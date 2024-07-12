BUSD

BUSD, or Binance USD, is a stablecoin pegged to the value of the US dollar, designed to offer stability and ease of use for traders and investors in the cryptocurrency market. With its ease of use and low fees, BUSD has gained significant traction among individuals and businesses seeking a reliable, transparent, and secure digital currency.