Brian Armstrong, the visionary CEO and co-founder of Coinbase, has been a driving force in the world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Under his leadership, Coinbase has grown into a leading cryptocurrency exchange and played a critical role in the mainstream adoption of digital assets. In an industry characterized by rapid change and continuous news, staying informed is essential. To keep up-to-date with the latest insights from Brian Armstrong and other key figures in the world of cryptocurrencies, follow Blockworks for comprehensive coverage, expert analysis, and the most current information on the ever-evolving landscape of blockchain and digital assets.
Coinbase, MicroStrategy execs among largest stock sellers last year

Hot crypto markets set the stage for major stock sales in 2024

by David Canellis /
A crypto CEO’s warning to law firms 

Brian Armstrong called out the hire of Gurbir Grewal, who had been the SEC’s enforcement division director since 2021

by Ben Strack /
BIO protocol is pushing scientific funding onchain

Plus, NFT trading volumes are seeing all-time lows

by Donovan Choy /
Business

Coinbase CEO fulfills pledge to sell 2% stake — now he could sell another 5%

Brian Armstrong isn’t done selling Coinbase stock just yet

by David Canellis /
Business

Coinbase earnings prep: Profitability possible in Q4, but what’s next?

Analysts are set to listen for executive guidance on the implications of spot bitcoin ETFs on the business during the company’s earnings call Thursday

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Coinbase co-founder’s funds are really good at trading Coinbase stock

Funds tied to Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam have made the most of the COIN rollercoaster

by David Canellis /
DeFi

Do science, earn crypto: Coinbase CEO’s other startup sees record price rally

Can an ERC-20 token fix science? Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong hopes so

by David Canellis /
Business

Binance fallout ‘opportunity to start a new chapter for this industry’: Coinbase CEO

Comments come as Binance is set to pay and forfeit $4.3 billion to US regulators, while Changpeng Zhao agrees to step down

by Ben Strack /
Business

Armstrong says Coinbase app user experience needs work

Brian Armstrong candidly highlighted flaws in the exchange’s app, admitting that even the biggest names in the industry have UX challenges to conquer

by Shalini Nagarajan /
People

Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong: ‘Protect the value of your crypto’ by contacting politicians

Despite not wanting employees to engage in politics, Coinbase believes that crypto is “inherently political”

by Katherine Ross /
Analysis

Coinbase CEO nearly done selling 2% stake to fund other startups

Brian Armstrong said he’s diversifying his Coinbase stake to fund other endeavors, like life extension and science crowdfunding

by David Canellis /
Policy

Brian Armstrong points the finger at SEC vs. CFTC turf war

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong was in agreement with SEC Chair Gary Gensler on the importance of disclosures

by James Cirrone /
Business

Coinbase CEO Calls on Congress to ‘Fix the Situation’ After SEC Lawsuit

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says the SEC suit is “very different from others out there”

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Despite Rough 2022 for Crypto and Coinbase, Executives Made Millions

$6.3 million of CEO Brian Armstrong’s $7.4 million in compensation went to personal security costs

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Coinbase Co-founder’s Fund Buys Dip, Spends $50M on COIN

Coinbase co-founder Ehrsam, through Paradigm, buys COIN stock for the first time in about a year, while CEO Armstrong has been selling

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

Coinbase Net Loss Shrinks in Q1, Company Calls it a ‘Turning Point’

The crypto exchange’s adjusted EBITDA returned to a positive number in the first quarter, totaling $284 million

by Ben Strack /
Business

Coinbase Executives Sued for Allegedly Selling Stock Ahead of Bad News

Because Coinbase went public through a direct listing rather than a traditional public offering, the board and executives did not impose trading restrictions, the lawsuit alleges

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Brian Armstrong: Coinbase ‘Happy To Go To Court’ With SEC To Defend Industry

Coinbase executives this week said the courts could be the best path to clarity for an industry looking for answers

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Coinbase CEO Busy Selling Stock to Fund His Other Startups

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has pledged to sell 2% of his company stake to fund life extension startup NewLimit and other ventures

by David Canellis /
Markets

Bear Market Puts Coinbase CEO’s $3.7B Compensation in Deep Hibernation

Brian Armstrong was once on track for a quick and speedy payday worth billions after Coinbase went public — but not anymore

by David Canellis /
Markets

Coinbase Lays Off 950 Staff, Cuts Operational Costs By 25%

Coinbase is axing more staff and reducing costs to navigate the ongoing crypto bear market, which looks soon to be the longest on record

by David Canellis /
Markets

Crypto Insiders Ready for Final Stock Trades of a Brutal Year

A few major plays from prominent crypto bigwigs have pushed the total value of insider stock buys this year far beyond sales

by David Canellis /
MarketsPolicy

Coinbase, Ripple CEOs Blame SEC for FTX User Strife

Elizabeth Warren says the SEC needs to be more aggressive in policing crypto markets, but ambiguous rules has pushed most trade offshore

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Coinbase Earnings Disappointment Mitigated by USDC Interest Income

Transaction revenue was down 44% quarter over quarter

by Casey Wagner /

