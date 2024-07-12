BUSD

BUSD, or Binance USD, is a stablecoin pegged to the value of the US dollar, designed to offer stability and ease of use for traders and investors in the cryptocurrency market. With its ease of use and low fees, BUSD has gained significant traction among individuals and businesses seeking a reliable, transparent, and secure digital currency. Follow Blockworks for the latest insights, expert analysis, and comprehensive coverage on BUSD and other stablecoins.
article-image

Analysis

Binance has $115B in user crypto — only 20% of it is stablecoins

Buried inside Binance’s proof of reserves is proof of diamond hands among its users

by David Canellis /
article-image

Empire Newsletter

What the SEC dropping its Paxos probe really means

Paxos is getting off scot-free after the SEC said it wouldn’t pursue legal action against the company

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis&Michael McSweeney /
article-image

DeFi

Binance’s main stablecoin is diversifying to other exchanges

FDUSD is looking at cross-border payments, layer-2 deployments and payroll

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Business

Binance preps switch to little-used stablecoin, FDUSD

Binance is preparing to phase out BUSD, but the replacement is struggling to gain on-chain adoption

by Andrew Thurman /
article-image

Web3

Crypto finds its killer app: Hamster racing for degens

What do you mean, you’ve never bet money on a cuddly rodent via Binance Smart Chain?

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Markets

Stablecoin shakeup sees DAI flip BUSD

The percentage of stablecoins in the total crypto market capitalization has seen a sharp rise in the past two months

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Markets

Markets Dip Red After SEC Sues Binance

Bitcoin and ether take a beating on Binance lawsuit news

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Tether Stablecoin Dominance Hits Highest Point in 18 Months

USDT’s dominance is likely the result of headwinds faced by its rivals, USDC and BUSD, in recent weeks, analysts say

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

The End of BUSD? On-Chain Metrics Paint a Bleak Picture

After facing regulatory scrutiny in the US, Binance’s BUSD could be heading the way of the dodo, according to on-chain data and analysts

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

Coinbase Suspends Binance Stablecoin, Bowing to SEC

Given the regulatory pressure BUSD is facing, suspending trading is a good opportunity for Coinbase to make a move the SEC will appreciate without much of a downside

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

How Hard is it for Stablecoin Issuers To Cash Out Billions?

US government debt is considered as highly liquid assets leaving little doubt about Paxos’ ability to meet an influx of redemptions on BUSD, analysts say

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

SEC Triggers Billion-dollar ‘Bank Run’ on Binance’s BUSD

BUSD’s circulating supply has dipped by 26% since Paxos received a Wells notice from the SEC

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

Stablecoin Dominance At 9-Month Low After SEC Targets Binance Dollar

Stablecoin dominance is one of the only crypto charts to steadily fall over the past 60 days, per Blockworks Research

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

SEC Land Grab: Crypto Enforcement Actions Accelerate Under Gensler

After a record year for regulatory action in 2022, the “regulation by enforcement” era has continued into the new year

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

DeFi

Aave’s Proposal to Freeze BUSD Poised to Pass

The proposal says “there’s no real prospect of growth” for BUSD

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Rival Stablecoin Warned NY Financial Watchdog About BUSD

“The regulator for the capital of capital markets does not need a single company to bring to its attention a widely evidenced and reported situation,” says Circle spokesperson

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Binance Stablecoin Outflows Top $1B as BUSD Supply Shrinks

Paxos deposit addresses saw a huge uptick in deposits, meaning there’s more redemptions/burns to come, a Nansen researcher said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

BUSD Is Under Attack. Are USDC and USDT Next?

Regulators’ latest actions could mark an expanded interpretation of which stablecoins qualify as securities, one lawyer said — but much is still unknown

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFi

Paxos Will No Longer Issue BUSD. What Does That Mean for DeFi?

More projects may leave the US for jurisdictions that are more open to innovation, Ume CEO Brent Xu told Blockworks

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Paxos to Cease Minting New BUSD and End Relationship with Binance

Binance chief says they will continue BUSD support but, “foresee users migrating to other stablecoins over time.”

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Markets

Growth of Tether Supply ‘Positive’ Indicator for Further Crypto Gains

Analysts say USDT growth resembles similar periods in 2019 and 2020 which coincided with bitcoin bull markets

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Binance Market Share Bounces Back, BNB Price Consolidating

The largest crypto exchange is back to holding about 80% of market share relative to 11 other centralized exchanges, up from a low of around 67%

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

DeFi

Osmosis To Add Stablecoin Liquidity to Cosmos

Osmosis is set to launch a “version of the Curve 3pool, which includes USDC, Tether, and BUSD,” founder Sunny Aggarwal told Blockworks

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

Circle To Stay Private for Now as Rivals Gain Market Share

Circle currently holds about 31% of the total market share for stablecoins, down from 37% six months ago

by Casey Wagner /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.