitcoin in H1 with the crypto-asset appreciating 895% in the 12 month period compared to bitcoin’s appreciation of 280%