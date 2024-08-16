South Korea
Plus, we chat with an industry legal chief who patiently awaits Kamala Harris’s crypto stance
The legal back and forth around Do Kwon’s extradition hit another speed bump
A decision on former CEO Do Kwon’s extradition has yet to be made
The comment period is open until Jan. 22
Both central banks are exploring the impact a CBDC could have on an economy
Hacking attempts on Upbit have reportedly surged from around 8,400 the second half of 2020 to 159,061 in the first half this year
Users of the Korean exchange reported unauthorized deposits of what appeared to be Aptos tokens in their Upbit accounts
Busan is South Korea’s second largest city with a population around 3.4 million
Mirae Asset Securities looks to advance tokenization within finance, and South Korea, through a partnership with the Ethereum scaling architecture builder
The protocol introduces “shielded swaps” — a way to transact without revealing private information
Kim, who resigned from the Minjoo Party in May to become an independent, has been at the center of a scandal involving his ownership of approximately 800,000 Wemix tokens
The company behind the cryptocurrency XRP and the XRP ledger is partnering with a local research firm to shore up its footing in South Korea
Companies across South Korea must start disclosing their crypto holdings as part of standard financial statements
South Korean authorities indicted Daniel Shin in April on fraud charges
June’s final week of trading on Korean exchanges Upbit and Bithumb witnessed a daily peak of over $4 billion in volume, with $3.6 billion derived from altcoin activity, data shows
The new legislation also gives the Bank of Korea oversight of digital asset operators
South Korea’s biggest commercial banks are exploring security token platforms to establish a trading ecosystem for corporate bonds
In South Korea, XRP has persisted as the most-traded cryptocurrency outside of bitcoin over the year to date
With this move, South Korea leap frogs the US and UK, both of which don’t require their high-ranking leaders to disclose crypto holdings
Under proposed amendments, serving members of the Assembly are obligated to announce their digital assets by the conclusion of the following month
Kim Nam-kuk has been accused of owning over $4.5 million in wemix coins back in 2021
Samsung and Korea’s central bank are partnering to advance research on offline CBDC technology, a move aimed at enhancing payment security
Kim Nam-kuk, a member of South Korea’s Democratic Party, is said to have owned 800,000 wemix coins in 2021
Seoul prosecutors reportedly froze more than $184 million in assets from the indicted individuals, including Daniel Shin