BuilderNet is a new block building network designed to return more MEV and gas fees to users
DeFi won’t survive without speed, liquidity and cross-chain agility
Kain Warwick, Stani Kulechov and Sam Kazemian explored DeFi’s maturation and the shift from experimentation to consolidation
Without a technical post-mortem, we’re mostly in the dark as to what caused the recent seven-hour outage
The arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov in France has only amplified crypto’s centralization problems
Layer-2s should act swiftly to avoid obsolescence and ensure the safety of their users
Not only are we quite centralized, but the degree to which this centralization is hidden makes it impossible to remain secure
Crypto has proven to be very good at getting humans to do a specific action which benefits the overall network
Chorus One tried to tease out some risks that could emerge from the buzzy restaking protocol
Exploit shows centralization can sometimes be an asset
Blockworks spoke with Matt Cutler, CEO of Blocknative — which exited the Ethereum relayer space last week — about the relayer puzzle and its implications for Ethereum
While a host of alternatives try to fill market void, Paypal’s stablecoin is slow on the uptake
At its core, PYUSD is a digital asset run by one of the world’s biggest regulated payments companies
Lido was the solution to Ethereum’s centralization risk, but the remedy has become too successful, it seems
This upgrade marks a milestone in Ethereum’s path forward — and stakers need to choose carefully to keep decentralization alive
Decentralized exchanges offer a beacon of hope to those proponents seeking an alternative to the current system
FTX exchange NFTs show blank images, while direct links now point to the bankruptcy page
The project, codenamed SUAVE, will be used to decentralize MEV in the long term
Blockdaemon CEO has never been more optimistic on the future of crypto than right now