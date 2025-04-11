Treasurys

There are a total of 20 articles associated with Treasurys.
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Rough dollar performance and Treasury market selloff close out a tumultuous week

The dollar index is down 3.7% today from Wednesday, and consumer sentiment fell to lower than expected

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Trade war hits Treasurys

10-year yield climbed Tuesday night, with the possibility that basis trade is unwinding

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Treasury yields remain elevated as stocks waver

Latest rise for Treasurys may signal that investors could be pulling out of bonds

by Casey Wagner /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Tokenized yield funds, stablecoins a ‘powerful’ combo

Standard Chartered’s Waqar Chaudry pointed to some initially believing that tokenized money market funds could replace stablecoins

by Ben Strack /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Noble launches yield-bearing USDN stablecoin

USDN lets apps and rollups distribute the underlying T-bill yield to users

by Donovan Choy /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Circle-Hashnote deal looks to ease movement between cash, yield

Circle acquired the company responsible for creating the largest tokenized money market fund

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Yields up, rates down 

Futures markets are now pricing in a 95% chance central bankers hold rates steady at their next meeting later this month

by Casey Wagner /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

A new kind of crypto ETF weighs market trends

Strategies consider price momentum in an effort to boost risk-adjusted returns while reducing downside risk

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Breaking down the recent TBAC borrowing recommendations

Ever since rates came off zero and fiscal deficits exploded, markets have started paying close attention to how the government is funding itself

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Bond market selloff continues. What gives?

Yields on 10-year Treasurys rose even higher Wednesday, briefly hitting 4.25%

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Tokenized treasurys are ‘growing way faster than stablecoins:’ Securitize CEO

Securitize CEO Carlos Domingo thinks BUIDL will potentially hit its next $500 million milestone in just a few months

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

MakerDAO balance sheet now majority crypto-backed loans

Its US Treasurys portfolio has been shrinking since October. Now old-fashioned CDPs are the lion’s share of assets and revenues

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Is crypto’s bull market back?

Crypto is decoupling from other markets “exactly at the time you would hope it would,” Vance Spencer says

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

FRAX taps Treasury yields with new staking vault

The decentralized stablecoin project is launching the sFRAX savings vault in a bid to offer users Treasury yields

by Jack Kubinec /
Finance

Underwhelming: week-one demand stays soft for ETH futures ETFs 

Six funds by ProShares, VanEck and Bitwise garnered than $20 million in combined assets amid an overall lower appetite in risk assets

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

Tokenized short-term US Treasury ETF coming to Base

Only KYC’d customers who have passed anti-money laundering checks will be qualified to purchase the token

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

New fund gives on-chain investors another way to access US Treasury yields

Offering by Adapt3r Digital — designed for non-US DAO treasuries, crypto funds and other investors with on-chain capital — targets a 5% yield

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Tether Says USDT Stablecoin Now Backed by T-Bills

The stablecoin issuer asserts its commercial paper holdings have been reduced to zero

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFiMarkets

Is There a Silver Lining in DeFi Yield Inversion?

The current business of DeFi lending is largely limited to funding leverage for shorter-term, speculative trading, expert says

by Jocelyn Yang /
Markets

Survey: Tech Stocks and Cryptocurrencies Cudgeled as Fed Reduces Balance Sheet

The Federal Reserve’s plan is aimed at tightening credit and cooling down inflation, but what’s the collateral damage?

by Jocelyn Yang /

