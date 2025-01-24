liquidity
Can THORChain weather the RUNE liquidity crisis?
Exploring the drama surrounding a shiny new stablecoin
ICF’s move aims to unify the stack and reinvigorate the ecosystem
Keep an eye on liquidity into the holidays, Kraken’s Thomas Perfumo says
The acquisition of Skip and the creation of Interchain Inc. signals a refocusing on centralized leadership and a unified vision
Innovative smart debt and collateral features are fueling Fluid’s rise to $1.2 billion TVL, reshaping the Instadapp brand
Crypto’s liquidity engine is now worth over $300 billion
CORAL protocol is Squid’s bid to let users move any token anywhere
Something very interesting showed up in the FOMC November meeting minutes this week
Perena is built on the premise that as stablecoins proliferate, liquidity could fragment, and stablecoins aren’t useful if they aren’t liquid
Dozens of cryptocurrencies have hit major exchanges this year. But it’s a tough market out there.
The first NFT collectible on the new token standard “Limitless” raised about 55 ETH on nearly half a million mints
This week’s biggest funding round saw Jump Trading, JPMorgan contribute to the round
If we tokenize all assets in a speculative rush, the risk of creating illiquid markets and trapped value will manifest on a large scale
The NYSE went down yesterday after a glitch caused a string of erroneous trades. Does DeFi fix this?
Plus, Zeta Markets has released a litepaper for the “Zeta X” layer-2 it’s hoping to send to mainnet in early 2025
Axelar’s Interchain Amplifier is poised to make the liquidity flow
It’s the second governance proposal to be weighed by Jito’s new DAO
97.5% of swappers with trades under $125,000 did better on layer-2s than on Ethereum mainnet
Outside of EVM smart contract deployments, general contract deployments are most commonly seen on Polygon and BNB chains
clARB, clOP and clSUI will be available for purchase and trade at Clone’s public mainnet launch tomorrow
Loss versus rebalancing remains a major centralizing force today, but CoW AMM is designed to solve this problem
The real transformation is just beginning — RWAs will be, by many multiples, the largest category in DeFi
Nexus uses zk-SNARKs to enable tokens to be easily transferred between one zero-knowledge rollup to another