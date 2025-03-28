Mike Novogratz

Business

Galaxy to pay $200M to New York over alleged LUNA manipulation

According to a legal filing, Galaxy Digital helped boost the price of LUNA while quietly selling its tokens

by Katherine Ross /
AnalysisForward Guidance Newsletter

Crypto narratives as we await next market move 

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz shared some views at the Ondo Summit last week

by Ben Strack /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Galaxy CEO expects ‘one piece of good news every week’

Mike Novogratz shared some remarks on Trump securing the presidency

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

What to make of the latest FOMC statement

SEC Commissioner Mark Uyeda argues the US is “far behind the curve on crypto”

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack&Felix Jauvin /
Policy

Galaxy’s Novogratz ‘hopeful’ VP Harris will be pro-crypto

Outside of politics, the CEO says the current macro backdrop appears set to boost BTC, crypto

by Ben Strack /
FinancePolicy

Bitcoin may stay in a ‘consolidation phase’ until US election: Novogratz

Crypto is likely to stay politicized until the Democrats pivot their questionable stance on the segment, Galaxy CEO says

by Ben Strack /
Business

Galaxy’s Novogratz: Macro factors, ‘boomer’ wealth to spur more crypto adoption

Bitcoin has “a whole new set of salespeople” after the ETF approvals, Galaxy Digital’s CEO says — though “the rest of crypto is still a regulatory tug of war”

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Another would-be bitcoin ETF player: ‘It’s going to get approved’

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz expects SEC to greenlight such products by end of year as Chair Gary Gensler “needs a win”

by Ben Strack /
Business

Galaxy CEO: Crypto headwinds dissipating with bitcoin ETF plans, Ripple ruling

After FTX collapse stunted crypto institutional adoption, a bitcoin ETF would offer “a jolt of adrenaline,” Mike Novogratz says

by Ben Strack /
People

Stop worrying about Gensler’s crypto crusade and focus on bitcoin: Novogratz

Galaxy Digital’s CEO joined CNBC’s Squawk Box Thursday morning to discuss the artificial intelligence bubble, government spending and the state of crypto regulation in the US

by James Cirrone /
Markets

Novogratz says crypto retail is the market’s ‘silver lining’

It could take some time for a return to a crypto bull market, Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz says

by Darren Kleine /
Business

Galaxy’s Novogratz: Crypto ‘Regulatory Headache’ in US Not Going Away Soon

The company turned profitable in the first three months of 2023 after its trading business notched a 257% quarter-over-quarter increase

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Galaxy ‘Concocted’ Story to Walk From $1.2B Merger, BitGo Says

Crypto custody unit BitGo says Galaxy Digital pulled out of its merger deal due to missed profits throughout the bear market

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

BitGo Plans To Sue Galaxy After Firm Ends Merger Agreement

Company claims it is owed a $100 million termination fee

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Galaxy Digital Ends Agreement To Buy BitGo

Company continues to seek public listing in the US despite deal termination

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Galaxy Digital’s Stock Rises Despite Posting $555M Q2 Net Loss

“I hope it’s the worst quarter this firm ever has,” CEO Mike Novogratz says

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Crypto ‘Not Going Away’ Following Market Rout, Galaxy Digital CEO Says￼

“It will take restructuring, a redemption cycle, consolidation and renewed confidence in crypto,” Novogratz said on the industry’s recovery

by Sebastian Sinclair /
FinanceMarkets

Awaiting US Listing, Galaxy Digital Delays Purchase of Crypto Platform BitGo

The deal for the institutional crypto platform has been renegotiated and is expected by year-end

by Ben Strack /
Web3

Candy Digital Hits Home Run with MLB NFTs, Plans to Recruit New Fans in 2022

Last year, its NFT marketplace grew from zero to 80,000 customers, created over 750 unique NFTs across seven product lines and released over 200,000 unique digital assets, CEO Scott Lawin told Blockworks

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Web3

TIME to Hold ETH, Demystify the Metaverse for Readers via Galaxy Digital Partnership

“The partnership with TIME is a first of its kind,” Galaxy Digital CEO and founder Mike Novogratz told Blockworks.

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Galaxy Digital Q3 Earnings Exceed $500M, $1.2B YTD

“It’s hard not to be bullish [on crypto],” Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz said on the company’s earnings call. “It’s pretty remarkable earnings power that this industry is providing us.”

by Morgan Chittum /
Web3

Novogratz: Galaxy Digital Starts NFT Collection with CryptoPunk

Galaxy Digital Holdings now has a non-fungible token (NFT) collection, according to a tweet from CEO Mike Novogratz on Friday.

by Morgan Chittum /
Policy

Galaxy’s Novogratz: Our Industry Did a Terrible Job Educating Washington

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz talked about what comes next for the digital asset space and how to navigate the tumultuous regulatory landscape onstage at Mainnet 2021.

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Invesco and Galaxy Team to Build Suite of Crypto ETFs

Firms plans to build out line of physically backed digital assets funds upon regulatory clarity.

by Ben Strack /

