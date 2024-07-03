European Union
MiCA is definitely a step in the right direction, but restrictions on stablecoin issuance and transactions still need work
For the US to fully realize the benefits of these new technologies, we need Congress to pass a strong legal framework for stablecoins
The EBA released a final draft of regulatory technical standards outlining how issuers should respond to holder complaints
The European Securities and Markets Authority wants to protect EU crypto firms and customers with the proposed guidelines
Several central banks hold gold, but Europe’s won’t be buying“digital gold” anytime soon
Kraken praised European regulation in its announcement
The European Commission announced on Tuesday a litany of projects it wants to pursue to advance Web4 adoption over the next several years
Europe’s markets association believes a regulatory framework must be imposed on DeFi to maintain stability in the traditional markets structures
Denmark financial watchdog warns Saxo Bank that crypto trading is unregulated until the European Union’s MiCA policy comes into effect
Binance is winding down operations in multiple EU countries, which it says is a response to the bloc’s MiCA crypto regulations
The European consumer group noted Elon Musk’s changing of the Twitter symbol to the dogecoin logo in its crypto complaint to the EU
Some legislators are hoping to get bills drafted and passed within the next two years
The deadline for firms to submit comments on the proposed amendments is August 31, 2023
The ECB expects a decision on whether it will continue to test a digital euro this fall
The EU’s new AML provisions are akin to taking a car, removing its engine, and fastening a team of horses to prevent speeding
The US has a history of failing to look even a few years down the line when enacting reactive new legislation
A “reputable agent” separate from the bank’s crypto team will manage the stablecoin’s collateral
European members of parliament overwhelmingly voted in support with 517 for and 38 against
The European Union may be about to see comprehensive crypto regulations in the form of MiCA, which has been years in the making
The proposed regulation, which is not yet law, does not specifically target crypto but could affect DeFi
The European Investment Bank deployed a euro bond on Ethereum back in 2021, but this time it’s only using the network for record keeping
Complications around the translation into the EU’s 24 official languages has led to a two-month delay for the implementation of MiCA
Apple Web3 policy may be affected if it allows third-party app stores on the iPhone
Cryptoassets have become the “bubble of a generation,” ECB Board Member Fabio Panetta said