Multiple rounds of prior audits did not catch the flaw, the DEX said
Response to the DEX exploit reveals tensions between credible neutrality and crimefighting
Here’s some steps you can take to protect yourself, your crypto, and your loved ones
Kraken’s chief security officer Nick Percoco said the exchange turned the tables on a North Korean hacker
Partial recovery is already in motion, according to the Loopscale team
Both samczsun and ZachXBT have issued warnings after the Bybit hack last month
Ledger CEO Pascal Gauthier tells Blockworks that institutions have reached out about security in the wake of the Bybit attack
While some propose meaningful security improvements, others are opportunistically using the breach to push tangentially related products
If hacks were real bear catalysts, why did the market shrug them off?
Calls for a coordinated Ethereum “rollback” after the Bybit hack were bad-faith narratives designed to spread confusion
This year, so far, has been the “worst year” for cybercrime in history, Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet told Blockworks
DFlow put an interesting solution on the table in proposing conditional liquidity to divide toxic from non-toxic order flow
2024 brought the Bitboy vs. Ansem fight, the SEC getting hacked and memecoin rallies that shouldn’t have happened
Hyperliquid’s deposit bridge has seen a record net outflow of $114.7 million in USDC liquidity in the past day
A Solana researcher identified that the network’s top sandwich bot was pocketing millions of dollars a day from sandwich attacks
Today’s data points further solidify the notion that the economy is largely doing okay
The challenge of securing our digital world lies in developing conflict-resistant digital infrastructure
Not many are willing to admit that Web3 is overly reliant on hybrid security systems susceptible to sophisticated attacks
The Compound governance attacker has agreed to return $24 million of COMP and negate the previous vote
BLAST token skids as Season 2 points plan earns mixed reviews
Plus, airdrops have a branding problem
Despite the hardships and the seedier side of crypto that my first project was subjected to, I’m choosing to stay in this industry and try to make an impact
Cause of $300 million-plus “unauthorized leak” still unknown as company gets set for big fundraise
When it comes to long-term custody, exchanges just aren’t worth it — and frankly, it’s absurd to ignore the risks they pose as custodians