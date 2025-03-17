bear market

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Is this the bottom?

Indicators like the volatility index and S&P 500 show that we’re not in crisis territory…yet

by Casey Wagner /
Empire Newsletter

Why bearish may be the new bullish

Crypto hasn’t pumped in a while. Are we close to a bear market?

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Markets

ETH’s fundamentals remain ‘strong:’ Analyst

ETH ETF flows could pick up if they follow the same pattern as bitcoin ETFs

by Katherine Ross /
Opinion

No bull: Bitcoin has been in a kangaroo market for nearly a whole year

Bitcoin right now feels like a kangaroo, hopping up and down, wanting to start the bull market again

by David Canellis /
Business

New crypto developers are leaving too soon: Electric Capital

Crypto developer numbers have risen 66% since the last bear market, but dipped over the past year, Electric Capital found

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Ledger to shave 12% of global employees amid market slump

Ledger is making cuts to its more than 700-strong headcount across multiple jurisdictions, grappling with bear market blues

by Sebastian Sinclair /
BusinessDeFi

Utopia Labs to sunset services next month, signaling business model shift

Utopia’s CEO, Kaito Cunningham, attempted to assuage fears his business would end next month calling it a move away from its existing direction

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Bitcoin, ether resembling 2019’s market mood: FalconX

Current mood resembles 2019’s bear market, with the industry buzzing over technical developments while broader markets remains apathetic

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Bitcoin seeing ‘strong demand’ as crypto market eyes ‘recovery phase’

Analysis of previous bitcoin bull market corrections shows past year’s drawdown was much weaker than prior cycles — an indication of strong demand

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Opinion

Congrats, you’ve just survived the longest bitcoin bear market ever

There’s no formal definitions for bitcoin bear markets, but that shouldn’t stop us from celebrating stubbornness

by David Canellis /
Markets

Bitcoin Is Mirroring 2018 Bear Market Recovery

Bitcoin is moving in eerily similar ways to previous cycles, but could it be too early to call time on the bear market?

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Crypto Bear Cases Every Bull Should Consider This Year

Crypto bulls may be celebrating recent rallies, but there’s still reason to be cautious for the rest of the year

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Coinbase Follows Kraken to Japan Exit

“Due to market conditions, our company has made the difficult decision to halt operations in Japan and to conduct a complete review of our business in the country,” the exchange said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Silvergate Stock Surges 20% Despite $1B Quarterly Earnings Loss

Crypto bank attributes loss in part to an industry-wide “crisis in confidence” at end of 2022 that spurred significant outflows of deposits

by Ben Strack /
Markets

A Market Bottom in 2023? 3 Signs To Look For

Crypto and equities may have a long way to go before we can call a true bottom, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel, analysts say

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Crypto Main Characters Drop Like Flies as Bear Market Turns One

Say happy birthday to the crypto bear market as we recap adventures of some of the industry’s biggest names

by Jack Kubinec /
Policy

Crypto Conference in India Highlights Building for Next Bull Market

Blockworks joined crypto developers, Web3 venture capitalists and aspiring entrepreneurs caught up in Bengaluru at an event hosted by CoinDCX

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Blockchain.com Slashes 25% of Workforce, Cuts Exec Compensation

The company will drop plans to expand in multiple countries

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

‘Saudis Bidding’ Meme Undermined by Crypto Investor Survey

Nearly half of Saudi Arabian crypto investors planned to buy more crypto before the bear market took hold, according to a recent survey

by David Canellis /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: How To Survive A Bear Market | Olaf Carlson-Wee

Olaf Carlson-Wee discusses the market crash, what’s next and his crypto investment thesis

by Garrett Harper /

