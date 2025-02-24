Sam Bankman-Fried
Underlying Solana’s rapid 2021 ascent was its precarious dependency on Alameda Research and FTX
With $800 million now flowing to creditors, some expect a market boost — yet many remain cautious after years of waiting
Prosecutors argued that FTX co-founder Gary Wang cooperated in their case against former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried
FTX is still in bankruptcy proceedings, but the process is set to come to an end fairly soon
Nishad Singh won’t serve any jail time, Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled on Wednesday
A repayment plan has officially been approved, nearly two years after FTX went bust
FTX “never had the crypto” to make in-kind distributions, witness says at FTX’s confirmation hearing
Ellison’s Tuesday sentencing comes months after Sam Bankman-Fried was handed a 25-year sentence
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried filed a 102-page appeal brief arguing the judge’s decisions barred him from a fair trial
There’s yet another Sam Bankman-Fried book out there, and I think you should read it
As part of the settlement, FTX and Alameda are banned from having any digital asset commodities, which include bitcoin, ether and USDT
Meanwhile, stocks rally after Jerome Powell finishes his Capitol Hill tour
Nishad Singh and Gary Wang will be sentenced almost a year after Bankman-Fried’s criminal trial
Prosecutors said Ryan Salame’s “serious crimes” and “minor” cooperation mean a serious sentence is in order
FTX seems to be nearing the finish line almost two years after initiating the bankruptcy process
While the current plan reflects progress, it represents a draft with “many blanks,” lawyer says
Some creditors could see up to 142% of their claims paid back
They both may be in prison for an overlapping 120 days, but the similarities stop there
Sentence proves there is “no substitute” for acknowledging guilt and showing remorse, one defense lawyer says
Judge Kaplan said that Bankman-Fried, although “exceptionally ambitious,” was ultimately a reckless gambler
The former FTX CEO was sentenced to 25 years in jail today — and his last words before the court probably did nothing to reduce his jail time
The former FTX CEO was sentenced in a New York courtroom on Thursday
👨⚖️ SBF’s courtroom sequel: Plus, Coinbase’s legal loss was DeFi’s gain
Jane Street, a Mubadala-linked fund and Fidelity-linked funds are some of the top buyers, according to court documents