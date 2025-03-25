BitGo
The forthcoming stablecoin was praised by BitGo’s Mike Bleshe as an advancement in “institutional-ready digital assets”
And could BitGo’s offering dump the entire stablecoin market on its head?
Plus, the stablecoin market has some new entrants
BitGo’s wrapped bitcoin (wBTC) has a new custodial challenger
BitGo’s using a 1-2-of-3 decentralized verifier network involving LayerZero Labs and Polyhedra
Coinbase hints at “cbBTC” while decentralized alternatives are waiting in the wings
A former mayor becomes latest Coinbase policy adviser, and the special counsel of a crypto venture firm leaves
BitGo CEO Mike Belshe shared his thoughts on the halving and bitcoin ETFs in an interview with Blockworks
Acquired firm Brassica offers custody and transfer agent services for private securities and alternative investments
Copper and BitGo’s collaboration will allow institutions to keep their crypto in regulated cold storage while being able to still access certain exchanges
New offering divides key-holding responsibilities to three institutions in an effort to ease the concerns of institutional allocators
Secure, regulated crypto custody products will be especially “critical” for asset allocators when a spot bitcoin ETF gets approved, BitGo exec says
BitGo raised by far the most capital this week, though it didn’t reveal who put up the money
State Street said goodbye to a longtime crypto executive this week
Hayvn told customers that Prime Trust halted deposits following an order from the Nevada Financial Institution Division on Wednesday
BitGo failed to deliver the required audited financial statements in time, Delaware Chancery Court judge decides
The tentative agreement would result in BitGo purchasing Prime Trust outright, the company said on Thursday
The company is looking to raise $25 million by this weekend, sources said
Under the agreement, BitGo Trust will provide qualified custody services and cold storage for assets held on behalf of Genesis’ institutional clients
The new token is designed to “verifiably” prove that BTC miners are using renewable energy sources
Crypto custody unit BitGo says Galaxy Digital pulled out of its merger deal due to missed profits throughout the bear market
Crypto custody firm seeks damages after its potential buyer backed out of deal originally valued at $1.2B
Industry watchers say firms will likely seek to avoid messy legal battle after Galaxy backs out of decision to buy crypto platform BitGo
Company claims it is owed a $100 million termination fee