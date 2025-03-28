Mike Novogratz
According to a legal filing, Galaxy Digital helped boost the price of LUNA while quietly selling its tokens
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz shared some views at the Ondo Summit last week
Mike Novogratz shared some remarks on Trump securing the presidency
SEC Commissioner Mark Uyeda argues the US is “far behind the curve on crypto”
Outside of politics, the CEO says the current macro backdrop appears set to boost BTC, crypto
Crypto is likely to stay politicized until the Democrats pivot their questionable stance on the segment, Galaxy CEO says
Bitcoin has “a whole new set of salespeople” after the ETF approvals, Galaxy Digital’s CEO says — though “the rest of crypto is still a regulatory tug of war”
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz expects SEC to greenlight such products by end of year as Chair Gary Gensler “needs a win”
After FTX collapse stunted crypto institutional adoption, a bitcoin ETF would offer “a jolt of adrenaline,” Mike Novogratz says
Galaxy Digital’s CEO joined CNBC’s Squawk Box Thursday morning to discuss the artificial intelligence bubble, government spending and the state of crypto regulation in the US
It could take some time for a return to a crypto bull market, Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz says
The company turned profitable in the first three months of 2023 after its trading business notched a 257% quarter-over-quarter increase
Crypto custody unit BitGo says Galaxy Digital pulled out of its merger deal due to missed profits throughout the bear market
Company claims it is owed a $100 million termination fee
Company continues to seek public listing in the US despite deal termination
“I hope it’s the worst quarter this firm ever has,” CEO Mike Novogratz says
“It will take restructuring, a redemption cycle, consolidation and renewed confidence in crypto,” Novogratz said on the industry’s recovery
The deal for the institutional crypto platform has been renegotiated and is expected by year-end
Last year, its NFT marketplace grew from zero to 80,000 customers, created over 750 unique NFTs across seven product lines and released over 200,000 unique digital assets, CEO Scott Lawin told Blockworks
“The partnership with TIME is a first of its kind,” Galaxy Digital CEO and founder Mike Novogratz told Blockworks.
“It’s hard not to be bullish [on crypto],” Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz said on the company’s earnings call. “It’s pretty remarkable earnings power that this industry is providing us.”
Galaxy Digital Holdings now has a non-fungible token (NFT) collection, according to a tweet from CEO Mike Novogratz on Friday.
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz talked about what comes next for the digital asset space and how to navigate the tumultuous regulatory landscape onstage at Mainnet 2021.
Firms plans to build out line of physically backed digital assets funds upon regulatory clarity.