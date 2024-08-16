South Korea

People

Do Kwon extradition hits snag as prosecutor challenges ruling

The legal back and forth around Do Kwon’s extradition hit another speed bump

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Former Terraform CFO extradited to South Korea

A decision on former CEO Do Kwon’s extradition has yet to be made

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

South Korea regulator wants banks to custody customers’ VASP deposits

The comment period is open until Jan. 22

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Banks of Italy, Korea will share CBDC knowledge under new memorandum

Both central banks are exploring the impact a CBDC could have on an economy

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Upbit updates cold wallet policy in bid to thwart hackers

Hacking attempts on Upbit have reportedly surged from around 8,400 the second half of 2020 to 159,061 in the first half this year

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Upbit briefly suspends Aptos withdrawals following security incident

Users of the Korean exchange reported unauthorized deposits of what appeared to be Aptos tokens in their Upbit accounts

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

Busan to build urban blockchain and digital asset exchange

Busan is South Korea’s second largest city with a population around 3.4 million

by James Cirrone /
Business

Korean finance giant links up with Polygon Labs on tokenized securities

Mirae Asset Securities looks to advance tokenization within finance, and South Korea, through a partnership with the Ethereum scaling architecture builder

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

With mainnet launch, Namada makes a bid for multichain privacy

The protocol introduces “shielded swaps” — a way to transact without revealing private information

by Bessie Liu /
Policy

South Korean lawmaker survives ouster over crypto scandal

Kim, who resigned from the Minjoo Party in May to become an independent, has been at the center of a scandal involving his ownership of approximately 800,000 Wemix tokens

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

Ripple takes notice of South Korea, looks to boost XRPL adoption

The company behind the cryptocurrency XRP and the XRP ledger is partnering with a local research firm to shore up its footing in South Korea

by James Cirrone /
Finance

Financial statements must include crypto: South Korea regulator

Companies across South Korea must start disclosing their crypto holdings as part of standard financial statements

by Sebastian Sinclair /
People

Terraform co-founder faces trial in South Korea

South Korean authorities indicted Daniel Shin in April on fraud charges

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Bitcoin Cash caught Korean bid as USD trading volume slumps, says Kaiko

June’s final week of trading on Korean exchanges Upbit and Bithumb witnessed a daily peak of over $4 billion in volume, with $3.6 billion derived from altcoin activity, data shows

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

South Korea passes crypto legislation to crack down on ‘illegal trading practices’

The new legislation also gives the Bank of Korea oversight of digital asset operators

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Top South Korean banks gear up for a $27B security token market

South Korea’s biggest commercial banks are exploring security token platforms to establish a trading ecosystem for corporate bonds

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

South Korea Has Traded Way More XRP Than Ethereum This Year

In South Korea, XRP has persisted as the most-traded cryptocurrency outside of bitcoin over the year to date

by James Cirrone /
Policy

South Korea Passes Bill Mandating Lawmakers Disclose Crypto Assets

With this move, South Korea leap frogs the US and UK, both of which don’t require their high-ranking leaders to disclose crypto holdings

by James Cirrone /
Policy

South Korean Committee Advances Bill for Crypto Transparency Among Legislators

Under proposed amendments, serving members of the Assembly are obligated to announce their digital assets by the conclusion of the following month

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Lawmaker’s Crypto Scandal Leads to Upbit, Bithumb Raids

Kim Nam-kuk has been accused of owning over $4.5 million in wemix coins back in 2021

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Samsung and Bank of Korea Strengthen CBDC Partnership

Samsung and Korea’s central bank are partnering to advance research on offline CBDC technology, a move aimed at enhancing payment security

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

South Korean Politician’s Own Party Will Investigate Him for Irregular Token Trading 

Kim Nam-kuk, a member of South Korea’s Democratic Party, is said to have owned 800,000 wemix coins in 2021

by James Cirrone /
Markets

Terraform Labs Co-Founder Among 10 Indicted in South Korea

Seoul prosecutors reportedly froze more than $184 million in assets from the indicted individuals, including Daniel Shin

by Shalini Nagarajan /

