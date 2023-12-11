acquisition

There are a total of 23 articles associated with acquisition.
article-image

Business

DTCC closes deal to buy Securrency amid TradFi-crypto integrations

Financial market infrastructure giant seeks to facilitate “the enormous promise and potential of institutional DeFi,” CEO says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Bullish buys CoinDesk from DCG

CoinDesk finally found a buyer, though the terms of the deal were not disclosed

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

DTCC tees up institutional DeFi push with Securrency buy

Financial infrastructure giant’s agreement to buy a blockchain-based tech firm comes as tokenization efforts gain steam

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Consensys advances its Web3 plans with SMG acquisition

Consensys has made three acquisitions since 2022

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

CoinMarketCap Acquisition of CoinDesk ‘On Hold’

CoinDesk has been on the market since January as Digital Currency Group looks to raise capital

by Jon Rice /
article-image

Markets

Sam Bankman-Fried, Elon Musk Weighed ‘Joint Effort’ to Acquire Twitter

Elon Musk doubted whether FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried actually had billions in liquidity

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

FTX Reportedly in Talks to Buy South Korean Exchange Bithumb

The exchange recently agreed to acquire troubled lender BlockFi and Canadian trading platform Bitvo

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

FinancePolicy

CoinShares Buys Regulated Crypto Firm, Opening Door to Fund Sales Across EU

The deal concludes nearly seven months of consultation with the regulator following CoinShares’ acquisition of Napoleon in December

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

FTX Reaches Deal To Acquire BlockFi for up to $240M

The agreement will also give BlockFi a $400 million revolving credit facility

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

Binance CEO Says It Had First Pick Over FTX in Recent Crypto Deals

Zhao says Binance is having acquisition conversations with more than 50 crypto companies

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

FTX Cuts Down Claims That It Plans To Acquire Robinhood

Robinhood’s stock surged by 15% after Bloomberg reported that FTX was looking to acquire the popular trading app

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

Crypto Exchange FTX Launches in Japan Following Domestic Acquisition

FTX’s new Japan-based exchange service comes on the heels of its acquisition of domestic company Liquid Group in February

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Cboe Sees ‘Need to Move Quickly’ in Crypto Following Exchange Acquisition

Acquired business seeks to offer margin crypto futures, expand its spot offerings, executives say

by Ben Strack /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

WonderFi Announces Closing of Bitbuy Acquisition, Overcoming Regulatory Hurdles

It is the first time in history that every securities regulator in Canada had to approve an acquisition, CEO says

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Crypto Goes After Wall Street: Securitize Acquires Traditional Transfer Agent

Acquisition will see Securitize join the top 10 transfer agents globally, with over 1.2 million accounts

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

FTX Acquires Liquid Group, Expanding Presence in Japan

The latest acquisition follows FTX’s $400 million Series C funding round last month, aimed at picking up licenses in major markets

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Web3

NFT Incubator to Merge With Crypto Venture Firm in $129M Deal

The acquisition is structured as a reverse takeover of NFT Investments

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Coinbase Acquires Regulated Futures Exchange to Expand Derivatives Offerings

Coinbase is purchasing CFTC-regulated derivatives exchange FairX for an undisclosed amount

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Kevin O’Leary-Backed WonderFi Acquires Bitbuy

WonderFi Technologies purchased Canada’s first approved crypto marketplace in a cash and shares deal

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

What Could Crypto M&A Look Like in 2022?

Banks and exchanges expected to buy tech, market share through acquisitions after deal-filled 2021

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFi

Polygon Acquires Mir In $400M Deal to Scale Ethereum and Web3

The deal was done through 250 million MATIC tokens, or about $400M, based on the price of $1.60 per coin when the deal closed on Nov. 26.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Markets

Griid Infrastructure Plans NYSE Listing Through Adit EdTech Acquisition

Ohio-based self-mining company plans to have 734 megawatts of operational power by 2023.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Finance

Voyager Digital Acquires Crypto Payment Platform Coinify

Firm had long been looking for way to enter payment space amid growing demand, according to Steve Ehrlich, CEO, Voyager

by Ben Strack /

