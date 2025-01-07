EU
The exchange also inherits FTX EU’s European regulatory license that will let users trade perpetual futures
Regulatory clarity could revive euro stablecoins, making inroads against the dollar’s dominance
The firm reported $38 billion in crypto assets under custody as of November 2024
US tariffs may lower Euro Area GDP by 0.4%, the Institute of International Finance estimated
The MiCA era will reward the prepared and punish the rest
Europe is handing Tether unforeseen advantages with MiCAR
“Most of the crypto sector” will be impacted by the new rules, which still need to be finalized by lawmakers
Firms set to seek regulatory approval for their planned Euro-denominated stablecoin before the intended launch date in 12 to 18 months
The investing app’s crypto trading revenue had dropped by 55% in the third quarter, but its volumes rebounded in November
The facility was originally built with the Research Institute of Sweden to address the need for more energy efficient data centers
The initial scope of MiCA is focused on stablecoins and centralized exchanges
About 1% of Binance users are impacted by the Europe card shutdown slated for December, company says
A Binance spokesperson said that the exchange has teamed up with partners like TrueLayer, Nuvei, and various card acquirers
The ECB first launched an investigation into the digital euro back in 2021
The bloc aims to explore the possibility of setting sustainability standards for crypto assets, potentially guiding future financial regulations in the sector
Binance was earlier instructed to cease serving Belgium because it offered services from countries outside the European Economic Area
The exchange originally planned to restrict access to some privacy coins in France, Spain, Italy and Poland
Despite MiCA’s passage, both ESMA and Europe’s Systemic Risk Board want to ensure crypto is regulated and investors are protected
DAC8 proposes that crypto asset service providers report client transactions to counter tax-related criminal activities such as tax evasion
The US is very different from where the rest of the world is right now
The framework’s licensing requirements are likely to spur banks that previously steered clear of crypto to service firms in the space, industry participants say
Polygon says that Article 30, as it currently stands, is in opposition to the European Union’s other crypto-related policies
Blockworks exclusive: A final draft of incoming EU regulation reveals bloc regulators are increasingly concerned about crypto privacy
The European Union could ban dollar-pegged stablecoins under its new MiCA legislation, crypto lobbyists have