European Union

There are a total of 37 articles associated with European Union.
article-image

Opinion

MiCA can bring clarity – but stablecoin restrictions must be revisited

MiCA is definitely a step in the right direction, but restrictions on stablecoin issuance and transactions still need work

by Jason Allegrante /
article-image

Opinion

The time for US stablecoin regulation is now 

For the US to fully realize the benefits of these new technologies, we need Congress to pass a strong legal framework for stablecoins

by Candace Kelly /
article-image

Policy

European Banking Authority takes next step in finalizing stablecoin policy 

The EBA released a final draft of regulatory technical standards outlining how issuers should respond to holder complaints

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

European securities regulator seeks limits on non-EU crypto firms

The European Securities and Markets Authority wants to protect EU crypto firms and customers with the proposed guidelines

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Finance

European Central Bank ‘very unlikely ever to buy bitcoin’: Board member

Several central banks hold gold, but Europe’s won’t be buying“digital gold” anytime soon

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Business

Kraken secures EMI license in Ireland, VASP registration in Spain

Kraken praised European regulation in its announcement

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Web3

What is Web4? The EU wants to explain

The European Commission announced on Tuesday a litany of projects it wants to pursue to advance Web4 adoption over the next several years

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Policy

Excluding DeFi from MiCA could cause ‘unintended risks’ to financial stability: AFME

Europe’s markets association believes a regulatory framework must be imposed on DeFi to maintain stability in the traditional markets structures

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Denmark orders Saxo Bank to get rid of its crypto — for now

Denmark financial watchdog warns Saxo Bank that crypto trading is unregulated until the European Union’s MiCA policy comes into effect

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Binance wants ‘fewer regulated EU entities,’ leaves Netherlands after Cyprus

Binance is winding down operations in multiple EU countries, which it says is a response to the bloc’s MiCA crypto regulations

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Meta, Alphabet Must Do More To Protect EU From Dodgy Crypto: BEUC

The European consumer group noted Elon Musk’s changing of the Twitter symbol to the dogecoin logo in its crypto complaint to the EU

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

UK Considers ‘Crypto Tsar’ to Head Up Regulation

Some legislators are hoping to get bills drafted and passed within the next two years

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

European Banking Authority Wants to Include Crypto in Money Laundering, Terrorism Guidelines

The deadline for firms to submit comments on the proposed amendments is August 31, 2023

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Policy

European Union’s Digital Euro May Run on UTXO — Like Bitcoin

The ECB expects a decision on whether it will continue to test a digital euro this fall

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
article-image

Opinion

The EU’s Anti-Money Laundering Strategy Is a Mistake

The EU’s new AML provisions are akin to taking a car, removing its engine, and fastening a team of horses to prevent speeding

by Bill Hughes /
article-image

Opinion

Don’t Drive Crypto Into the EU’s Open Arms

The US has a history of failing to look even a few years down the line when enacting reactive new legislation

by Miller Whitehouse-Levine /
article-image

Finance

Euro-pegged Stablecoin From Societe Generale in the Works

A “reputable agent” separate from the bank’s crypto team will manage the stablecoin’s collateral

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

EU Parliament Passes MiCA by 13:1 Margin

European members of parliament overwhelmingly voted in support with 517 for and 38 against

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

EU Lawmakers About To Vote on Sweeping Crypto Regulations

The European Union may be about to see comprehensive crypto regulations in the form of MiCA, which has been years in the making

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

DeFi

EU Politicians Pass Policy on Smart Contracts Deemed ‘Impossible to Comply’ With

The proposed regulation, which is not yet law, does not specifically target crypto but could affect DeFi

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Finance

European Union Bank Again Uses Ethereum to Explore Tokenized Bonds

The European Investment Bank deployed a euro bond on Ethereum back in 2021, but this time it’s only using the network for record keeping

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

MiCA Delay Until April Gives EU Crypto Firms Ample ‘Breathing Room’

Complications around the translation into the EU’s 24 official languages has led to a two-month delay for the implementation of MiCA

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Web3

Apple to Add Flexibility for App Developers, Including in Web3

Apple Web3 policy may be affected if it allows third-party app stores on the iPhone

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

Policy

Crypto’s ‘Easy Money’ Scams Need Tougher Oversight – ECB Board Member

Cryptoassets have become the “bubble of a generation,” ECB Board Member Fabio Panetta said

by Casey Wagner /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.