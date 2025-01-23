Jump Crypto
The lawsuit illustrates a tension between the ethos of the open-source crypto world and the reality of doing business with institutions
Jump Crypto is making major moves onchain — as it should with all this volatility
Plus, how many times a day are we checking markets?
President of Jump Crypto exits the firm as he mulls his next role
Cross-chain protocol’s product development-focused unit Wormhole Labs formally launches following $225 million raise
Jump Crypto is the trading firm at the center of Terra-related market manipulation allegations
In a deposition part of the SEC’s civil suit against Terraform Labs, Jump Crypto president Kanav Kariya avoids answering questions about an alleged back-door deal
A class action lawsuit alleges Jump Trading was heavily involved in maintaining the dollar peg of failed algorithmic stablecoin Terra
The Chicago trading firm appears to have recovered the 120,000 ether stolen during the 2022 Wormhole exploit
Jump Crypto hopes to bring the second independent validator client to Solana’s network
Crypto startups notched hundreds of millions in fresh cash from some of the usual venture capital suspects including Jump, a16z and Brevan Howard
Blockworks exclusive: Layer-1 blockchain Injective wants to become the future of all things DeFi, but it faces stiff competition
Jump Crypto’s head of investments said investors may take more care in project evaluation, but funding will continue to enter the space
The Orderly Network is attempting to drive liquidity to decentralized applications seeking mass adoption via its matching and risk engines
Notable investors included Greylock, Coinbase, OpenSea, Pantera Capital and Thirty Seconds to Mars’ Jared Leto
The program will focus on supporting blockchain-enabled gaming, DeFi, NFTs and institutional use cases
Wormhole’s bridging portal is running again after it patched the vulnerability, the protocol stated
The raise was co-led by Multicoin Capital and Jump Crypto, with participation from Alameda Research, Solana Ventures and Animoca Brands
Jump Crypto, Blockchain Capital, Alameda Research and Coinbase Ventures, are among marquee investors supporting Hxro’s strategic round.