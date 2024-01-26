Switzerland

There are a total of 20 articles associated with Switzerland.
article-image

Business

Tokenization top of mind for Taurus in 2024 after FINMA approval

The crypto infrastructure firm backed by Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank looks to push tokenization further after securing Swiss regulatory approval

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Funding wrap: Trading, market making, staking see funding after ETF approval

Plus, a car data monetization platform scores $11.5 million and liquid restaking sees dry powder

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Business

Funding Wrap: AI startups score high in 2024 thus far

Plus, a Swiss city makes a Web3 incubator and one startup cashes in for a Meta-developed programming language

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

Aragon Association to dissolve, make 86K ETH redeemable

“We have concluded that the shaky foundations underlying the current structure cannot be fixed,” the Aragon team wrote in a blog post

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Opinion

Crypto needs to be a ‘hole’ lot more Swiss

Turn away from Gary Gensler and the US SEC’s soap opera, and look to Switzerland for guidance instead

by Caspar Sauter /
article-image

Finance

Despite pilot, Swiss National Bank has no plans to launch CBDC

The central bank is exploring how to organize financial transaction settlements by developing a tokenized financial system

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFi

Aragon DAO May Be Restructuring to Get Ahead of Swiss Regulations

If ANT token holders profit from the DAO’s treasury, it may no longer be considered a utility token under Swiss laws

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Business

Crypto Carbon Credit Market Maker Eyeing Bahamas, Switzerland Outposts

The startup is tapping DLT tech to power its trading stack

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Business

Ex-JPMorgan Banker Hired as Swiss Crypto Bank’s APAC Head

Amy Yu previously worked in equity markets at UBS, Nomura and JPMorgan before joining the crypto industry in 2018

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

Swiss Bank SEBA Now Custodies Blue-chip Ethereum NFTs

SEBA says it’s the first regulated bank to offer NFT custody

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

Policy

You Can Now Buy Your Big Mac With Crypto in Lugano, Switzerland

Plan ₿ wants to scale bitcoin and stablecoin adoption in the city

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Finance

SEBA Bank Enables Ether Staking as Merge Nears

The Swiss-regulated crypto platform has implemented Ethereum staking services as the network’s most significant upgrade to date looms large

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

WisdomTree Unveils 3 New Crypto ETPs as Investors Seek Diversity

The $80 billion asset manager’s latest launches in Europe brings its crypto ETP offerings to eight

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Brazilian Cryptoasset Manager Poaches Exec To Lead European Expansion

The firm seeks to replicate its success in Brazil and create products beyond single-asset offerings

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Startup Exchange Sees Trillion Dollar Opportunity in Combining Digital and Traditional Assets

Blockworks exclusive: The new exchange is seeking regulatory approval in jurisdictions including El Salvador and the United Arab Emirates

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Markets

Crypto Company ConsenSys Under Fire From Shareholders Demanding Audit

Movement of company subsidiaries and products into separate entity is breach of fiduciary duties, former employee alleges

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Swiss Digital Asset Bank SEBA Raises $119M to Grow International and Institutional Adoption

The banking platform will use the additional capital to expand into new priority markets globally, including the Middle East, Guido Buehler, CEO of SEBA, told Blockworks in an email

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Finance

Crypto Custody Expands in UK, EU with Genesis, BBVA Switzerland

The registered cryptoasset business designation will help fuel Genesis’ Custody business. BBVA’s now allows clients to purchase ether in addition to bitcoin in European Union countries, the UK, Japan, Canada, Turkey, Israel and Latin America — but US citizens are excluded

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

WisdomTree Launches Spot ETPs in Europe

WisdomTree adds three exchange-traded products to its lineup in Europe tracking the spot price of digital assets

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

Switzerland’s Regulator Greenlights SIX Digital Exchange

Approval a “milestone” in providing institutional investors with safe and robust infrastructure, exchange says.

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.