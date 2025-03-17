bear market
Indicators like the volatility index and S&P 500 show that we’re not in crisis territory…yet
Crypto hasn’t pumped in a while. Are we close to a bear market?
ETH ETF flows could pick up if they follow the same pattern as bitcoin ETFs
Bitcoin right now feels like a kangaroo, hopping up and down, wanting to start the bull market again
Crypto developer numbers have risen 66% since the last bear market, but dipped over the past year, Electric Capital found
Ledger is making cuts to its more than 700-strong headcount across multiple jurisdictions, grappling with bear market blues
Utopia’s CEO, Kaito Cunningham, attempted to assuage fears his business would end next month calling it a move away from its existing direction
Current mood resembles 2019’s bear market, with the industry buzzing over technical developments while broader markets remains apathetic
Analysis of previous bitcoin bull market corrections shows past year’s drawdown was much weaker than prior cycles — an indication of strong demand
There’s no formal definitions for bitcoin bear markets, but that shouldn’t stop us from celebrating stubbornness
Bitcoin is moving in eerily similar ways to previous cycles, but could it be too early to call time on the bear market?
Crypto bulls may be celebrating recent rallies, but there’s still reason to be cautious for the rest of the year
“Due to market conditions, our company has made the difficult decision to halt operations in Japan and to conduct a complete review of our business in the country,” the exchange said
Crypto bank attributes loss in part to an industry-wide “crisis in confidence” at end of 2022 that spurred significant outflows of deposits
Crypto and equities may have a long way to go before we can call a true bottom, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel, analysts say
Say happy birthday to the crypto bear market as we recap adventures of some of the industry’s biggest names
Blockworks joined crypto developers, Web3 venture capitalists and aspiring entrepreneurs caught up in Bengaluru at an event hosted by CoinDCX
The company will drop plans to expand in multiple countries
Nearly half of Saudi Arabian crypto investors planned to buy more crypto before the bear market took hold, according to a recent survey
Olaf Carlson-Wee discusses the market crash, what’s next and his crypto investment thesis