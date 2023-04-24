UST
In US courts, Do Kwon denied that luna is a security by current regulatory standards
The former founder was arrested at the airport for “falsified documents”
It is unclear how long the investigation has been going on, or whether Bankman-Fried has committed any wrongdoing in relation to the matter
South Korean judge reportedly said arresting Terraform’s head of business operations isn’t necessary
With founder Do Kwon reportedly in Singapore, South Korean prosecutors don’t want any more Terraform Labs employees leaving the country
Umee, a cross-chain borrowing and lending DeFi hub, advocates for tighter integration between Cosmos and MakerDAO
Investment firm’s CEO calls Terra stablecoin collapse “a humbling lesson”
A consultation paper suggests the Bank of England should oversee payment systems that “threaten the stability of the UK financial system”
A governance vote for “rebirth” has ended, but the next chapter of Terra has yet to be written
It was promising to see no contagion to the banking system as a result of UST’s demise, the official said
Over 280 million LUNA have been sent to an address which permanently removes it from circulation, a process also known as burning
The latest governance maneuver from Do Kwon is set to pass, with the original chain’s native asset to become “Luna Classic”
Algorithmic stablecoins are especially complex, and UST’s crash likely influenced institutional players to take a closer look at the technology behind the tokens
Stablecoins have been responsible for great transactional autonomy, Castle Island Ventures’ Nic Carter told the Permissionless crowd. “No government is going to give that to us.”
Institutional crypto exchange LMAX Digital marked its biggest trading day of the year last week as markets bounced
The theme of the Permissionless conference so far: Bear markets are for building
Olaf Carlson-Wee discusses the market crash, what’s next and his crypto investment thesis
The Lido protocol said stETH was trading at a 4.2% discount to ether on Friday morning
Some ecosystem participants have already published proposals on where to go from here
Crypto exchange tokens are faring much better than bluechip cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and ether, in the lingering aftermath of Terra’s implosion
The framework legislators should use for stablecoins has already been introduced, Yellen said
Jordi Alexander and Mika Honkasalo discuss the UST meltdown and the future of decentralized stablecoins.
The once booming DeFi ecosystem is in turmoil, with no help in sight from cryptocurrency’s biggest players
Asset-backed stablecoins likely won’t be hurt by Terra situation, crypto execs say