Energy

AnalysisSupply Shock

Bitcoin has formally entered its sovereign state era

Sovereign states aren’t coming — they’re already here

by David Canellis /
Lightspeed NewsletterWeb3

Helium’s tech provided emergency cell service during Hurricane Helene

The “Helium hotspot beacon” is a miniature off-grid cell phone tower that uses Starlink and a Helium hotspot

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Funding Roundup: Glow, Nillion and Ellipsis all announce big raises 

Spire, Citrea and Nillion also announced raises this week

by Katherine Ross /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Solana-based mineral rights platform scores funding

Candles are red, and we’re trying to stay calm

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
DeFiWeb3

Helium eyes energy sector with ‘virtual power plant’ network

The Srcful partnership is part of a broader plan to onboard Helium “subnetworks”

by Jack Kubinec /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Helium eyes energy sector with new solar power play

A Swedish energy-focused project named Srcful proposed to become a Helium subnetwork with its own ENERGY token

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Business

Bitcoin mining giant pushes into Europe as rivals build out in US

Marathon Digital’s latest heating project in Finland part of broader vision to “drive the advancement of the digital asset compute industry,” CEO says

by Ben Strack /
Opinion

The Bitcoin halving is over — greener mining is coming

We should be paying attention to the net positive Bitcoin can have for the future of humanity

by Nathaniel Harmon /
Web3

PayPal research proposes greener bitcoin mining

The scheme would lock extra bitcoin in transactions that only environmentally friendly miners can unlock

by Jack Kubinec /
Policy

EIA to drop emergency bitcoin miner survey following court battle

The EIA said it will “destroy” survey responses and put out a new Federal Register notice

by Katherine Ross /
Opinion

Standing united means the crypto industry wins

In a striking display of unity and resolve, the cryptocurrency industry recently mounted a crucial legal challenge against undue governmental overreach resulting in victory

by Perianne Boring&Lee Bratcher /
Policy

Texas Blockchain Council says it has a ‘strong legal case’ in mining survey suit

TBC President Lee Bratcher told Blockworks he’s “confident” about the Council’s case against the DOE

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Crypto miner ire over EIA survey bubbles over to the courtroom

Texas Blockchain Council and Riot Platforms claims miners will be “irreparably harmed” by divulging data requested by the government agency

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Emmer says emergency bitcoin miner survey order was an abuse of power 

Rep. Emmer says the Office of Management and Budget should only be using its emergency powers in cases that present serious threats to public safety

by Casey Wagner /
BusinessFinance

The bid for a climate-conscious spot bitcoin ETF presses on

Despite missing the first wave of spot bitcoin ETF launches, the planned fund would address investors’ environmental concerns, 7RCC CEO says

by Ben Strack /
Policy

US Department of Energy demands consumption stats from bitcoin miners

The Energy Information Administration said the survey will help them understand the “energy implications” of crypto mining

by Katherine Ross /
Opinion

Bitcoin ETFs could actually be good for the environment

Instead of hopelessly trying to convince institutional investors to “change Bitcoin’s code,” institutions could show a clear preference for cleaning mining practices

by Elliot David /
Web3

Why did Cambridge revise its bitcoin electricity consumption index?

Alexander Neumüller, a researcher at Cambridge University’s digital assets program, explains that major advancements in bitcoin mining hardware drove the methodology change

by James Cirrone /
DeFi

Why tokenized smart batteries are a ‘net new asset class’

Entheos has partnered with Plural Energy to use tokenization to fund smart batteries

by Bessie Liu /
Business

Nodal Power raises $13M to power bitcoin mining centers with flared methane

Nodal Power is headquartered in Utah and has many angel investors from the state

by James Cirrone /
Policy

Kentucky fashions itself a friend to bitcoin, approves $4M in electricity discounts to local miner

Kentucky previously passed tax breaks for bitcoin miners in 2021

by James Cirrone /
Business

Not all about bitcoin production: Miners benefit by curtailing operations

More miners will participate in energy sales or demand response programs as the bitcoin halving draws nearer, a mining consulting firm founder says

by Ben Strack /
Business

Crypto miners keep stealing from this state power company

If found guilty of stealing power, those involved could face a maximum prison sentence of five years, plus fines

by James Cirrone /
Policy

Bitcoin Mining Load Flexibility Can ‘Significantly Mitigate Power Shortages’ in Texas

A research paper modeled the reliability and carbon footprint of crypto mining in Texas

by Katherine Ross /

