Bored Ape Yacht Club

Bored Ape Yacht Club, arguably the most popular non-fungible token (NFT), has taken the digital art and crypto worlds by storm. This exclusive series of unique, hand-drawn Bored Ape avatars has captured the imagination of collectors and investors alike, cementing its place in the burgeoning NFT market.
Web3

Web3 Watch: Crypto leaders insist memecoins have a purpose

Plus, Ethereum’s blobs get the inscriptions treatment and Kevin Hart sells his Bored Ape

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Yuga’s Greg Solano resumes role as CEO, pledges stronger ‘cryptonative’ focus

As part of the shakeup, Yuga Labs created BAYC LLC, a subsidiary of the company

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Pudgy Penguins approach Bored Ape floor prices, buoyed by CEO’s expansive approach

Pudgy Penguins’ rise has been helped along by a more expansive approach to its intellectual property in recent months

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

Tiger Global marks down stakes in BAYC, OpenSea: Bloomberg

Following layoffs at BAYC parent Yuga Labs and OpenSea, Tiger Global marked down its stakes

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

ApeFest marred by reports of eye and skin injuries

Yuga Labs says they are talking to those who experienced eye and skin problems after a Hong Kong event last week

by Casey Wagner /
Web3

Yuga Labs awarded $1.6M in landmark Ryder Ripps NFT case

A US district judge has declared Ryder Ripps and his business associate will pay Yuga Labs $1.57 million plus legal fees.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Yuga Labs announces US layoffs as part of broader restructuring

Yuga Labs CEO Daniel Alegre sent a message to employees Friday

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Yuga Labs offers bitcoin prizes to solve ordinal puzzles

Yuga Labs dropped its first bitcoin ordinal collection, Twelvefold, in February, and the puzzles are based on that collection

by James Cirrone /
Web3

Yuga Labs’ intensifying IP takedowns spur CryptoPunk backlash

There are mounting questions over intellectual property rights and the trademarks that define NFT collections tied to Yuga Labs

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

No, Eminem didn’t sell his Bored Ape — yet

“There’s an element here where it gets so low and potentially attractive that it might become a good investment category”

by Darren Kleine /
Web3

Transforming Dust Into Prizes: LooksRare’s NFT Raffle Hits the Market

The company developed the raffle using a custom smart contract, and said it plans to release the repository as open source in the near future

by James Cirrone /
Web3

BAYC Creator Yuga Labs Scores Legal Victory in Ryder Ripps Lawsuit

Bored Ape Yacht Club creator Yuga vindicated case against NFT copycats Ryder Ripps and Jeremy Cahen

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

Gucci To Take ‘Active Role’ in Bored Ape Yacht Club Metaverse

Gucci and BAYC’s Yuga Labs are now formally working together to explore how fashion can influence the metaverse

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

Bored Ape Band Curates NFT-Gated Playlist For Spotify Pilot

In a move toward fostering Web3 communities, Spotify is field testing special NFT-gated playlists, starting with a few prominent projects

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsWeb3

Bored Ape, CryptoPunk NFT Floor Prices Lag Bitcoin

NFT marketplace volumes are at their highest point since May, while average sales for blue chips are rising

by Shalini Nagarajan&David Canellis /
Markets

Crypto Market Caps Collapsed in 2022 – With These Notable Exceptions

Metaverse token ApeCoin’s market cap has soared 38% since its March debut, a rarity in rocky crypto markets this year

by David Canellis /
Web3

Yuga Labs at Center of Battle Over the Nature of NFT Copyright

Ryder Ripps attempts to clarify fundamental NFT properties in countersuit

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Web3 Watch: NFT Royalty Roundup, Ape Stakes, And Digital Hot Wheels

When every NFT marketplace has its own royalty solution, you know we’re still early

by Ornella Hernandez /
Opinion

Why NFTs Will Upgrade Everything

NFTs have morphed from crypto-obscurity to mainstream talking point over the past two years, and it could be just the beginning

by Ben Turtel /
Finance

Swiss Bank SEBA Now Custodies Blue-chip Ethereum NFTs

SEBA says it’s the first regulated bank to offer NFT custody

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

French Authorities Charge 5 Over Theft of Bored Ape NFTs

Self-styled crypto-sleuth ZachXBT recognized for detective work surrounding alleged theft of Bored Ape NFTs

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsWeb3

NFT-focused Fund Finds Parallels to Traditional Venture Investing

Blockworks exclusive: Spencer Ventures raised $4.5 million earmarked for NFT investing in the bear market

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Web3 Watch: What are Semi-Fungible Tokens and Why is Coinbase Making a Movie?

Coinbase launches short film amid US SEC allegations and falling stock price

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Yuga Labs Faces Potential Class Action Lawsuit Over ‘Inflated’ BAYC NFTs

Bored Ape Yacht Club creator Yuga Labs used celebrity endorsements to inflate its NFTs, law firm Scott+Scott has claimed

by Shalini Nagarajan /

