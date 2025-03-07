Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity, a play-to-earn blockchain game, has captured the attention of gamers and crypto enthusiasts alike. Centered around the collection and trading of unique, digital creatures called Axies, this innovative platform offers players the opportunity to earn cryptocurrency through gameplay. As the gaming and blockchain industries continue to intersect and evolve, keeping abreast of the latest developments and news is crucial. Follow Blockworks to stay up-to-date with in-depth coverage, expert analysis and timely news.