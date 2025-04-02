security

There are a total of 126 articles associated with security.
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Babylon Genesis to launch as a Bitcoin-secured L1 and liquidity hub

The chain could mark a turning point in bitcoin’s utility

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFiEmpire Newsletter

Paradigm’s Samczsun warns there’s ‘more to the DPRK than just the Lazarus Group’

Both samczsun and ZachXBT have issued warnings after the Bybit hack last month

by Katherine Ross /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

COTI launches V2 mainnet: A new era of privacy-focused L2 solutions

Introducing garbled circuits for enhanced privacy and regulatory compliance

by Donovan Choy /
The DropWeb3

Pixels game founder says botters are sending death threats

Luke Barwikowski took to Twitter to raise awareness about the threats against him and his family

by Kate Irwin /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Institutions are looking to ‘derisk’ as they enter crypto: Ledger 

Ledger CEO Pascal Gauthier tells Blockworks that institutions have reached out about security in the wake of the Bybit attack

by Katherine Ross /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Profiting from disaster: Firms look to capitalize on Bybit hack

While some propose meaningful security improvements, others are opportunistically using the breach to push tangentially related products

by Macauley Peterson /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Bybit attack shows ‘fundamental’ need for institutional-grade security: Ledger

This year, so far, has been the “worst year” for cybercrime in history, Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet told Blockworks

by Katherine Ross /
Opinion

The fatal errors plaguing the internet, and how we can fix them

Trust is killing the internet, but decentralization could save it

by Billy Luedtke /
Opinion

Without decentralization, our data will never be safe

The challenge of securing our digital world lies in developing conflict-resistant digital infrastructure

by Adrian Brink /
Opinion

We can’t afford to repeat the mistakes exposed by the WazirX hack

Not many are willing to admit that Web3 is overly reliant on hybrid security systems susceptible to sophisticated attacks

by Shahar Madar /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Solana confronts another security hurdle amid a history of outages

A Discord alert yesterday said core contributors had found a security issue warranting an “urgent response,” and a patch was being made imminently available

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Opinion

The Mt. Gox disaster was essential for crypto’s evolution

The catastrophe was the wake-up call that crypto needed

by Igor Telyatnikov /
Business

Ledger doubles down with second touchscreen-focused product

Firm known for crypto hardware wallets set to bring another touchscreen option to consumers

by Ben Strack /
Business

WazirX calls $235M hack ‘a force majeure event beyond our control’

North Korea suspected in breach of Indian exchange’s multisig wallet

by Macauley Peterson /
Opinion

We should be tokenizing assets with substance, not speculation 

If we tokenize all assets in a speculative rush, the risk of creating illiquid markets and trapped value will manifest on a large scale

by Jason Dehni /
Business

New security council debuts with Coinbase, Anchorage as founding members

The council, helmed by 10 firms, aims to set standards for security across the blockchain industry

by Katherine Ross /
Opinion

If blockchain gaming wants AAA status, then it needs AAA security

We can earn our place alongside gaming’s giants only by embracing both security and decentralization

by Leo Li /
Opinion

Web3’s biggest security threat is a familiar monster — centralization 

Not only are we quite centralized, but the degree to which this centralization is hidden makes it impossible to remain secure

by John Woods /
Opinion

Wall Street isn’t ready to manage crypto ETFs

Current ETF issuers are simply not quite prepared to grapple with multibillion-dollar inflows and the supreme complexities of managing crypto

by Hadley Stern /
BusinessWeb3

Kraken’s CSO confirms CertiK returned funds with a ‘small amount’ lost to fees

Kraken and CertiK brought their beef to social media after Kraken said researchers exploited $3 million through a bug

by Katherine Ross /
Opinion

DeFi is the future (and a hack can’t convince me otherwise)

Despite the hardships and the seedier side of crypto that my first project was subjected to, I’m choosing to stay in this industry and try to make an impact

by Alex Hoffman /
Opinion

We need to talk about the dangers of custody on exchanges

When it comes to long-term custody, exchanges just aren’t worth it — and frankly, it’s absurd to ignore the risks they pose as custodians

by Joey Garcia /
Opinion

Crypto custodians should learn from TradFi 

Right now, crypto platforms and custody services live in the shadow of a legacy of security failures — and it shouldn’t be that way

by David Schwed /
Opinion

You’re still rolling your own crypto. You need to stop.

Not everyone with “cryptographer” in their title has the training or expertise to write cryptographic code that’s used by real people to protect real things

by Fraser Brown&Riad Wahby /

