The Bahamas

article-image

People

FTX customer money bought SBF’s parents a $16.4M house in the Bahamas, expert says

As of June 2022, $228 million of the $11.3 billion FTX was supposed to be holding for its customers had been spent on real estate

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

US prosecutors drop campaign finance charges against SBF

The US government said it confirmed that the Bahamas did not extradite Sam Bankman-Fried on an unlawful campaign contributions count

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Bahamas DARE Bill Clamps Down on Crypto After FTX Debacle

A bevy of sweeping changes to digital asset reform in the Bahamas is expected to take effect this quarter

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Business

Crypto Carbon Credit Market Maker Eyeing Bahamas, Switzerland Outposts

The startup is tapping DLT tech to power its trading stack

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Finance

Did The Bahamas Really Seize $3.5B in Crypto? FTX Says No

FTX and securities regulators in The Bahamas are tiffing over how much crypto was actually seized amid odd cyberattacks on the platform

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Bankman-Fried Set for US Extradition To Face Monster Indictment

Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried initially seemed ready to contest US extradition but is now expected to fly out on Wednesday

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

FTX May Need To Claw Back $100M From 1,500 Bahamian FTX Accounts

Bahamians were able to withdraw funds from their FTX accounts during a window of about 25 hours between Nov. 10 and 11

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

Policy

Bahamian Regulator Accuses John Ray of ‘Misstatements’ Regarding FTX

Liquidation veteran John Ray has intentionally misrepresented Sam Bankman-Fried’s relationship with Bahamian regulators, the Commission said

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested in The Bahamas

US Attorney for the Southern District of New York confirms a sealed indictment against the former FTX CEO

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

The Last 10 Days in the FTX Saga: A Timeline

A recap of the latest FTX events since the new CEO John J. Ray, III took over

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

Markets

White Hat v. Black Hat: What Really Happened With the FTX Hack?

One theory posits that the FTX hacker was biding their time to steal billions — until they realized the exchange was insolvent

by David Canellis&Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

FTX NFTs Provided Loophole For Non-Bahamas Residents Wanting to Withdraw Funds

One NFT sold for $10 million on the FTX NFT marketplace, and the only logical conclusion is it was a way to retrieve frozen USD balances

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

Policy

Bahamas Regulator Freezes FTX Assets

FTX’s Bahamas-based subsidiary is now facing a local regulator’s inquiry into accusations of impropriety when it comes to its safeguarding of customer funds

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

FTX Re-enables Withdrawals, But Only in Bahamas

As customer withdrawal demands mount, FTX prioritizes staff and inner circle

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

Policy

CFTC, SEC Cooperation Key to Solving Crypto’s Regulatory Woes, FTX CEO says

Countries are dragging their feet on digital asset regulation, and crypto experts warn they should pick up the pace

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Why Crypto Companies Are Choosing the Bahamas to Set Up Shop

FTX has cemented its ties with the Bahamas, breaking ground on new headquarters in Nassau

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

PwC: More Than 80% of Central Banks Are Considering Launching a CBDC

Central bank digital currencies will greatly benefit cross-border transactions and economies, the firm says

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

Startup Exchange Sees Trillion Dollar Opportunity in Combining Digital and Traditional Assets

Blockworks exclusive: The new exchange is seeking regulatory approval in jurisdictions including El Salvador and the United Arab Emirates

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

People

SBF Explains FTX’s Growth and Envisions Donating Wealth to Good Causes

Bankman-Fried said, he’s “totally supportive of making sure the best-off pay their fair share, and maybe more”

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Bankman-Fried Says FTX No Longer Calls Hong Kong ‘Home’. Here’s Why

The digital assets industry in Hong Kong is faced with an increasingly hostile regulator, and strict quarantine laws make the City uncompetitive for international business.

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

Finance

FTX to Establish ‘Substantial Presence’ in the Bahamas

Exchange’s subsidiary in the region names new CEO after becoming registered by local regulators.

by Ben Strack /

