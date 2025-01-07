EU

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Backpack acquires FTX EU and its 110K former users

The exchange also inherits FTX EU’s European regulatory license that will let users trade perpetual futures

by Jack Kubinec /
0xResearch NewsletterPolicy

Can MiCA spark a euro stablecoin renaissance?

Regulatory clarity could revive euro stablecoins, making inroads against the dollar’s dominance

by Macauley Peterson /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Robinhood wants to be a tokenization ‘pioneer’

The firm reported $38 billion in crypto assets under custody as of November 2024

by Katherine Ross /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Euro Area preps for Trump second term, tariff risks 

US tariffs may lower Euro Area GDP by 0.4%, the Institute of International Finance estimated

by Casey Wagner /
Opinion

MiCA compliance will drive Europe into a crypto consolidation frenzy

The MiCA era will reward the prepared and punish the rest

by Delphine Forma /
Opinion

MiCAR will give foreign stablecoins a clear advantage in Europe

Europe is handing Tether unforeseen advantages with MiCAR

by Gijs op de Weegh /
Policy

EU comes to provisional agreement to expand AML to crypto 

“Most of the crypto sector” will be impacted by the new rules, which still need to be finalized by lawmakers

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Galaxy, DWS and Flow Traders eye stablecoin launch on Ethereum, Solana

Firms set to seek regulatory approval for their planned Euro-denominated stablecoin before the intended launch date in 12 to 18 months

by Ben Strack /
Business

Robinhood looks to jumpstart crypto trading revenue via EU expansion

The investing app’s crypto trading revenue had dropped by 55% in the third quarter, but its volumes rebounded in November

by Ben Strack /
Business

Bitcoin miner repurposes former sustainability-focused EU data center prototype

The facility was originally built with the Research Institute of Sweden to address the need for more energy efficient data centers

by Ben Strack /
Policy

EU’s MiCA regulation defers decisions on DeFi

The initial scope of MiCA is focused on stablecoins and centralized exchanges

by Bessie Liu /
Business

Binance to end Europe card services as non-custodial options pop up

About 1% of Binance users are impacted by the Europe card shutdown slated for December, company says

by Ben Strack /
Business

Binance’s euro services make a comeback after Paysafe setback

A Binance spokesperson said that the exchange has teamed up with partners like TrueLayer, Nuvei, and various card acquirers

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

The EU’s digital euro is inching closer to the ‘preparation phase’

The ECB first launched an investigation into the digital euro back in 2021

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

EU expensing $843k to pull back the curtain on crypto’s climate impact

The bloc aims to explore the possibility of setting sustainability standards for crypto assets, potentially guiding future financial regulations in the sector

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Binance reopens for business in Belgium after regulatory hiccup

Binance was earlier instructed to cease serving Belgium because it offered services from countries outside the European Economic Area

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Binance backtracks on delisting privacy coins in some EU nations

The exchange originally planned to restrict access to some privacy coins in France, Spain, Italy and Poland

by James Cirrone /
Policy

EU Securities Watchdog Warns Firms to Register Crypto Products Ahead of MiCA

Despite MiCA’s passage, both ESMA and Europe’s Systemic Risk Board want to ensure crypto is regulated and investors are protected

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

EU One Step Closer to Adopting New Rules on Sharing Crypto Tax Data

DAC8 proposes that crypto asset service providers report client transactions to counter tax-related criminal activities such as tax evasion

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Is the World Leaving America Behind on Crypto Regulation?

The US is very different from where the rest of the world is right now

by Darren Kleine /
Policy

EU’s MiCA Framework Could Help Crypto Firms Get Banked

The framework’s licensing requirements are likely to spur banks that previously steered clear of crypto to service firms in the space, industry participants say

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Permissioned vs Permissionless: Why Polygon Is Telling the EU to Know the Difference

Polygon says that Article 30, as it currently stands, is in opposition to the European Union’s other crypto-related policies

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Leaked EU Docs Warn Members to Clamp Down on Crypto Mixers

Blockworks exclusive: A final draft of incoming EU regulation reveals bloc regulators are increasingly concerned about crypto privacy

by David Canellis /
Policy

EU Crypto Lobby Fights MiCA Limits on US Dollar Stablecoins

The European Union could ban dollar-pegged stablecoins under its new MiCA legislation, crypto lobbyists have

