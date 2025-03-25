BitGo

There are a total of 29 articles associated with BitGo.
BitGo to custody reserves of World Liberty Financial’s USD1 

The forthcoming stablecoin was praised by BitGo’s Mike Bleshe as an advancement in “institutional-ready digital assets”

by Katherine Ross /
Imprisoned Binance exec a ‘legendary’ crypto crime investigator

And could BitGo’s offering dump the entire stablecoin market on its head?

by Katherine Ross /
SEC settlements are becoming the cost of doing crypto business

Plus, the stablecoin market has some new entrants

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
DeFi

Coinbase introduces wrapped bitcoin competitor ‘cbBTC’

BitGo’s wrapped bitcoin (wBTC) has a new custodial challenger

by Donovan Choy /
DeFi

LayerZero chosen as interoperability provider for BitGo’s WBTC

BitGo’s using a 1-2-of-3 decentralized verifier network involving LayerZero Labs and Polyhedra

by Donovan Choy /
DeFi

BitGo moves to allay fears over WBTC custodial changes

Coinbase hints at “cbBTC” while decentralized alternatives are waiting in the wings

by Donovan Choy&Macauley Peterson /
Uncategorized

Hiring roundup: Former LA mayor joins Coinbase

A former mayor becomes latest Coinbase policy adviser, and the special counsel of a crypto venture firm leaves

by Bessie Liu /
Education

Despite bitcoin ETF approval, institutions are on the sidelines: BitGo CEO

BitGo CEO Mike Belshe shared his thoughts on the halving and bitcoin ETFs in an interview with Blockworks

by Katherine Ross /
Business

BitGo looks to jumpstart RWA tokenization segment via acquisition

Acquired firm Brassica offers custody and transfer agent services for private securities and alternative investments

by Ben Strack /
Business

BitGo wants to be ‘exchange agnostic’ as a qualified custodian

Copper and BitGo’s collaboration will allow institutions to keep their crypto in regulated cold storage while being able to still access certain exchanges

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Onramp, BitGo introduce latest iteration of crypto custody

New offering divides key-holding responsibilities to three institutions in an effort to ease the concerns of institutional allocators

by Ben Strack /
BusinessFinance

Another crypto firm bids for the wealth management market  

Secure, regulated crypto custody products will be especially “critical” for asset allocators when a spot bitcoin ETF gets approved, BitGo exec says

by Ben Strack /
Business

Crypto Funding: $158M week for layer-1 blockchains and a metaverse creator

BitGo raised by far the most capital this week, though it didn’t reveal who put up the money

by James Cirrone /
Business

Crypto hiring: DCG hires new CFO, BitGo taps former Genesis exec

State Street said goodbye to a longtime crypto executive this week

by James Cirrone /
Business

BitGo terminates plans to buy Prime Trust

Hayvn told customers that Prime Trust halted deposits following an order from the Nevada Financial Institution Division on Wednesday

by Michael Bodley&Katherine Ross /
Business

Galaxy backing out of BitGo deal a ‘clean termination’, court finds

BitGo failed to deliver the required audited financial statements in time, Delaware Chancery Court judge decides

by Ben Strack /
Business

BitGo bails out Prime Trust in acquisition deal

The tentative agreement would result in BitGo purchasing Prime Trust outright, the company said on Thursday

by Michael Bodley /
Finance

Prime Trust said to be scrambling for emergency cash package

The company is looking to raise $25 million by this weekend, sources said

by Michael Bodley /
Business

Genesis, BitGo Trust Collaborate on Custody Product for Institutions

Under the agreement, BitGo Trust will provide qualified custody services and cold storage for assets held on behalf of Genesis’ institutional clients

by Casey Wagner /
Business

BitGo, Sustainable Bitcoin Protocol Launch ESG-friendly Bitcoin-backed Token

The new token is designed to “verifiably” prove that BTC miners are using renewable energy sources

by Michael Bodley /
Finance

Galaxy ‘Concocted’ Story to Walk From $1.2B Merger, BitGo Says

Crypto custody unit BitGo says Galaxy Digital pulled out of its merger deal due to missed profits throughout the bear market

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

BitGo Accuses Galaxy Digital of ‘Intentional Breach’ of Contract in $100M Suit

Crypto custody firm seeks damages after its potential buyer backed out of deal originally valued at $1.2B

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Cold Feet or Agreement Breach? A Look at the Galaxy-BitGo Situation

Industry watchers say firms will likely seek to avoid messy legal battle after Galaxy backs out of decision to buy crypto platform BitGo

by Ben Strack /
Markets

BitGo Plans To Sue Galaxy After Firm Ends Merger Agreement

Company claims it is owed a $100 million termination fee

by Ben Strack /

