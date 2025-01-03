Brian Armstrong
Hot crypto markets set the stage for major stock sales in 2024
Brian Armstrong called out the hire of Gurbir Grewal, who had been the SEC’s enforcement division director since 2021
Plus, NFT trading volumes are seeing all-time lows
Brian Armstrong isn’t done selling Coinbase stock just yet
Analysts are set to listen for executive guidance on the implications of spot bitcoin ETFs on the business during the company’s earnings call Thursday
Funds tied to Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam have made the most of the COIN rollercoaster
Can an ERC-20 token fix science? Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong hopes so
Comments come as Binance is set to pay and forfeit $4.3 billion to US regulators, while Changpeng Zhao agrees to step down
Brian Armstrong candidly highlighted flaws in the exchange’s app, admitting that even the biggest names in the industry have UX challenges to conquer
Despite not wanting employees to engage in politics, Coinbase believes that crypto is “inherently political”
Brian Armstrong said he’s diversifying his Coinbase stake to fund other endeavors, like life extension and science crowdfunding
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong was in agreement with SEC Chair Gary Gensler on the importance of disclosures
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says the SEC suit is “very different from others out there”
$6.3 million of CEO Brian Armstrong’s $7.4 million in compensation went to personal security costs
Coinbase co-founder Ehrsam, through Paradigm, buys COIN stock for the first time in about a year, while CEO Armstrong has been selling
The crypto exchange’s adjusted EBITDA returned to a positive number in the first quarter, totaling $284 million
Because Coinbase went public through a direct listing rather than a traditional public offering, the board and executives did not impose trading restrictions, the lawsuit alleges
Coinbase executives this week said the courts could be the best path to clarity for an industry looking for answers
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has pledged to sell 2% of his company stake to fund life extension startup NewLimit and other ventures
Brian Armstrong was once on track for a quick and speedy payday worth billions after Coinbase went public — but not anymore
Coinbase is axing more staff and reducing costs to navigate the ongoing crypto bear market, which looks soon to be the longest on record
A few major plays from prominent crypto bigwigs have pushed the total value of insider stock buys this year far beyond sales
Elizabeth Warren says the SEC needs to be more aggressive in policing crypto markets, but ambiguous rules has pushed most trade offshore
Transaction revenue was down 44% quarter over quarter