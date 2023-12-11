acquisition
Financial market infrastructure giant seeks to facilitate “the enormous promise and potential of institutional DeFi,” CEO says
CoinDesk finally found a buyer, though the terms of the deal were not disclosed
Financial infrastructure giant’s agreement to buy a blockchain-based tech firm comes as tokenization efforts gain steam
Consensys has made three acquisitions since 2022
CoinDesk has been on the market since January as Digital Currency Group looks to raise capital
Elon Musk doubted whether FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried actually had billions in liquidity
The exchange recently agreed to acquire troubled lender BlockFi and Canadian trading platform Bitvo
The deal concludes nearly seven months of consultation with the regulator following CoinShares’ acquisition of Napoleon in December
The agreement will also give BlockFi a $400 million revolving credit facility
Zhao says Binance is having acquisition conversations with more than 50 crypto companies
Robinhood’s stock surged by 15% after Bloomberg reported that FTX was looking to acquire the popular trading app
FTX’s new Japan-based exchange service comes on the heels of its acquisition of domestic company Liquid Group in February
Acquired business seeks to offer margin crypto futures, expand its spot offerings, executives say
It is the first time in history that every securities regulator in Canada had to approve an acquisition, CEO says
Acquisition will see Securitize join the top 10 transfer agents globally, with over 1.2 million accounts
The latest acquisition follows FTX’s $400 million Series C funding round last month, aimed at picking up licenses in major markets
The acquisition is structured as a reverse takeover of NFT Investments
Coinbase is purchasing CFTC-regulated derivatives exchange FairX for an undisclosed amount
WonderFi Technologies purchased Canada’s first approved crypto marketplace in a cash and shares deal
Banks and exchanges expected to buy tech, market share through acquisitions after deal-filled 2021
The deal was done through 250 million MATIC tokens, or about $400M, based on the price of $1.60 per coin when the deal closed on Nov. 26.
Ohio-based self-mining company plans to have 734 megawatts of operational power by 2023.
Firm had long been looking for way to enter payment space amid growing demand, according to Steve Ehrlich, CEO, Voyager