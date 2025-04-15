Goldman Sachs
The first batch of earnings reports from big banks shows lending is on the rise, a sign businesses and consumers are feeling better about the economy
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon also referred to bitcoin as a speculative investment without a real use case
The asset management giant also adds UBS Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Citadel Securities, a Thursday regulatory filing indicates
Institutions have hung around the crypto space for years. But now they want you to know they are getting more proactive
But Goldman’s Mathew McDermott says the bank wants to see public blockchains “mature” before expanding in that arena
Goldman Sachs was previously mentioned in a December amendment from Hashdex
The blockchain payments startup drew backing from an array of deep-pocketed financial institutions
Decreased selling of newly mined bitcoin by miners will result in a reduced supply and drive up prices, StanChart’s head of digital assets research said
Crypto industry applauds Canton Network as effort to bring together stakeholders to address practical challenges
62% of the firms surveyed by Goldman Sachs don’t want to get involved in the space — up from 39% two years ago
Mathew McDermott expects Goldman’s Digital Assets Platform to be used for more services than just tokenized bonds
Goldman Sachs, Hamilton Lane and Siemens are among institutions choosing to represent real-world assets as digital tokens on a blockchain
The FTX creditor matrix includes a number of crypto firms, airlines, some of the world’s largest tech firms — even media companies
Recent events reminded us that investors can no longer afford to speculate based on a charming character or a hype project
The bank is reportedly conducting due diligence on several companies that are “priced much more sensibly”
Coin Metrics joins financial services giants in defining digital asset categories for investors looking to navigate the space
Goldman Sachs analysts expect lower cryptocurrency trading volumes will drag Coinbase revenues down more than 60% this year
The Vienna-based cryptocurrency exchange has also rescinded new job offers as the roles are now dropped, the latest sign of industry stress
The bank was approached by at least one institutional investor asking Goldman to advise and broker a potential deal for Celsius’ assets, according to sources familiar with the matter.
The company has deep expertise in foreign exchange markets, which it hopes to port into the digital assets space
Global banking giant Goldman Sachs and European VC firm Dawn Capital have poured fresh capital into Elwood Technologies
The bank’s first over-the-counter crypto transaction could spur other Wall Street heavyweights to follow suit
In a note to investors, Morgan Stanley said mass adoption of the virtual world will “take a long time, given major technological and regulatory hurdles.”
Domain Money’s platform supports crypto and equity investments