0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Hyperliquid’s HYPE airdrop breaks the mold

With 31% of its token supply airdropped and no venture backing, Hyperliquid’s HYPE token launch sets a new standard, securing a $1.7 billion market cap on day one

by Donovan Choy&Macauley Peterson /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

dYdX, Consensys layoffs shake up the space

Consensys CEO Joe Lubin was quick to point the blame at the SEC

by Katherine Ross /
Empire Newsletter

dYdX founder is back as CEO, and he’s in full ‘founder mode’

Plus, two M&A deals could breathe some life into the space

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Empire Newsletter

What the sale of dYdX software would mean for DeFi

Plus, are cataclysmic bugs still a threat?

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: Solana ecosystem reckons with sandwich attacks

Validators running private mempools are finding it harder to do business on Solana

by Jack Kubinec&Michael McSweeney&Jeff Albus /
DeFi

dYdX Chain resumes block production after 9.5 hour halt

The halt was caused by the wrong version of a bug fix being included in an upgrade

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

dYdX community to vote on staking 20M DYDX with Stride

A signaling post will go live on March 19 and conclude on March 23

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

dYdX Foundation receives $30 million from community treasury

The dYdX Foundation will be using this latest fundraise to continue hiring and retaining talent

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Liquid staking is now live on dYdX chain

Stride will airdrop up to 100,000 STRD tokens to holders who liquid-stake their DYDX with Stride in the first 120 days

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

The 3 biggest DeFi innovations of 2023

As technology improves, we take a look at some of the achievements made in DeFi innovation this year

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Why DYDX insiders are unlikely to sell their $490M unlock

DYDX supply will climb by up to 80% after the Friday unlock, but a couple factors make a massive sell-off appear unlikely

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Dydx V3 hit by ‘targeted attack,’ linked to YFI price manipulation

User funds are not affected by the attack, but the DEX’s insurance fund lost around $9 million, dYdX founder Antonio Juliano says

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

dYdX tokenomics scrutinized as staking goes live

As the perpetual swaps chain began sharing fee revenue with stakers, some took issue with the feature coming weeks before a major unlock and allowing locked tokens to be staked

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

DYdX steps closer to v4 by open-sourcing code

DYdX introduces a decentralized off-chain order book

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

DYdX founder touts ‘tailor-made’ decentralized derivatives market

High volume and high speed — two desirable characteristics that rarely find themselves in the same room as blockchain technology

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

MEV doesn’t have to be a zero-sum game, research suggests

Minimizing MEV and leveling out the playing field starts with transparency, a new research report contends

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Synthetix to go head-to-head with dYdX, Aevo with new DEX proposal

Synthetix-powered exchange Infinex plans to drive revenue to SNX stakers

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Circle Stablecoin USDC To Launch on Cosmos

Cosmos will finally have its own native stablecoin, with Circle partnering with crypto startup Noble to deploy USDC directly to the ecosystem

by Bessie Liu /
Education

When Tokenomics Turn Predatory. How To Spot the Wolf

A slew of suspicious tokenomics is stirring accusations of predatory intent. What’s signal and what’s noise?

by John Gilbert /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Kraken, dYdX Foundation and BlockFi Add Execs

Bitcoin platform NYDIG reportedly laid off 110 employees despite recent capital raises

by Ben Strack /
DeFiPolicy

DYdX Attempts To Spare Users Unfairly Targeted by Tornado Cash Sanctions

The Office of Foreign Asset Control sanctioned Tornado Cash and 45 related Ethereum wallet addresses Monday, prompting exchanges and issuers to begrudgingly comply with laws

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Decentralized Crypto Exchange Kicks Off Contest in Pursuit of Real Alpha

Blockworks exclusive: DYdX Trading is also working on the next iteration of its native protocol

by Michael Bodley /
Finance

Decentralized Exchange DYdX To Build Its Own Blockchain

The expansion is part of the exchange’s plan to be fully decentralized by the end of 2022

by Jocelyn Yang /
Markets

Paradigm Launches $2.5 Billion Crypto Fund

The investment will be used to “continue investing in the next generation of crypto companies and protocols,” the company’s Co-founders Matt Huang and Fred Ehrsam wrote in a blog.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

