Upshift is being spun out of August, which raised $10 million earlier this month
USDN lets apps and rollups distribute the underlying T-bill yield to users
Kain Warwick says SNX staking is broken, and his solution is a leveraged, liquidation-free staking model that absorbs debt and scales yield
The new offering debuts amid recent reports that stablecoins could lead to more TradFi-DeFi overlap
The yield-trading protocol is also moving to offer KYC’d yields to TradFi
Futures markets are now pricing in a 95% chance central bankers hold rates steady at their next meeting later this month
Programmable yield, seamless swaps and decentralized control are the hallmarks of a new stablecoin model
Reflect is a delta-neutral currency protocol that lets tokens accrue yield without touching the banking system
Structured products are common in traditional finance, but onchain options are scant
Index Coop is automating investment in high yield ether opportunities, minus the points farming
Nomic and Babylon team up to offer stBTC, a bitcoin with built-in staking yield but without lockups
It will be at least another 10 years before newly minted BTC becomes small incentives for miners
Newcomers are using T-Bill interest to generate yield
The world’s premier institutional-grade conference has officially kicked off in London, and the vibes are high
Customers of the bank’s crypto service have until Dec. 19 to migrate their holdings to Blockchain.com
Notional’s v3 focuses on leveraged vault strategies for advanced DeFi users to optimize yield
Blockworks exclusive: Credora teams up with Polkadot staking provider Acala to launch a BTC yield product with a focus on transparency and compliance
DeFi yield is more than just an appealing number — it’s an essential cog in the machinery of most protocols
Coinbase Advanced will also have access to the 4% rewards for USDC held on the platform or in open orders
Sommelier is offering a passive way to earn 2% to 4% yield on your governance tokens
Giddy will now enable users to spend their yield on real-world goods and services
Though the 10-year US Treasury yield increased by four basis points on Monday, DeFi is still offering attractive alternatives
Blockworks exclusive: Old Street Digital has put together one of crypto’s top teams, by TradFi standards, for sub-$10M fund
Apple’s new savings account for Daily Cash offers a 4.15% APY, but crypto products offer higher rates