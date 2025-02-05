exchanges

There are a total of 62 articles associated with exchanges.
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Why major exchange listings may soon be considered bearish

Listings on Binance and Coinbase were once widely considered good for coin prices

by David Canellis /
DeFiForward Guidance Newsletter

Crypto.com launches the US exchange it suspended in 2023 

CEO Kris Marszalek touted the new platform’s “deep liquidity [and] stable banking rails” among other notable features

by Ben Strack /
Business

Japanese crypto exchange reports bitcoin theft worth $305M

DMM Bitcoin said customer bitcoin deposits “will be fully guaranteed” in the wake of the hack

by Michael McSweeney /
Business

Bullish or bearish? A wild 24 hours for crypto exchanges

Monday developments reaffirmed the US as unfriendly to crypto while also offering a potential bullish outlook for segment firms, industry watchers say

by Ben Strack /
Business

Thailand’s 4th-largest bank buys $103M stake in crypto exchange

K-bank acquired the crypto exchange via its subsidiary, Unita Capital, which also introduced three new entities for digital asset management

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Binance reportedly behind new Hong Kong crypto exchange pursuing license

Binance itself is unavailable in Hong Kong, but could gain market access by establishing a separate local entity

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Upbit updates cold wallet policy in bid to thwart hackers

Hacking attempts on Upbit have reportedly surged from around 8,400 the second half of 2020 to 159,061 in the first half this year

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

New task force in Hong Kong set to monitor crypto exchanges

A newly established working group will closely monitor cryptocurrency exchanges in Hong Kong in the wake of the JPEX scandal

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Tech-first, trust-next: OKX’s roadmap for regaining consumer confidence

OKX President Hong Fang spoke with Blockworks at this year’s Permissionless on the challenges her exchange continues to grapple with

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Binance fully exits Russia after sale deal with startup CommEX

Binance said it won’t disclose the financial terms of the deal, but that it doesn’t include any ongoing revenue share from the sale

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

World’s top exchanges still warming up to crypto services, survey finds

London-based World Federation of Exchanges found derivatives, security tokens and indexes are the most common crypto products offered by traditional exchanges

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Solana DEX aims to move price discovery on-chain

As Ellipsis Labs readies public launch of its decentralized exchange Phoenix, the co-founder says Ethereum DeFi has “given up” on the goal

by Macauley Peterson /
Finance

M2 Exchange can now provide custody services to UAE residents

Investors will be able to buy bitcoin and ether on the upcoming crypto exchange

by James Cirrone /
Business

New Zealand crypto exchange Dasset in liquidation, customer funds trapped

The Auckland-based exchange first launched in 2017, during the height of the speculative ICO bubble

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Bitcoin Cash caught Korean bid as USD trading volume slumps, says Kaiko

June’s final week of trading on Korean exchanges Upbit and Bithumb witnessed a daily peak of over $4 billion in volume, with $3.6 billion derived from altcoin activity, data shows

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

Spain welcomes Crypto.com as a registered service provider

The exchange said it has achieved a milestone that enables the expansion of its services across Europe

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

SEC does not have ‘authority to ban’ an industry: Coinbase

The comment period for the exchange definition proposal ended Tuesday, June 13

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Aevo mainnet launch opens decentralized futures, options

Decentralized derivatives platforms have struggled to attract sufficient liquidity, especially in the options space

by Macauley Peterson /
Finance

Not Just a Crypto Issue: PayPal and Venmo Lack FDIC Insurance Too

“Billions of dollars” are currently stored in apps like Venmo and PayPal and just like crypto exchanges, they are not FDIC insured

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Hong Kong Is Getting Cozy With Crypto

Hong Kong has made a series of moves to become more crypto friendly, including trialing a CBDC and allowing crypto retail trading

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Crypto Exchanges Are Flocking to Hong Kong

Hong Kong is “rich in tycoons and well-capitalized family offices that could fund crypto firms moving into the city,” Matrixport’s head of research told Blockworks

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Binance Gets Greenlight to Operate Exchange in Thailand

The approval marks a year-long effort for Binance in Thailand, which sought the help of a domestic and publicly listed Thai company

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

Coin Cafe Settles With NY AG, Ordered to Pay $4.3M Back to Customers

The settlement reached between the New York Attorney General and Coin Cafe is tiny compared to some other crypto players who were targeted this year

by James Cirrone /
Podcast

DOJ Crypto Chief Signals Crackdown on Exchanges

The DOJ is targeting exchanges to send a strong message to businesses evading anti-money laundering and client identification rules

by Shalini Nagarajan /

