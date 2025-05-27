hacks

There are a total of 85 articles associated with hacks.
article-image

The DropWeb3

Sui shares details on $220M Cetus exploit, vows to step up security

Multiple rounds of prior audits did not catch the flaw, the DEX said

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

$160M in stolen funds puts Sui’s decentralization to the test

Response to the DEX exploit reveals tensions between credible neutrality and crimefighting

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

The DropWeb3

Coinbase breach fallout: What to do if your data was exposed

Here’s some steps you can take to protect yourself, your crypto, and your loved ones

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

DeFiEmpire Newsletter

Kraken thwarts hacker’s ill-intentioned job application

Kraken’s chief security officer Nick Percoco said the exchange turned the tables on a North Korean hacker

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Loopscale loses $5.8M in oracle attack

Partial recovery is already in motion, according to the Loopscale team

by Jeff Albus /
article-image

DeFiEmpire Newsletter

Paradigm’s Samczsun warns there’s ‘more to the DPRK than just the Lazarus Group’

Both samczsun and ZachXBT have issued warnings after the Bybit hack last month

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Institutions are looking to ‘derisk’ as they enter crypto: Ledger 

Ledger CEO Pascal Gauthier tells Blockworks that institutions have reached out about security in the wake of the Bybit attack

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Profiting from disaster: Firms look to capitalize on Bybit hack

While some propose meaningful security improvements, others are opportunistically using the breach to push tangentially related products

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

AnalysisLightspeed Newsletter

The market isn’t crashing because of scandals and bad news

If hacks were real bear catalysts, why did the market shrug them off?

by Jeff Albus /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

The Ethereum ‘rollback’ idea was a joke

Calls for a coordinated Ethereum “rollback” after the Bybit hack were bad-faith narratives designed to spread confusion

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Bybit attack shows ‘fundamental’ need for institutional-grade security: Ledger

This year, so far, has been the “worst year” for cybercrime in history, Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet told Blockworks

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

This Solana swap app is trying to make sandwich attacks more costly

DFlow put an interesting solution on the table in proposing conditional liquidity to divide toxic from non-toxic order flow

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterWeb3

5 of crypto’s most hilarious moments in 2024

2024 brought the Bitboy vs. Ansem fight, the SEC getting hacked and memecoin rallies that shouldn’t have happened

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Hyperliquid under scrutiny amid signs of North Korean hacker activity

Hyperliquid’s deposit bridge has seen a record net outflow of $114.7 million in USDC liquidity in the past day

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana should reintroduce a public mempool, researcher says

A Solana researcher identified that the network’s top sandwich bot was pocketing millions of dollars a day from sandwich attacks

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Forward Guidance Newsletter

Is a November rate cut needed at all?

Today’s data points further solidify the notion that the economy is largely doing okay

by Felix Jauvin&Casey Wagner /
article-image

Opinion

Without decentralization, our data will never be safe

The challenge of securing our digital world lies in developing conflict-resistant digital infrastructure

by Adrian Brink /
article-image

Opinion

We can’t afford to repeat the mistakes exposed by the WazirX hack

Not many are willing to admit that Web3 is overly reliant on hybrid security systems susceptible to sophisticated attacks

by Shahar Madar /
article-image

DeFi

Compound considers fee redistribution after $24M COMP truce

The Compound governance attacker has agreed to return $24 million of COMP and negate the previous vote

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

DeFi

Blast incentives aim to attract strong devs, as value leaks

BLAST token skids as Season 2 points plan earns mixed reviews

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Analysis

Empire Newsletter: What CertiK-Kraken says about crypto exchange security

Plus, airdrops have a branding problem

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
article-image

Opinion

DeFi is the future (and a hack can’t convince me otherwise)

Despite the hardships and the seedier side of crypto that my first project was subjected to, I’m choosing to stay in this industry and try to make an impact

by Alex Hoffman /
article-image

Business

DMM Bitcoin lays out fundraising plan to repay theft victims

Cause of $300 million-plus “unauthorized leak” still unknown as company gets set for big fundraise

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Opinion

We need to talk about the dangers of custody on exchanges

When it comes to long-term custody, exchanges just aren’t worth it — and frankly, it’s absurd to ignore the risks they pose as custodians

by Joey Garcia /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.