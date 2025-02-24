Sam Bankman-Fried

AnalysisLightspeed Newsletter

Solana’s origins: Catastrophe strikes

Underlying Solana’s rapid 2021 ascent was its precarious dependency on Alameda Research and FTX

by Jeff Albus /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

FTX payouts begin, but will creditors buy back in?

With $800 million now flowing to creditors, some expect a market boost — yet many remain cautious after years of waiting

by Macauley Peterson /
Policy

FTX co-founder won’t serve time in prison, judge rules

Prosecutors argued that FTX co-founder Gary Wang cooperated in their case against former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried

by Casey Wagner /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

2 years on from FTX collapse, bitcoin tops $82K

FTX is still in bankruptcy proceedings, but the process is set to come to an end fairly soon

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Ex-FTX engineering head avoids prison, sentenced to 3 years supervised release

Nishad Singh won’t serve any jail time, Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled on Wednesday

by Casey Wagner /
Empire Newsletter

The FTX saga is finally coming to an end

A repayment plan has officially been approved, nearly two years after FTX went bust

by David Canellis&Katherine Ross /
Business

Judge approves FTX bankruptcy plan

FTX “never had the crypto” to make in-kind distributions, witness says at FTX’s confirmation hearing

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Former Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison sentenced to 24 months in prison

Ellison’s Tuesday sentencing comes months after Sam Bankman-Fried was handed a 25-year sentence

by Casey Wagner /
People

Sam Bankman-Fried files appeal in fraud, conspiracy case 

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried filed a 102-page appeal brief arguing the judge’s decisions barred him from a fair trial

by Casey Wagner /
Opinion

‘Cryptomania’ reveals the true cost of SBF’s charitable facade

There’s yet another Sam Bankman-Fried book out there, and I think you should read it

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Policy

FTX, Alameda to pay $12.7B in CFTC settlement per court

As part of the settlement, FTX and Alameda are banned from having any digital asset commodities, which include bitcoin, ether and USDT

by Katherine Ross /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Crypto may seem down, but here’s why analysts remain optimistic

Meanwhile, stocks rally after Jerome Powell finishes his Capitol Hill tour

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
People

Former FTX execs, government witnesses to be sentenced this fall

Nishad Singh and Gary Wang will be sentenced almost a year after Bankman-Fried’s criminal trial

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Government asks for 5-7 years for former FTX exec Ryan Salame 

Prosecutors said Ryan Salame’s “serious crimes” and “minor” cooperation mean a serious sentence is in order

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Why FTX is different from other crypto bankruptcies

FTX seems to be nearing the finish line almost two years after initiating the bankruptcy process

by Katherine Ross /
Business

What’s next for FTX after the creditor payback proposal?

While the current plan reflects progress, it represents a draft with “many blanks,” lawyer says

by Ben Strack&Katherine Ross /
Web3

Empire Newsletter: FTX bankruptcy almost across the finish line

Some creditors could see up to 142% of their claims paid back

by Katherine Ross&Michael McSweeney /
Web3

Empire Newsletter: Why CZ and SBF’s sentencings were so different

They both may be in prison for an overlapping 120 days, but the similarities stop there

by Casey Wagner&David Canellis&Katherine Ross&Michael McSweeney /
People

25 years for Sam Bankman-Fried — A fair sentence, or no?

Sentence proves there is “no substitute” for acknowledging guilt and showing remorse, one defense lawyer says

by Ben Strack /
People

SBF’s ambitions went too far, judge says when handing down 25-year sentence 

Judge Kaplan said that Bankman-Fried, although “exceptionally ambitious,” was ultimately a reckless gambler

by Casey Wagner /
Opinion

Given one more chance to defend himself, SBF blew it 

The former FTX CEO was sentenced to 25 years in jail today — and his last words before the court probably did nothing to reduce his jail time

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
People

SBF sentenced to 25 years in prison

The former FTX CEO was sentenced in a New York courtroom on Thursday

by Casey Wagner /
Web3

SBF’s FTX saga put to bed as founder faces sentencing

👨‍⚖️ SBF’s courtroom sequel: Plus, Coinbase’s legal loss was DeFi’s gain

by Casey Wagner&David Canellis&Katherine Ross /
Business

FTX to sell $884M of Anthropic shares: Court filing

Jane Street, a Mubadala-linked fund and Fidelity-linked funds are some of the top buyers, according to court documents

by Katherine Ross /

