Policy

Luna Is Not a Security Claims South Korean Court: Report

In US courts, Do Kwon denied that luna is a security by current regulatory standards

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Do Kwon Arrested, Montenegrin Officials Say

The former founder was arrested at the airport for “falsified documents”

by Bessie Liu /
Policy

SBF Has One More Thing To Worry About: A US Attorney Inquiry

It is unclear how long the investigation has been going on, or whether Bankman-Fried has committed any wrongdoing in relation to the matter

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Terraform Employee’s Arrest is Unwarranted, Judge Says

South Korean judge reportedly said arresting Terraform’s head of business operations isn’t necessary

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Terraform Labs Employees Barred From Leaving South Korea

With founder Do Kwon reportedly in Singapore, South Korean prosecutors don’t want any more Terraform Labs employees leaving the country

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFiMarkets

After TerraUSD’s Collapse, Will DAI Expand Into Cosmos?

Umee, a cross-chain borrowing and lending DeFi hub, advocates for tighter integration between Cosmos and MakerDAO

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

CoinShares Took $21M Loss From UST Crash

Investment firm’s CEO calls Terra stablecoin collapse “a humbling lesson”

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Terra Collapse Sparks Stablecoin Regulation in the UK

A consultation paper suggests the Bank of England should oversee payment systems that “threaten the stability of the UK financial system”

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

In Wake of Stablecoin UST’s Implosion, New LUNA Launch Imminent

A governance vote for “rebirth” has ended, but the next chapter of Terra has yet to be written

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

US Treasury Official: Stablecoin UST’s Collapse “Wake Up Call’ For Crypto

It was promising to see no contagion to the banking system as a result of UST’s demise, the official said

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Why Are People Burning Their LUNA?

Over 280 million LUNA have been sent to an address which permanently removes it from circulation, a process also known as burning

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Can a Terra ‘Rebirth’ Save Investors?

The latest governance maneuver from Do Kwon is set to pass, with the original chain’s native asset to become “Luna Classic”

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

UST Crash Won’t Stop the Industry, Says Morgan Stanley Exec

Algorithmic stablecoins are especially complex, and UST’s crash likely influenced institutional players to take a closer look at the technology behind the tokens

by Casey Wagner /
DeFiFinance

Stablecoins Are Crypto’s Killer App So Far – Just Not Terra

Stablecoins have been responsible for great transactional autonomy, Castle Island Ventures’ Nic Carter told the Permissionless crowd. “No government is going to give that to us.”

by David Canellis /
Markets

Big Money Crypto Traders Still Bullish on BTC and ETH, LMAX CEO Says

Institutional crypto exchange LMAX Digital marked its biggest trading day of the year last week as markets bounced

by David Canellis /
Markets

Uniswap COO: Now Is the Time for Community Members To Drive Growth

The theme of the Permissionless conference so far: Bear markets are for building

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: How To Survive A Bear Market | Olaf Carlson-Wee

Olaf Carlson-Wee discusses the market crash, what’s next and his crypto investment thesis

by Garrett Harper /
DeFiMarkets

The Next Crypto Depeg? Staked Ether, ETH Show Signs of Divergence￼

The Lido protocol said stETH was trading at a 4.2% discount to ether on Friday morning

by Ben Strack /
DeFiMarkets

What Comes Next for Terra Ecosystem?

Some ecosystem participants have already published proposals on where to go from here

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Native Crypto Exchange Tokens Hint at First Sign of Broader Market Recovery

Crypto exchange tokens are faring much better than bluechip cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and ether, in the lingering aftermath of Terra’s implosion

by David Canellis /
MarketsPolicy

Yellen: UST Collapse Could Have Been Avoided With Rules for Stablecoin Issuers

The framework legislators should use for stablecoins has already been introduced, Yellen said

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: How did UST collapse? | Jordi Alexander & Mika Honkasalo

Jordi Alexander and Mika Honkasalo discuss the UST meltdown and the future of decentralized stablecoins.

by Garrett Harper /
Markets

VanEck, Wrong-footed by UST Collapse, Casts Doubt on Do Kwon’s Rescue Plan

The once booming DeFi ecosystem is in turmoil, with no help in sight from cryptocurrency’s biggest players

by David Canellis /
Markets

How Will UST Crash Impact Other Stablecoins?

Asset-backed stablecoins likely won’t be hurt by Terra situation, crypto execs say

by Ben Strack /

