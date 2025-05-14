Blockchain Association

There are a total of 24 articles associated with Blockchain Association.
article-image

PeoplePolicy

CFTC’s Summer Mersinger to take helm of Blockchain Association

Mersinger’s final day at the CFTC will be May 30

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

‘Solana Policy Institute’ nets CEOs of Blockchain Association, DeFi Education Fund

The non-profit’s launch and big-name hires aim to grow Solana’s footprint in Washington

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Objection to DeFi ‘broker rule’ returns to focus

The Blockchain Association’s latest letter comes with a warning to Capitol Hill lawmakers

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Blockchain Association crafts ‘consensus position’ on market structure policy

The 12 points are nothing new, but they may be helpful to lawmakers and regulators needing a refresher on priorities

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

Blockchain Association ‘investigating’ Fed order against United Texas Bank

Crypto advocacy group’s policy counsel notes the “coordinated attempt to choke off the digital asset industry’s access to the traditional banking system”

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

Former government officials say DAAMLA could harm US crypto industry

Sen. Warren’s Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act (DAAMLA) poses a threat to jobs and American advantage, former officials argue

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Coinbase, Blockchain Association challenge FinCEN’s proposed mixer crackdown 

FinCEN’s proposed rule could stigmatize legitimate crypto activity and drive illicit transactions abroad, Blockchain Association says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

Senator Warren says crypto firms shouldn’t partner with ex-government officials 

Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., says crypto companies and lobbying groups that hire and partner with former government officials are “stonewalling” bipartisan efforts

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Crypto industry is ‘afraid to celebrate’ Ripple’s ‘giant win’ over the SEC

“Right now, what we have is a decision from a federal district court that says the law is what the industry has been saying the law is for years”

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

Policy

Blockchain Association concerned over Prometheum’s ‘sweetheart’ deal with SEC

Prometheum became the first crypto exchange to receive a broker-dealer license in May 2023

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Blockchain Association says legally, Gensler has to step back

Gensler has displayed clear bias against the crypto space, plus his agency has failed to do its job, crypto advocacy group says

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

SEC ‘discriminating’ against DeFi with proposed exchange definition: Blockchain Association

Last week, Paradigm pushed the SEC to ‘withdraw’ the proposal

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Coinbase, a16z, Blockchain Association Push Back on SEC’s Proposed Custody Rule

The change to the custody rule would allow the SEC to oversee all assets — not just funds and securities — under adviser supervision

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Blockchain Association Calls for Revisions to SEC Custody Rule

The Blockchain Association claims that the SEC’s proposed custody rule fails to “address the unique technological aspects of digital assets”

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Blockchain Association Doubles Down on Backing Tornado Cash in Lawsuit

Crypto policy group steps up to support plaintiffs suing the US Treasury, OFAC for Tornado Cash sanctions

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Will Crypto Lobbying Spend Continue Big Growth In ‘Crucial’ Year?

Some set to continue lobbying push in hopes of spurring a breakout year for crypto regulation, while others could pull back

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

SBF-Backed Crypto Bill Could Have Prevented FTX Catastrophe, CFTC Chair Says

The proposed crypto bill would give the Commodity Futures Trading Commission new tools and authorities to regulate digital commodities

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

New Crypto-friendly Politicians Are Headed to Washington

Congressional Blockchain Caucus Chairs Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Bill Foster, D-Illi., both won reelection as well as Caucus members Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Richie Torres, D-N.Y.

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

US Chamber of Commerce Rips SEC for Denying Proposed Grayscale Bitcoin ETF

Coinbase and Blockchain Association have both filed amicus briefs as the lawsuit against the commission moves forward

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

New York Passes Bill Restricting Carbon-fueled Crypto Mining Operations

The proof-of-work moratorium may impact one upstate mine’s future growth

by Casey Wagner&David Canellis /
article-image

Policy

Crypto Mining Ban Will Hurt New York and Our Environment

A two-year moratorium on proof-of-work crypto mining would have a chilling effect on the industry’s growth in New York state, Blockchain Association’s Kristin Smith argues

by Kristin Smith /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Morgan Stanley Increases GBTC Shares, SEC Weighs ETF Conversion

Regulatory filings indicate the asset manager owned $458M worth of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust across 17 portfolios

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinancePolicy

Blockchain Association Executive Director Dishes on Crypto Regulation Roadmap

Kristin Smith discusses Biden’s expected executive order on crypto, the organization’s focuses and when a US spot bitcoin ETF could be approved

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

What to Expect From the House Energy and Commerce Hearing

Event hosted by House Committee on Energy and Commerce to examine the energy impacts of blockchain technology

by Ben Strack /

