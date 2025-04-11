Treasurys
The dollar index is down 3.7% today from Wednesday, and consumer sentiment fell to lower than expected
10-year yield climbed Tuesday night, with the possibility that basis trade is unwinding
Latest rise for Treasurys may signal that investors could be pulling out of bonds
Standard Chartered’s Waqar Chaudry pointed to some initially believing that tokenized money market funds could replace stablecoins
USDN lets apps and rollups distribute the underlying T-bill yield to users
Circle acquired the company responsible for creating the largest tokenized money market fund
Futures markets are now pricing in a 95% chance central bankers hold rates steady at their next meeting later this month
Strategies consider price momentum in an effort to boost risk-adjusted returns while reducing downside risk
Ever since rates came off zero and fiscal deficits exploded, markets have started paying close attention to how the government is funding itself
Yields on 10-year Treasurys rose even higher Wednesday, briefly hitting 4.25%
Securitize CEO Carlos Domingo thinks BUIDL will potentially hit its next $500 million milestone in just a few months
Its US Treasurys portfolio has been shrinking since October. Now old-fashioned CDPs are the lion’s share of assets and revenues
Crypto is decoupling from other markets “exactly at the time you would hope it would,” Vance Spencer says
The decentralized stablecoin project is launching the sFRAX savings vault in a bid to offer users Treasury yields
Six funds by ProShares, VanEck and Bitwise garnered than $20 million in combined assets amid an overall lower appetite in risk assets
Only KYC’d customers who have passed anti-money laundering checks will be qualified to purchase the token
Offering by Adapt3r Digital — designed for non-US DAO treasuries, crypto funds and other investors with on-chain capital — targets a 5% yield
The stablecoin issuer asserts its commercial paper holdings have been reduced to zero
The current business of DeFi lending is largely limited to funding leverage for shorter-term, speculative trading, expert says
The Federal Reserve’s plan is aimed at tightening credit and cooling down inflation, but what’s the collateral damage?