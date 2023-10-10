DEX

DeFi

Trader Joe’s grocery chain sues DEX of the same name

Trader Joe’s claimed that the crypto platform is benefiting commercially from the well-known supermarket brand and reputation due to similar branding

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Crypto funding: Summer doldrums end as firms raise $111M

Substantial raises by Brine Fi and GenTwo also grabbed the attention of industry watchers this week

by James Cirrone /
Business

Relic Protocol ports all of Ethereum’s data to layer-2

Starting with zkSync, Relic’s zero-knowledge proofs let smart contracts access historical data without intermediaries

by Macauley Peterson /
Policy

SEC accused of ‘slow-rolling’ $13M DeFi Money Market payout

The case was the SEC’s first prosecution of a DeFi project — and its victims claim they’re still waiting to be made whole

by Michael Bodley /
Web3

Avalanche DEX favorite Trader Joe is launching on Ethereum

Trader Joe will initially offer stablecoin pools, with plans to expand its offerings in the coming months

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Synthetix and Uniswap: Building a next-gen DEX with CEX appeal

“Let’s stop focusing so much on the infrastructure. It’s time to build better front ends.”

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Synthetix to go head-to-head with dYdX, Aevo with new DEX proposal

Synthetix-powered exchange Infinex plans to drive revenue to SNX stakers

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Ambient founder touts advantages of single-contract DEX architecture

A single contract structure allows a DEX to behave like one market, Colkitt says

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Uniswap V4: One DEX for everyone?

If they can’t beat them, they’ll probably join them

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

What has Uniswap Labs cooked up for v4?

The latest version puts developers front and center and features ‘hooks’ and customized pools

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

SushiSwap Rolls Out V3 Liquidity Pools to Enhance Capital Efficiency

The development marks the most extensive deployment of these types of pools to date, the exchange said Thursday

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

Derivatives Protocol SynFutures Public Beta V2 Will Go Live on Polygon

Blockworks exclusive: V2 will introduce something called “DAO futures,” making it simpler for projects to create liquidity pools using their native tokens

by Bessie Liu /
DeFiWeb3

NFT DEX Helmed by Coinbase Alum Goes Live

Exclusive: Gomu CEO Spencer Yang is the public face of Collection.XYZ, which brings AMMs to the NFT industry

by Michael Bodley /
DeFi

A16z Delegated to Group that Opposed Its Vote on Uniswap for BNB Chain

Leading Ethereum DEX, Uniswap, is planning to deploy its V3 exchange on BNB Chain — but a16z is attempting to block it

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFiMarkets

Sei Network, With $70M in Ecosystem Funding, Looks East

Sei recently secured an additional $20 million in ecosystem funding from crypto asset trading platform MEXC

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Despite Upstaging Uniswap’s TVL, Curve May Still Not be Largest DEX

TVL is far from the only indicator of the health of a DeFi protocol

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Native Bitcoin in DeFi — This DEX Wants to Boost Trust

ThorChain teams up with Trust Wallet to capture millions of potential new DeFi users

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Uniswap ‘Fee Switch’ Finally Gets an On-chain Vote

Six months after the idea was first floated, the Uniswap DAO will finally get to decide on implementing a fee switch on select protocol pools

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Is DeFi Ready for Prime Time?

Fear of centralized exchanges has decentralized protocols seeing huge inflows, but some question if DeFi can handle the next wave of users

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

Polychain Capital Sues DEX Maker, Demands its Investment Back

Polychain says it has been deprived of its ability to redeem Shipyard Software shares, a year after it led the DEX provider’s funding round

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Decentralized Crypto Exchange Kicks Off Contest in Pursuit of Real Alpha

Blockworks exclusive: DYdX Trading is also working on the next iteration of its native protocol

by Michael Bodley /
Finance

Decentralized Exchange DYdX To Build Its Own Blockchain

The expansion is part of the exchange’s plan to be fully decentralized by the end of 2022

by Jocelyn Yang /
DeFiMarkets

Elrond’s Native Token Drops 7% as Maiar DEX Goes Dark

The Maiar decentralized exchange has gone offline due to “scheduled maintenance,” although Elrond’s CEO said Sunday it was attributed to “suspicious activity”

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFiMarkets

Uniswap Hits $1T Trade Volume Milestone

Ethereum-based decentralized exchange Uniswap celebrated the trillion-dollar milestone with a tweet, three and a half years after its launch

by David Canellis /

