DEX
Trader Joe’s claimed that the crypto platform is benefiting commercially from the well-known supermarket brand and reputation due to similar branding
Substantial raises by Brine Fi and GenTwo also grabbed the attention of industry watchers this week
Starting with zkSync, Relic’s zero-knowledge proofs let smart contracts access historical data without intermediaries
The case was the SEC’s first prosecution of a DeFi project — and its victims claim they’re still waiting to be made whole
Trader Joe will initially offer stablecoin pools, with plans to expand its offerings in the coming months
“Let’s stop focusing so much on the infrastructure. It’s time to build better front ends.”
Synthetix-powered exchange Infinex plans to drive revenue to SNX stakers
A single contract structure allows a DEX to behave like one market, Colkitt says
If they can’t beat them, they’ll probably join them
The latest version puts developers front and center and features ‘hooks’ and customized pools
The development marks the most extensive deployment of these types of pools to date, the exchange said Thursday
Blockworks exclusive: V2 will introduce something called “DAO futures,” making it simpler for projects to create liquidity pools using their native tokens
Exclusive: Gomu CEO Spencer Yang is the public face of Collection.XYZ, which brings AMMs to the NFT industry
Leading Ethereum DEX, Uniswap, is planning to deploy its V3 exchange on BNB Chain — but a16z is attempting to block it
Sei recently secured an additional $20 million in ecosystem funding from crypto asset trading platform MEXC
TVL is far from the only indicator of the health of a DeFi protocol
ThorChain teams up with Trust Wallet to capture millions of potential new DeFi users
Six months after the idea was first floated, the Uniswap DAO will finally get to decide on implementing a fee switch on select protocol pools
Fear of centralized exchanges has decentralized protocols seeing huge inflows, but some question if DeFi can handle the next wave of users
Polychain says it has been deprived of its ability to redeem Shipyard Software shares, a year after it led the DEX provider’s funding round
Blockworks exclusive: DYdX Trading is also working on the next iteration of its native protocol
The expansion is part of the exchange’s plan to be fully decentralized by the end of 2022
The Maiar decentralized exchange has gone offline due to “scheduled maintenance,” although Elrond’s CEO said Sunday it was attributed to “suspicious activity”
Ethereum-based decentralized exchange Uniswap celebrated the trillion-dollar milestone with a tweet, three and a half years after its launch