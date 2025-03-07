Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity, a play-to-earn blockchain game, has captured the attention of gamers and crypto enthusiasts alike. Centered around the collection and trading of unique, digital creatures called Axies, this innovative platform offers players the opportunity to earn cryptocurrency through gameplay. As the gaming and blockchain industries continue to intersect and evolve, keeping abreast of the latest developments and news is crucial. Follow Blockworks to stay up-to-date with in-depth coverage, expert analysis and timely news.
The DropWeb3

Axie Infinity reveals Atia’s Legacy MMO, AXS reward pool

The new game lets you embark on quests, collect loot and socialize

by Kate Irwin /
Web3

Sega exec ices blockchain gaming plans, calls play-to-earn ‘boring’

Sega trademarked the concept of its own NFTs at the peak of the last bull market, but now it’s returning to the sidelines

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

Apple Gives Axie Infinity Green Light on App Store

Axie Infinity developer, Sky Mavis, also announced an NFT marketplace

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Crypto Thieves Made Off With $4.3B in 2022: Top Hacks of the Year

From Axie to Wintermute, 2022 was the biggest year yet for crypto hacks

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Bitcoin Price Holds $17k as Tech Stock Index Slips

Major stock indices fell Monday, while crypto remained fairly muted, as a relief rally from the Fed’s proposed interest rate hikes in December fizzled

by Sebastian Sinclair /
EducationWeb3

Can GameFi Still Unlock the Metaverse?

GameFi is the integration of gaming and finance and is often framed as an essential stepping stone to the metaverse. We sat down with Blockworks reporter Ornella Hernandez to ask if current market conditions have changed this thesis.

by John Gilbert /
MarketsWeb3

GameFi Projects Want To Become as Timeless as Chess: Alliance DAO Contributor Says

Alliance DAO’s Will Robinson breaks down what he expects to see next in blockchain gaming and where today’s excitement lies.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFiWeb3

Axie Infinity Active Users, NFT Prices Continue To Decline After Bridge Reopening

The game’s struggles call the sustainability of play-to-earn gaming into question

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

Following Hack, Sky Mavis Reopening Ronin Bridge With Enhanced Security

The Axie Infinity developer had shut down the bridge after North Korea-linked hackers stole $625 million from the network in March

by Jack Kubinec /
FinanceMarkets

Axie Infinity Developers ‘Made Some Trade-offs’ That Enabled $625M Ronin Breach

The game’s creator, Sky Mavis, has raised $150 million to reimburse users affected by the theft

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

Sky Mavis’ Ronin Network Bridge Exploited for Over $625M

Services have been halted on the Ronin Bridge and Katana DEX

by Morgan Chittum /
DeFiWeb3

Axie Infinity Program Lead: 2022 Will Be ‘All About Gameplay’

The popular play-to-earn game intends to launch its battle experience, Origins, and a land-based gaming experience, Project K, as well as update graphics, animations and gameplay

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
MarketsWeb3

OpenSea Polygon NFT Sales On Track to Hit 2.2M by End of January

The total OpenSea Polygon traders have increased from just 15 users in late June 2021, to over 846,433 users as of Jan. 6, according to data by user niftytable on Dune Analytics

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Web3

2022 Prediction: ‘Gaming Will Lead to Further Crypto Adoption’

Industry experts weigh in on blockchain gaming predictions for 2022 which include a potential market correction, an uncertain regulatory environment and onboarding millions of more users

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

BAYC Flips CryptoPunks as OpenSea Volume Recovers: Markets Wrap

Bored Ape Yacht Club becomes the most expensive NFT community to join after flipping CryptoPunks in floor price

by Sam Martin /
MarketsWeb3

Metaverse ETP Gains Approval in Europe

DeFi Technologies subsidiary Valour becomes latest issuer moving toward the growing crypto segment

by Ben Strack /
Markets

BTC Stumbles on 6.8% CPI Print; Axie Infinity Teases Future Gameplay: Markets Wrap

BTC retraces after 6.8% year-over-year inflation print, Axie Infinity leaks game developments set to roll out in 2022

by Sam Martin /
Web3

Why Investors are Paying Millions for Virtual Land in the Metaverse

One buyer, who purchased a plot of virtual land for $1.5 million, described their investment as “the Hamptons of digital real estate.”

by Morgan Chittum /
Web3

CoinFund Partner Thinks NFTs are the Future of Gaming

For those wondering how NFTs will actually be used in the real world, the answer may be gaming.

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

MANA, SAND, AXS Explode on Facebook’s Meta News; ETH Beats ATH: Markets Wrap

MANA, SAND, and AXS rally on Facebook’s rebranding endorsing the metaverse, the market is torn on how to value the Ethereum network.

by Sam Martin /
Web3

Dapper Labs Backer Animoca Scores $65M to Further Invest in the Metaverse

Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands, was an early investor in blue chip NFT projects such as Dapper Labs, OpenSea and Axie Infinity developer Sky Mavis.

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

Bitcoin Dominance Rises; SEC Chief Confirms US Won’t Ban Crypto: Markets Wrap

Bitcoin dominance rises as price surges to $51,500, Gary Gensler echoes Jerome Powell’s comments confirming the US has no plans to ban crypto

by Sam Martin /
Markets

Arca and DeSo Foundation Kick Off New DeFi Funds

The Arca Endeavor Fund is an early-stage, closed-end venture fund focused on investing in innovative companies and people across the digital asset world.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
MarketsWeb3

Axie Infinity Developer Scores $152M In Series B Funding, Nearing $3B Valuation

DappRadar’s Modesta Jurgelevičienè: “The play-to-earn movement became a key driver in the space, NFTs turned towards greater utility and secured record volumes.”

by Morgan Chittum /

