DeFi

THORChain halts withdrawals amid $200M insolvency

Can THORChain weather the RUNE liquidity crisis?

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Usual protocol’s depeg spurs instability in DeFi markets

Exploring the drama surrounding a shiny new stablecoin

by Donovan Choy /
DeFi

What changes for Cosmos after Skip acquisition?

ICF’s move aims to unify the stack and reinvigorate the ecosystem

by Macauley Peterson /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Crypto market could see ‘pullbacks’ ahead of the holidays: Analyst

Keep an eye on liquidity into the holidays, Kraken’s Thomas Perfumo says

by Katherine Ross /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Radical change at the ICF: A new era for the Cosmos ecosystem?

The acquisition of Skip and the creation of Interchain Inc. signals a refocusing on centralized leadership and a unified vision

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

DeFi superapp Fluid is coming for Aave and Uniswap’s lunch

Innovative smart debt and collateral features are fueling Fluid’s rise to $1.2 billion TVL, reshaping the Instadapp brand

by Donovan Choy /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

How crypto’s liquidity engine grew after Terra’s collapse

Crypto’s liquidity engine is now worth over $300 billion

by David Canellis /
DeFi

Squid greases cross-chain liquidity

CORAL protocol is Squid’s bid to let users move any token anywhere

by Macauley Peterson /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Is the Fed worried about bank reserve liquidity?

Something very interesting showed up in the FOMC November meeting minutes this week

by Felix Jauvin /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana is excited about new stablecoin infrastructure provider Perena

Perena is built on the premise that as stablecoins proliferate, liquidity could fragment, and stablecoins aren’t useful if they aren’t liquid

by Jack Kubinec /
Analysis

Coinbase and Binance listings may be bullish — but usually not for long

Dozens of cryptocurrencies have hit major exchanges this year. But it’s a tough market out there.

by David Canellis /
DeFi

Zora launches onchain NFT secondary markets with Uniswap

The first NFT collectible on the new token standard “Limitless” raised about 55 ETH on nearly half a million mints

by Donovan Choy /
Business

Funding Wrap: Partior raises $60M to support ‘international network growth’

This week’s biggest funding round saw Jump Trading, JPMorgan contribute to the round

by Katherine Ross /
Opinion

We should be tokenizing assets with substance, not speculation 

If we tokenize all assets in a speculative rush, the risk of creating illiquid markets and trapped value will manifest on a large scale

by Jason Dehni /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: Hidden beasts in crypto portfolios & the institutional vibe shift

The NYSE went down yesterday after a glitch caused a string of erroneous trades. Does DeFi fix this?

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: Jupiter looks to collect a critical mass of on-chain assets, liquidity

Plus, Zeta Markets has released a litepaper for the “Zeta X” layer-2 it’s hoping to send to mainnet in early 2025

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
DeFi

Celestia-built Rollkit gets an interchain boost

Axelar’s Interchain Amplifier is poised to make the liquidity flow

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Jito DAO to consider spending $29M on liquidity mining

It’s the second governance proposal to be weighed by Jito’s new DAO

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

It’s cheaper to swap on layer-2s than on Ethereum, Uniswap research finds

97.5% of swappers with trades under $125,000 did better on layer-2s than on Ethereum mainnet

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Two-thirds of EVM smart contract deployments in 2024 are from Optimism: Report

Outside of EVM smart contract deployments, general contract deployments are most commonly seen on Polygon and BNB chains

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Clone launches mainnet and brings “cloned assets” to Solana

clARB, clOP and clSUI will be available for purchase and trade at Clone’s public mainnet launch tomorrow

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

CoW DAO sets up MEV-capturing AMM for liquidity providers

Loss versus rebalancing remains a major centralizing force today, but CoW AMM is designed to solve this problem

by Bessie Liu /
Opinion

How RWAs robbed 2023 of its liquidity

The real transformation is just beginning — RWAs will be, by many multiples, the largest category in DeFi

by Jag Singh /
DeFi

zkLink’s Nexus wants to solve liquidity fragmentation between ZK ecosystems

Nexus uses zk-SNARKs to enable tokens to be easily transferred between one zero-knowledge rollup to another

by Bessie Liu /

