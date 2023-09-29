Three Arrows Capital

Markets

OX token plummets after co-founder Zhu’s arrest

Once a key cog in former 3AC founder Zhu’s public rehabilitation, OX plummets on news of his arrest

by Andrew Thurman /
Policy

Three Arrows co-founder Su Zhu arrested in Singapore, says liquidator firm

Liquidator Teneo in a statement said that Zhu had been arrested and charged

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Voyager outflows hit $134M but Celsius hasn’t sold anything — yet

Crypto lenders Voyager and Celsius are slowly working their ways towards making customers whole, one year into bankruptcy

by David Canellis /
Policy

Dubai Reprimands 3AC Founders’ New Crypto Exchange

OPNX CEO Leslie Lamb told Blockworks that the exchange has no Dubai or UAE clientele, despite the regulator reprimand.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Crypto Bankruptcy Proceedings Highlight Regulatory Shortcomings

Celsius, BlockFi and Voyager were among crypto’s biggest players to file for bankruptcy in 2022, legal expert says

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

3AC Execs Served Subpoena Via Twitter Due To Whereabouts Unknown

Liquidators representing the bankrupt asset manager’s creditors have accused the firm’s co-founders of refusing to cooperate

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

Crypto’s Top 5 Wildest Moments of 2022

Several consequential events this year made crypto markets spin and caused investors to question the integrity of the industry

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

2022’s Most Spectacular Crypto Trading Blowups

In a record year for poor crypto trading performance, here’s a trio that stood out for the wrong reasons

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

Terra, Celsius, 3AC Wiped $53.5B From Crypto Portfolios — FTX? Only $9B

Crypto has survived far worse things this year than FTX implosion, Chainalysis has found

by David Canellis /
Markets

3AC Liquidators File $30M Claim for ‘Much Wow’ Super Yacht

Su Zhu and Kyle Davies are publicly tweeting and giving interviews but are refusing to cooperate with their liquidators

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Genesis Halts Crypto Lending, Blames ‘FTX Implosion’

The move by Genesis does not affect its other business lines, including crypto trading

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

Most Expensive Three Arrows Capital NFTs To Be Liquidated

A court-appointed liquidator is preparing to sell more than 300 NFTs previously held by Three Arrows Capital, with many set to be devalued

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Genesis Active Loans Dropped 66% in Q2

Crypto prime broker calls the second quarter “one of the more dramatic in the crypto ecosystem’s history” in latest report

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Crypto Firms Reckon With Risk Following Collapse

Cryptocurrency firms are re-tooling risk management to prevent another credit crisis

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

3AC Co-founders Used Fund’s Assets for $50M Yacht, Bungalows

Kyle Davies wanted it to be “larger than any yacht owned even by Singapore’s richest billionaires.”

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Celsius Faces Heat for at Least $1.2B Balance Sheet Hole, Customers Owed $4.7B

The cryptocurrency lender is left with a $40 million claim against Three Arrows Capital, CEO Alex Mashinsky said in a declaration

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

3AC’s Zhu and Davies To Skip Liquidators’ Court Hearing, Email Shows

Lawyers for the fund’s creditors allege neither co-founder has cooperated with them in any meaningful manner

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

3AC Co-founders Remain Silent, Creditors Go to Court

Co-founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davies have been uncooperative in legal proceedings so far, lawyers seeking emergency provisional relief said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

With Litigation Likely, Venture Fund DeFiance Takes Aim at Three Arrows Capital

Blockworks exclusive: The venture fund startup was incubated by Three Arrows, a then-favorable arrangement that has since soured

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

Genesis Reveals Exposure to Bankrupt Three Arrows Capital

CEO Michael Moro said Genesis’ parent company Digital Currency Group has assumed some liabilities tied to 3AC

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Voyager Files for Bankruptcy Days After Freezing Withdrawals

The cryptocurrency lender’s collapse comes after it revealed significant exposure to hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, which also filed for bankruptcy

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFiPolicy

Q&A: Crypto Lawyers Talk 3AC Liquidation, ‘Code Is Law’

Blockworks interviewed three prominent crypto lawyers for their take on the industry’s future

by Jack Kubinec /
MarketsPolicy

Singapore Mulls Limits on Retail Traders, Leverage After Crypto Collapse

The Monetary Authority of Singapore is “carefully considering” extra safeguards in the wake of multiple high-profile cryptocurrency blowups

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Voyager Seeks ‘Strategic Alternatives’ Following Pause to Withdrawals

Voyager said it holds $1.3 billion in crypto assets on its platform, as well as claims of more than $650 million against Three Arrows Capital

by Sebastian Sinclair /

