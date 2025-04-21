Payments
Kado’s founder Emery Andrew spoke to Blockworks about the acquisition and what’s next for the team
David Chaum’s ecash in the 90s offers insights into balancing priorities in DeFi today
The chat function is still in beta for now
PayPal’s Jose Fernandez da Ponte explained why he’s not only focused on stablecoin market caps when growing PYUSD
The fox-themed wallet ups its game to compete with Coinbase, Phantom and other wallet rivals
The Avalanche Card lets you spend your crypto like it’s fiat
“The goal with Universal is to make everything that we consider to be a crypto asset tradable with very deep liquidity on crypto rails,” Universal’s Austin Diamond explained to Blockworks
Kraken Pay is only the latest product in the growing crypto payments landscape
Stablecoins have emerged as crypto’s killer app, and the data shows that they still have room to run
The deal is one of the crypto sector’s recent, notable acquisitions involving crypto payments
The app was conceived as a global equivalent to Venmo that uses the Solana network and Paxos’ USDP stablecoin
Blue Sheets Simple-Earn offers a new route to fixed-rate lending on EVM chains
Architect Partners’ Eric Risley tells Blockworks this deal is “the most important M&A transaction to date for our industry”
Customers can pay merchants in USDC or USDP on Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon, while US-based merchants are paid in dollars
The Web3 community is stacking bricks when it should be building bridges
Plus, the SEC’s decision to amend its complaint against Binance, dropping allegations that SOL is a security
“OpenFi” aims to unbundle to take the “account” out of bank account
PayPal has unequivocally made a name for itself as a crypto adopter among fintech giants
This week’s biggest funding round saw Jump Trading, JPMorgan contribute to the round
Cudis be the future of health?
The plugin has created $50 million in payments volume since launching
Plus, Sanctum’s upcoming airdrop for its new CLOUD token
Agora’s AUSD will launch natively on Sui, and more newcomers are on the way
The payments firm is exploring PYUSD’s payments use cases