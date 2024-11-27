centralization

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Flashbots’ BuilderNet to address Ethereum block builder centralization

BuilderNet is a new block building network designed to return more MEV and gas fees to users

by Donovan Choy /
Opinion

DeFi’s slow infrastructure is holding back mass adoption

DeFi won’t survive without speed, liquidity and cross-chain agility

by Ran Yi /
DeFi

Permissionless III: DeFi phoenix looms as OG builders forecast next phase

Kain Warwick, Stani Kulechov and Sam Kazemian explored DeFi’s maturation and the shift from experimentation to consolidation

by Macauley Peterson /
Empire Newsletter

TON outage invokes speculation about role of centralization

Without a technical post-mortem, we’re mostly in the dark as to what caused the recent seven-hour outage

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis&Michael McSweeney /
Empire Newsletter

Unpacking crypto’s Telegram situationship

The arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov in France has only amplified crypto’s centralization problems

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Opinion

L2 centralization is a ticking time bomb for blockchain

Layer-2s should act swiftly to avoid obsolescence and ensure the safety of their users

by Tom Ngo /
Opinion

Web3’s biggest security threat is a familiar monster — centralization 

Not only are we quite centralized, but the degree to which this centralization is hidden makes it impossible to remain secure

by John Woods /
Web3

Empire Newsletter: How crypto can solve AI’s centralization problem

Crypto has proven to be very good at getting humans to do a specific action which benefits the overall network

by David Canellis&Katherine Ross&Santiago Roel Santos /
DeFi

EigenLayer’s biggest risk may be centralization, report suggests

Chorus One tried to tease out some risks that could emerge from the buzzy restaking protocol

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Blast dapp hack was an inside job, and it could have been worse

Exploit shows centralization can sometimes be an asset

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Ethereum is ‘much more centralized than folks realize’: Blocknative’s Matt Cutler

Blockworks spoke with Matt Cutler, CEO of Blocknative — which exited the Ethereum relayer space last week — about the relayer puzzle and its implications for Ethereum

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

PayPal’s stablecoin sees slow uptake in first 3 weeks

While a host of alternatives try to fill market void, Paypal’s stablecoin is slow on the uptake

by Andrew Thurman /
Business

PayPal’s new stablecoin stirs centralization criticism

At its core, PYUSD is a digital asset run by one of the world’s biggest regulated payments companies

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Will liquid staking cause Ethereum to succumb to the forces of centralization?

Lido was the solution to Ethereum’s centralization risk, but the remedy has become too successful, it seems

by Darren Kleine /
Opinion

Stakers, Don’t Let the Shanghai Upgrade Centralize Ethereum

This upgrade marks a milestone in Ethereum’s path forward — and stakers need to choose carefully to keep decentralization alive

by Daniel Dizon /
DeFi

DEX Trading Activity Picks Up Steam as Markets Spurn Centralization

Decentralized exchanges offer a beacon of hope to those proponents seeking an alternative to the current system

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

FTX NFTs Are MIA: A Lesson on Centralized Risk

FTX exchange NFTs show blank images, while direct links now point to the bankruptcy page

by Ornella Hernandez /
DeFi

Flashbots Has a New Plan: ‘Make TradFi Look Embarrassing’

The project, codenamed SUAVE, will be used to decentralize MEV in the long term

by Bessie Liu /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: The Rise and Fall of Crypto Culture | Konstantin Richter

Blockdaemon CEO has never been more optimistic on the future of crypto than right now

