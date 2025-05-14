Blockchain Association
Mersinger’s final day at the CFTC will be May 30
The non-profit’s launch and big-name hires aim to grow Solana’s footprint in Washington
The Blockchain Association’s latest letter comes with a warning to Capitol Hill lawmakers
The 12 points are nothing new, but they may be helpful to lawmakers and regulators needing a refresher on priorities
Crypto advocacy group’s policy counsel notes the “coordinated attempt to choke off the digital asset industry’s access to the traditional banking system”
Sen. Warren’s Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act (DAAMLA) poses a threat to jobs and American advantage, former officials argue
FinCEN’s proposed rule could stigmatize legitimate crypto activity and drive illicit transactions abroad, Blockchain Association says
Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., says crypto companies and lobbying groups that hire and partner with former government officials are “stonewalling” bipartisan efforts
“Right now, what we have is a decision from a federal district court that says the law is what the industry has been saying the law is for years”
Prometheum became the first crypto exchange to receive a broker-dealer license in May 2023
Gensler has displayed clear bias against the crypto space, plus his agency has failed to do its job, crypto advocacy group says
Last week, Paradigm pushed the SEC to ‘withdraw’ the proposal
The change to the custody rule would allow the SEC to oversee all assets — not just funds and securities — under adviser supervision
The Blockchain Association claims that the SEC’s proposed custody rule fails to “address the unique technological aspects of digital assets”
Crypto policy group steps up to support plaintiffs suing the US Treasury, OFAC for Tornado Cash sanctions
Some set to continue lobbying push in hopes of spurring a breakout year for crypto regulation, while others could pull back
The proposed crypto bill would give the Commodity Futures Trading Commission new tools and authorities to regulate digital commodities
Congressional Blockchain Caucus Chairs Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Bill Foster, D-Illi., both won reelection as well as Caucus members Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Richie Torres, D-N.Y.
Coinbase and Blockchain Association have both filed amicus briefs as the lawsuit against the commission moves forward
The proof-of-work moratorium may impact one upstate mine’s future growth
A two-year moratorium on proof-of-work crypto mining would have a chilling effect on the industry’s growth in New York state, Blockchain Association’s Kristin Smith argues
Regulatory filings indicate the asset manager owned $458M worth of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust across 17 portfolios
Kristin Smith discusses Biden’s expected executive order on crypto, the organization’s focuses and when a US spot bitcoin ETF could be approved
Event hosted by House Committee on Energy and Commerce to examine the energy impacts of blockchain technology