BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: Kado Software acquired by Swapped.com

Kado’s founder Emery Andrew spoke to Blockworks about the acquisition and what’s next for the team

by Katherine Ross /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Crypto’s original sin: Trading decentralization for growth

David Chaum’s ecash in the 90s offers insights into balancing priorities in DeFi today

by Donovan Choy /
BusinessThe Drop

Sam Altman’s World is adding chat and payment features

The chat function is still in beta for now

by Kate Irwin /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

PayPal’s ‘ultimate goal’ is to weave crypto and traditional payments

PayPal’s Jose Fernandez da Ponte explained why he’s not only focused on stablecoin market caps when growing PYUSD

by Katherine Ross /
DeFiThe Drop

MetaMask gets an overhaul with better UX, simpler swaps

The fox-themed wallet ups its game to compete with Coinbase, Phantom and other wallet rivals

by Kate Irwin /
FinanceThe Drop

Avalanche Foundation launches Visa credit card for IRL payments

The Avalanche Card lets you spend your crypto like it’s fiat

by Kate Irwin /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: Universal raises $9M in round led by a16z

“The goal with Universal is to make everything that we consider to be a crypto asset tradable with very deep liquidity on crypto rails,” Universal’s Austin Diamond explained to Blockworks

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

US crypto firms expand offerings as Trump takes over

Kraken Pay is only the latest product in the growing crypto payments landscape

by Casey Wagner /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Stablecoins are ‘meaningfully disrupting’ payments landscape: Coinbase

Stablecoins have emerged as crypto’s killer app, and the data shows that they still have room to run

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

MoonPay acquires Solana startup to grow payments services

The deal is one of the crypto sector’s recent, notable acquisitions involving crypto payments

by Jack Kubinec /
FinanceLightspeed Newsletter

Sling Money opens ‘global Venmo’ to US users

The app was conceived as a global equivalent to Venmo that uses the Solana network and Paxos’ USDP stablecoin

by Jack Kubinec /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Term Finance eyes fixed-rate lending market

Blue Sheets Simple-Earn offers a new route to fixed-rate lending on EVM chains

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Stripe looks to build ‘world’s best stablecoin infrastructure’ after Bridge buy 

Architect Partners’ Eric Risley tells Blockworks this deal is “the most important M&A transaction to date for our industry”

by Ben Strack /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Stripe reintegrates crypto payments in the US

Customers can pay merchants in USDC or USDP on Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon, while US-based merchants are paid in dollars

by Jack Kubinec /
Opinion

Crypto is becoming the same broken system it promised to fix

The Web3 community is stacking bricks when it should be building bridges

by Adrien Stern /
Lightspeed Newsletter

What can stablecoins actually buy?

Plus, the SEC’s decision to amend its complaint against Binance, dropping allegations that SOL is a security

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
DeFiWeb3

Can crypto fully realize the open banking fintech vision?

“OpenFi” aims to unbundle to take the “account” out of bank account

by Macauley Peterson /
Empire Newsletter

Tracking PayPal’s rise as a crypto company

PayPal has unequivocally made a name for itself as a crypto adopter among fintech giants

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Business

Funding Wrap: Partior raises $60M to support ‘international network growth’

This week’s biggest funding round saw Jump Trading, JPMorgan contribute to the round

by Katherine Ross /
Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: Reviewing the Cudis smart ring health tracker

Cudis be the future of health?

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
DeFi

Helio upgrades its Solana Pay plugin for Shopify

The plugin has created $50 million in payments volume since launching

by Jack Kubinec /
Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: The Solana app making subscriptions less costly

Plus, Sanctum’s upcoming airdrop for its new CLOUD token

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
DeFi

New stablecoins seek payments niche on new chains

Agora’s AUSD will launch natively on Sui, and more newcomers are on the way

by Macauley Peterson /
BusinessDeFi

PayPal’s stablecoin goes live on Solana

The payments firm is exploring PYUSD’s payments use cases

by Jack Kubinec /

