Three Arrows Capital
Once a key cog in former 3AC founder Zhu’s public rehabilitation, OX plummets on news of his arrest
Liquidator Teneo in a statement said that Zhu had been arrested and charged
Crypto lenders Voyager and Celsius are slowly working their ways towards making customers whole, one year into bankruptcy
OPNX CEO Leslie Lamb told Blockworks that the exchange has no Dubai or UAE clientele, despite the regulator reprimand.
Celsius, BlockFi and Voyager were among crypto’s biggest players to file for bankruptcy in 2022, legal expert says
Liquidators representing the bankrupt asset manager’s creditors have accused the firm’s co-founders of refusing to cooperate
Several consequential events this year made crypto markets spin and caused investors to question the integrity of the industry
In a record year for poor crypto trading performance, here’s a trio that stood out for the wrong reasons
Crypto has survived far worse things this year than FTX implosion, Chainalysis has found
Su Zhu and Kyle Davies are publicly tweeting and giving interviews but are refusing to cooperate with their liquidators
The move by Genesis does not affect its other business lines, including crypto trading
A court-appointed liquidator is preparing to sell more than 300 NFTs previously held by Three Arrows Capital, with many set to be devalued
Crypto prime broker calls the second quarter “one of the more dramatic in the crypto ecosystem’s history” in latest report
Cryptocurrency firms are re-tooling risk management to prevent another credit crisis
Kyle Davies wanted it to be “larger than any yacht owned even by Singapore’s richest billionaires.”
The cryptocurrency lender is left with a $40 million claim against Three Arrows Capital, CEO Alex Mashinsky said in a declaration
Lawyers for the fund’s creditors allege neither co-founder has cooperated with them in any meaningful manner
Co-founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davies have been uncooperative in legal proceedings so far, lawyers seeking emergency provisional relief said
Blockworks exclusive: The venture fund startup was incubated by Three Arrows, a then-favorable arrangement that has since soured
CEO Michael Moro said Genesis’ parent company Digital Currency Group has assumed some liabilities tied to 3AC
The cryptocurrency lender’s collapse comes after it revealed significant exposure to hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, which also filed for bankruptcy
Blockworks interviewed three prominent crypto lawyers for their take on the industry’s future
The Monetary Authority of Singapore is “carefully considering” extra safeguards in the wake of multiple high-profile cryptocurrency blowups
Voyager said it holds $1.3 billion in crypto assets on its platform, as well as claims of more than $650 million against Three Arrows Capital