BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Jito Foundation hires head of governance

Factory Labs founder Nick Almond steps in as the DAO is discussing JTO tokenomics

by Jack Kubinec /
Opinion

Without privacy, DAO governance fails

But total privacy is not the answer — DAOs need a combination of transparency and selective private governance to succeed

by Thomas Stuart /
Opinion

DAOs will prevent another FTX

The future of crypto exchanges is one in which the core teams are truly beholden to their communities. Enter true skin in the game.

by Kushagra Agarwal /
DeFi

DAO Governance Could Change Following This Court Ruling

Members of bZx DAO considered a “general partnership” with liability ramifications

by Bessie Liu /
Opinion

Made by Humans but Governed by Code?

Governing a DAO still needs a human touch — studying history can put us on the right track

by Federico Ast /
DeFi

DAOs: FTX Demise Is Win For Decentralization 

DAOs have the potential to shape more than just organizational structures

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

Why DAO Treasuries Should Be Put to Work

With billions of dollars in native tokens sitting in DAO treasuries, some in DeFi are seeking ways to generate yield on languishing crypto

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Tributes Flow for ‘Visionary’ Crypto Contributor Nikolai Mushegian

Nikolai Mushegian was known among Ethereum circles as a genius visionary who inspired much of the early workings on smart contract security

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

DeFi Bond Issuer Porter Attempts Rebrand — Without its Founder

Blockworks exclusive: Three of the four Porter Finance team members are re-launching the DeFi protocol as Arbor Finance

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFiMarkets

MakerDAO Co-Founder Lays Timeline for Free Floating DAI

A new proposal from Maker co-founder Rune maps plans for a free floating DAI, growing a schism between ‘futurists’ and ‘decentralists’

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Gearbox Shifts Into V2 With $4M Funding Boost

Investors from Placeholder, Zee Prime, Ledger Prime, Polymorphic and GCR participated in the raise

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Uniswap Community Votes to Create First-time Foundation

The foundation will support decentralized growth and the long-term sustainability of Uniswap

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

BendDAO Proposes Emergency Changes During Liquidity Crisis

The NFT lending protocol is running out of ether

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

Collapsed Terra Ecosystem Launching DAO Infrastructure

Blockworks exclusive: Terraform Labs is creating infrastructure to build DAOs on Terra 2.0

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

MakerDAO Votes Against More Streamlined Leadership

A hotly contested debate on the direction of Maker underscores how complicated DAO politics can be

by Bessie Liu&Macauley Peterson /
Policy

New Crypto Bill Suggests Some DAOs Be Taxed Like Businesses

The bill specifies that DAOs are by default classified as a business entity, meaning that these community-led groups can expect to pay up on tax day

by Casey Wagner /
DeFiFinance

DeFi Convertible Bond Offering ‘a Huge Step Forward for DAOs’

Porter Finance’s product launch enables DAOs, such as the one behind Ribbon Finance, to issue debt the DeFi way

by Macauley Peterson /
MarketsWeb3

Pussy Riot Founder’s UnicornDAO To Make Space for Women, LGBTQ+ NFT Artists

DAO members include musicians Grimes and Sia, NFT artist Beeple and entrepreneur Guy Oseary

by Ornella Hernandez /
Finance

D-ETF Secures $50 Million Prior to Public Sale

The GEM commitment signals an institutional appetite for an alternative to the long-proposed bitcoin ETF

by John Gilbert /
DeFi

Juno’s DAO Votes To Confiscate $35M in Tokens From Whale in Messy Dispute

The community vote settles a governance dispute over an unintended token bounty

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Hacked DAO Faces Lawsuit as Users Try To Recoup Stolen Funds

Law firm claims all parties involved in a DAO’s governance are liable for the protocol’s alleged “negligence and illegality”

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

Hacked Crypto Platform Offers ‘No Questions Asked’ $10M Bounty for Stolen Funds

The exploit is one of a growing number of hacking incidents on DeFi projects in recent months

by David Canellis /
DeFiMarkets

NFT Buying Frenzies Disrupt Solana and Ethereum Blockchains

The two networks take very different approaches to transaction fees

by Macauley Peterson /
MarketsPolicy

Australia Gets Go-Ahead to List Country’s First Bitcoin ETF Next Week

Trading could begin on CBOE Australia as early as April 27, following a seven-day notice period

by Sebastian Sinclair /

