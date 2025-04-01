yield

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: DeFi yield platform Upshift exits stealth

Upshift is being spun out of August, which raised $10 million earlier this month

by Katherine Ross /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Noble launches yield-bearing USDN stablecoin

USDN lets apps and rollups distribute the underlying T-bill yield to users

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Synthetix looks to fix staking, revive stablecoin

Kain Warwick says SNX staking is broken, and his solution is a leveraged, liquidation-free staking model that absorbs debt and scales yield

by Macauley Peterson /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

A look at the new SEC-registered, yield-bearing stablecoin

The new offering debuts amid recent reports that stablecoins could lead to more TradFi-DeFi overlap

by Ben Strack /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Pendle announces plans to target Solana, Hyperliquid and Ton

The yield-trading protocol is also moving to offer KYC’d yields to TradFi

by Donovan Choy /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Yields up, rates down 

Futures markets are now pricing in a 95% chance central bankers hold rates steady at their next meeting later this month

by Casey Wagner /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

M^0 and Noble set sights on Tether’s $136B empire

Programmable yield, seamless swaps and decentralized control are the hallmarks of a new stablecoin model

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana-based answer to Ethena wins ‘Radar’ hackathon

Reflect is a delta-neutral currency protocol that lets tokens accrue yield without touching the banking system

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Cega Shark Bull vaults on Ethereum and Arbitrum combine stability with high returns

Structured products are common in traditional finance, but onchain options are scant

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Index tokens offer new path to diversified ETH yields

Index Coop is automating investment in high yield ether opportunities, minus the points farming

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Liquid staked bitcoin provides new yield option for BTC holders

Nomic and Babylon team up to offer stBTC, a bitcoin with built-in staking yield but without lockups

by Macauley Peterson /
Education

Q&A: What will the Bitcoin halving mean for Bitcoin L2s?

It will be at least another 10 years before newly minted BTC becomes small incentives for miners

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

To unseat Tether, upstart stablecoins are sharing the wealth

Newcomers are using T-Bill interest to generate yield

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Digital Asset Summit Day 1: Yield is a Trojan horse for technological revolution

The world’s premier institutional-grade conference has officially kicked off in London, and the vibes are high

by David Canellis /
Business

SoFi shutters crypto trading following Fed regulation

Customers of the bank’s crypto service have until Dec. 19 to migrate their holdings to Blockchain.com

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Notional Finance brings fixed-rate borrowing to Arbitrum

Notional’s v3 focuses on leveraged vault strategies for advanced DeFi users to optimize yield

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Bitcoin lenders have a new regulation-friendly option for yield

Blockworks exclusive: Credora teams up with Polkadot staking provider Acala to launch a BTC yield product with a focus on transparency and compliance

by Macauley Peterson /
Opinion

DeFi is so much more than just ‘number go up’: It’s a renaissance

DeFi yield is more than just an appealing number — it’s an essential cog in the machinery of most protocols

by Jordan Kruger /
Finance

Coinbase offering 4% yield on USDC held by customers, rivaling major banks

Coinbase Advanced will also have access to the 4% rewards for USDC held on the platform or in open orders

by James Cirrone /
DeFi

5 New Sommelier Vaults Now Capturing Governance Token Yield

Sommelier is offering a passive way to earn 2% to 4% yield on your governance tokens

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Giddy Partners With Bitrefill to Bring DeFi Yield to Gift Cards

Giddy will now enable users to spend their yield on real-world goods and services

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Some DeFi Yield Could Still Be Higher Than 10-year US Treasurys

Though the 10-year US Treasury yield increased by four basis points on Monday, DeFi is still offering attractive alternatives

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

Former BlackRock Global Equities Head Running Crypto Fund

Blockworks exclusive: Old Street Digital has put together one of crypto’s top teams, by TradFi standards, for sub-$10M fund

by Michael Bodley /
BusinessDeFi

How Does Apple Card’s New Savings Account Compare to Crypto?

Apple’s new savings account for Daily Cash offers a 4.15% APY, but crypto products offer higher rates

by Shalini Nagarajan&Macauley Peterson /

