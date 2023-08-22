research

Markets

Bitcoin market catalysts on Galaxy’s charts

Galaxy Research’s Alex Thorn expects a positive market response if House-backed crypto bills prompt Senate action

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Crypto wealth boosts house prices, NBER study finds

When evaluated in US dollar terms, house prices in high crypto wealth counties were more than $1,800 higher in the nine months following the 2017 crypto boom

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Bitcoin exhibits increased trading activity during US hours

Since November 2022, bitcoin posts more significant gains during US hours compared to the Asian and European trading sessions, new research finds

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Deciphering Crypto Macro Correlations, S&P Global Highlights Volatility

The report from S&P Global attempts to uncover some of crypto’s biggest macro drivers

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

US Congressional Research Finds Perception of Crypto Risk Spurred Bank Withdrawals

Silvergate had more than 90% of deposits coming from crypto clients, while Signature Bank had only 20%, a report found

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Opinion

CryptoGPT Made Headlines Yesterday Because… Errrr… Hmmm

If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck… why DYOR is more than a hashtag

by Jon Rice /
Policy

Digital Assets May Be Good for Households But Bad For Banks

Digital assets can reduce the difference between interest rates that banks charge for loans and the interest rates they pay to depositors, US Treasury said in a report

by Sebastian Sinclair&Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Bitcoin’s Price Movement is ‘Highly Predictable’ on Set Days, Study Finds

Not financial advice, but crypto tends to move most during certain periods of time, according to new research

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Announcements

Blockworks Unveils New Research Offering

Media company seeks to offer “most powerful research and data platform in crypto,” co-founder says

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Survey: One-third of Women Plan To Buy Crypto This Year

Of those women, 60% said they plan on buying crypto within the next few months

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

Coinbase: DeFi Growth Spikes as Crypto Shifts to Web3 Technologies

Decentralized exchanges gathered over $1 trillion in cumulative volume during 2021

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Survey: Financial Advisors Increasingly Allocating to Crypto

More respondents report concerns about regulatory uncertainty and volatility compared to a year ago

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

CrossTower Research: Tether Mints Follow Strong Price Action

Research from CrossTower suggests that Tether mints follow strong price action, and not a weak market as some might have suggested.

by Sam Reynolds /
Markets

Coinbase: Crypto Market Cap Up 86% YTD, Ethereum Passes Bitcoin on YoY Growth

In general, ethereum outperformed benchmark assets, including bitcoin in H1 with the crypto-asset appreciating 895% in the 12 month period compared to bitcoin’s appreciation of 280%

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

