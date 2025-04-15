Goldman Sachs

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Big banks report big loans in Q1

The first batch of earnings reports from big banks shows lending is on the rise, a sign businesses and consumers are feeling better about the economy

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Bitcoin could be a ‘store of value’, says Goldman Sachs CEO

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon also referred to bitcoin as a speculative investment without a real use case

by Donovan Choy /
Finance

Goldman Sachs named as authorized participant on BlackRock bitcoin ETF

The asset management giant also adds UBS Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Citadel Securities, a Thursday regulatory filing indicates

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Digital Asset Summit Day 2: Financial giants say they’re here to stay

Institutions have hung around the crypto space for years. But now they want you to know they are getting more proactive

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Goldman Sachs head of digital assets: The future is on public blockchains 

But Goldman’s Mathew McDermott says the bank wants to see public blockchains “mature” before expanding in that arena

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Goldman Sachs in talks to manage more bitcoin ETF shares: CoinDesk

Goldman Sachs was previously mentioned in a December amendment from Hashdex

by Katherine Ross&Jack Kubinec /
Business

Goldman, BNP Paribas lead Fnality’s $95M round

The blockchain payments startup drew backing from an array of deep-pocketed financial institutions

by Michael McSweeney /
Markets

Miner profitability will push bitcoin to $50K this year: StanChart

Decreased selling of newly mined bitcoin by miners will result in a reduced supply and drive up prices, StanChart’s head of digital assets research said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

What Crypto Builders Have to Say About Goldman Sachs’ New Blockchain Bid

Crypto industry applauds Canton Network as effort to bring together stakeholders to address practical challenges

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Interest in Crypto Plummets Among Family Offices, Survey Says

62% of the firms surveyed by Goldman Sachs don’t want to get involved in the space — up from 39% two years ago

by Ben Strack /
Business

Goldman Sachs Still ‘Hugely Supportive’ of Exploring Blockchain Applications

Mathew McDermott expects Goldman’s Digital Assets Platform to be used for more services than just tokenized bonds

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Asset Tokenization Is Shaping Up To Be Crypto’s Theme of the Year

Goldman Sachs, Hamilton Lane and Siemens are among institutions choosing to represent real-world assets as digital tokens on a blockchain

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Goldman Sachs: We Are Not an FTX Creditor

The FTX creditor matrix includes a number of crypto firms, airlines, some of the world’s largest tech firms — even media companies

by Ben Strack /
Markets

FTX’s Dent on Crypto Could Last a While

Recent events reminded us that investors can no longer afford to speculate based on a charming character or a hype project

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Goldman Sachs May Be Looking for Crypto Venture Bargains

The bank is reportedly conducting due diligence on several companies that are “priced much more sensibly”

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

MSCI Enlists Goldman Sachs To Organize Crypto Market Chaos

Coin Metrics joins financial services giants in defining digital asset categories for investors looking to navigate the space

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Coinbase Stock Tumbles as Goldman Sachs Cuts Rating to ‘Sell’

Goldman Sachs analysts expect lower cryptocurrency trading volumes will drag Coinbase revenues down more than 60% this year

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Bitpanda To Slash Nearly 30% of Workforce, Citing Recession Threat

The Vienna-based cryptocurrency exchange has also rescinded new job offers as the roles are now dropped, the latest sign of industry stress

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Goldman Sachs Approached to Broker Deal for Crypto Lender Celsius’ Assets

The bank was approached by at least one institutional investor asking Goldman to advise and broker a potential deal for Celsius’ assets, according to sources familiar with the matter.

by Michael Bodley&Dan Keeler /
Markets

StoneX Executes First Bitcoin Swap As Firm Looks to Grow Crypto Dealings

The company has deep expertise in foreign exchange markets, which it hopes to port into the digital assets space

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

Dawn Capital, Goldman Sachs Plow $70M Into Crypto Infrastructure Provider

Global banking giant Goldman Sachs and European VC firm Dawn Capital have poured fresh capital into Elwood Technologies

by Sebastian Sinclair /
FinanceMarkets

Goldman Sachs Makes ‘Milestone’ Crypto Trade With Galaxy Digital

The bank’s first over-the-counter crypto transaction could spur other Wall Street heavyweights to follow suit

by Ben Strack /
MarketsWeb3

Morgan Stanley Sees $8 Trillion Metaverse Market — In China Alone

In a note to investors, Morgan Stanley said mass adoption of the virtual world will “take a long time, given major technological and regulatory hurdles.”

by Morgan Chittum /
Finance

Former Goldman Sachs Exec Raises $33M for Startup Fusing Stocks, Crypto

Domain Money’s platform supports crypto and equity investments

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

