The crypto infrastructure firm backed by Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank looks to push tokenization further after securing Swiss regulatory approval
Plus, a car data monetization platform scores $11.5 million and liquid restaking sees dry powder
Plus, a Swiss city makes a Web3 incubator and one startup cashes in for a Meta-developed programming language
“We have concluded that the shaky foundations underlying the current structure cannot be fixed,” the Aragon team wrote in a blog post
Turn away from Gary Gensler and the US SEC’s soap opera, and look to Switzerland for guidance instead
The central bank is exploring how to organize financial transaction settlements by developing a tokenized financial system
If ANT token holders profit from the DAO’s treasury, it may no longer be considered a utility token under Swiss laws
The startup is tapping DLT tech to power its trading stack
Amy Yu previously worked in equity markets at UBS, Nomura and JPMorgan before joining the crypto industry in 2018
SEBA says it’s the first regulated bank to offer NFT custody
Plan ₿ wants to scale bitcoin and stablecoin adoption in the city
The Swiss-regulated crypto platform has implemented Ethereum staking services as the network’s most significant upgrade to date looms large
The $80 billion asset manager’s latest launches in Europe brings its crypto ETP offerings to eight
The firm seeks to replicate its success in Brazil and create products beyond single-asset offerings
Blockworks exclusive: The new exchange is seeking regulatory approval in jurisdictions including El Salvador and the United Arab Emirates
Movement of company subsidiaries and products into separate entity is breach of fiduciary duties, former employee alleges
The banking platform will use the additional capital to expand into new priority markets globally, including the Middle East, Guido Buehler, CEO of SEBA, told Blockworks in an email
The registered cryptoasset business designation will help fuel Genesis’ Custody business. BBVA’s now allows clients to purchase ether in addition to bitcoin in European Union countries, the UK, Japan, Canada, Turkey, Israel and Latin America — but US citizens are excluded
WisdomTree adds three exchange-traded products to its lineup in Europe tracking the spot price of digital assets
Approval a “milestone” in providing institutional investors with safe and robust infrastructure, exchange says.