The chain could mark a turning point in bitcoin’s utility
Both samczsun and ZachXBT have issued warnings after the Bybit hack last month
Introducing garbled circuits for enhanced privacy and regulatory compliance
Luke Barwikowski took to Twitter to raise awareness about the threats against him and his family
Ledger CEO Pascal Gauthier tells Blockworks that institutions have reached out about security in the wake of the Bybit attack
While some propose meaningful security improvements, others are opportunistically using the breach to push tangentially related products
This year, so far, has been the “worst year” for cybercrime in history, Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet told Blockworks
Trust is killing the internet, but decentralization could save it
The challenge of securing our digital world lies in developing conflict-resistant digital infrastructure
Not many are willing to admit that Web3 is overly reliant on hybrid security systems susceptible to sophisticated attacks
A Discord alert yesterday said core contributors had found a security issue warranting an “urgent response,” and a patch was being made imminently available
The catastrophe was the wake-up call that crypto needed
Firm known for crypto hardware wallets set to bring another touchscreen option to consumers
North Korea suspected in breach of Indian exchange’s multisig wallet
If we tokenize all assets in a speculative rush, the risk of creating illiquid markets and trapped value will manifest on a large scale
The council, helmed by 10 firms, aims to set standards for security across the blockchain industry
We can earn our place alongside gaming’s giants only by embracing both security and decentralization
Not only are we quite centralized, but the degree to which this centralization is hidden makes it impossible to remain secure
Current ETF issuers are simply not quite prepared to grapple with multibillion-dollar inflows and the supreme complexities of managing crypto
Kraken and CertiK brought their beef to social media after Kraken said researchers exploited $3 million through a bug
Despite the hardships and the seedier side of crypto that my first project was subjected to, I’m choosing to stay in this industry and try to make an impact
When it comes to long-term custody, exchanges just aren’t worth it — and frankly, it’s absurd to ignore the risks they pose as custodians
Right now, crypto platforms and custody services live in the shadow of a legacy of security failures — and it shouldn’t be that way
Not everyone with “cryptographer” in their title has the training or expertise to write cryptographic code that’s used by real people to protect real things