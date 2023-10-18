The Bahamas
As of June 2022, $228 million of the $11.3 billion FTX was supposed to be holding for its customers had been spent on real estate
The US government said it confirmed that the Bahamas did not extradite Sam Bankman-Fried on an unlawful campaign contributions count
A bevy of sweeping changes to digital asset reform in the Bahamas is expected to take effect this quarter
The startup is tapping DLT tech to power its trading stack
FTX and securities regulators in The Bahamas are tiffing over how much crypto was actually seized amid odd cyberattacks on the platform
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried initially seemed ready to contest US extradition but is now expected to fly out on Wednesday
Bahamians were able to withdraw funds from their FTX accounts during a window of about 25 hours between Nov. 10 and 11
Liquidation veteran John Ray has intentionally misrepresented Sam Bankman-Fried’s relationship with Bahamian regulators, the Commission said
US Attorney for the Southern District of New York confirms a sealed indictment against the former FTX CEO
A recap of the latest FTX events since the new CEO John J. Ray, III took over
One theory posits that the FTX hacker was biding their time to steal billions — until they realized the exchange was insolvent
One NFT sold for $10 million on the FTX NFT marketplace, and the only logical conclusion is it was a way to retrieve frozen USD balances
FTX’s Bahamas-based subsidiary is now facing a local regulator’s inquiry into accusations of impropriety when it comes to its safeguarding of customer funds
As customer withdrawal demands mount, FTX prioritizes staff and inner circle
Countries are dragging their feet on digital asset regulation, and crypto experts warn they should pick up the pace
FTX has cemented its ties with the Bahamas, breaking ground on new headquarters in Nassau
Central bank digital currencies will greatly benefit cross-border transactions and economies, the firm says
Blockworks exclusive: The new exchange is seeking regulatory approval in jurisdictions including El Salvador and the United Arab Emirates
Bankman-Fried said, he’s “totally supportive of making sure the best-off pay their fair share, and maybe more”
The digital assets industry in Hong Kong is faced with an increasingly hostile regulator, and strict quarantine laws make the City uncompetitive for international business.
Exchange’s subsidiary in the region names new CEO after becoming registered by local regulators.