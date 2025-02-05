exchanges
Listings on Binance and Coinbase were once widely considered good for coin prices
CEO Kris Marszalek touted the new platform’s “deep liquidity [and] stable banking rails” among other notable features
DMM Bitcoin said customer bitcoin deposits “will be fully guaranteed” in the wake of the hack
Monday developments reaffirmed the US as unfriendly to crypto while also offering a potential bullish outlook for segment firms, industry watchers say
K-bank acquired the crypto exchange via its subsidiary, Unita Capital, which also introduced three new entities for digital asset management
Binance itself is unavailable in Hong Kong, but could gain market access by establishing a separate local entity
Hacking attempts on Upbit have reportedly surged from around 8,400 the second half of 2020 to 159,061 in the first half this year
A newly established working group will closely monitor cryptocurrency exchanges in Hong Kong in the wake of the JPEX scandal
OKX President Hong Fang spoke with Blockworks at this year’s Permissionless on the challenges her exchange continues to grapple with
Binance said it won’t disclose the financial terms of the deal, but that it doesn’t include any ongoing revenue share from the sale
London-based World Federation of Exchanges found derivatives, security tokens and indexes are the most common crypto products offered by traditional exchanges
As Ellipsis Labs readies public launch of its decentralized exchange Phoenix, the co-founder says Ethereum DeFi has “given up” on the goal
Investors will be able to buy bitcoin and ether on the upcoming crypto exchange
The Auckland-based exchange first launched in 2017, during the height of the speculative ICO bubble
June’s final week of trading on Korean exchanges Upbit and Bithumb witnessed a daily peak of over $4 billion in volume, with $3.6 billion derived from altcoin activity, data shows
The exchange said it has achieved a milestone that enables the expansion of its services across Europe
The comment period for the exchange definition proposal ended Tuesday, June 13
Decentralized derivatives platforms have struggled to attract sufficient liquidity, especially in the options space
“Billions of dollars” are currently stored in apps like Venmo and PayPal and just like crypto exchanges, they are not FDIC insured
Hong Kong has made a series of moves to become more crypto friendly, including trialing a CBDC and allowing crypto retail trading
Hong Kong is “rich in tycoons and well-capitalized family offices that could fund crypto firms moving into the city,” Matrixport’s head of research told Blockworks
The approval marks a year-long effort for Binance in Thailand, which sought the help of a domestic and publicly listed Thai company
The settlement reached between the New York Attorney General and Coin Cafe is tiny compared to some other crypto players who were targeted this year
The DOJ is targeting exchanges to send a strong message to businesses evading anti-money laundering and client identification rules