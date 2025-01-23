Jump Crypto

There are a total of 19 articles associated with Jump Crypto.
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Jump sues former Firedancer Solana client engineer

The lawsuit illustrates a tension between the ethos of the open-source crypto world and the reality of doing business with institutions

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Markets

In a sea of red, Jump Crypto briefly held $500M USDC

Jump Crypto is making major moves onchain — as it should with all this volatility

by David Canellis /
article-image

Empire Newsletter

A weekend selloff spooks crypto

Plus, how many times a day are we checking markets?

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
article-image

Business

Crypto Hiring: Industry trading giant now has 2 CEOs

President of Jump Crypto exits the firm as he mulls his next role

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Wormhole garners whopping $2.5B valuation as new unit emerges

Cross-chain protocol’s product development-focused unit Wormhole Labs formally launches following $225 million raise

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

Judge allows Jump Crypto to file Terra documents confidentially in SEC lawsuit

Jump Crypto is the trading firm at the center of Terra-related market manipulation allegations

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Jump Crypto president pleads the Fifth when asked about alleged Do Kwon bribe

In a deposition part of the SEC’s civil suit against Terraform Labs, Jump Crypto president Kanav Kariya avoids answering questions about an alleged back-door deal

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Business

Jump Earned $1.3B By Manipulating Terra, Lawsuit Alleges

A class action lawsuit alleges Jump Trading was heavily involved in maintaining the dollar peg of failed algorithmic stablecoin Terra

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

DeFi

Jump Crypto Just Counter-Exploited the Wormhole Hacker for $140 Million

The Chicago trading firm appears to have recovered the 120,000 ether stolen during the 2022 Wormhole exploit

by Jon Rice&Dan Smith /
article-image

DeFi

Jump Crypto Partners With Solana To Build New Validator Software

Jump Crypto hopes to bring the second independent validator client to Solana’s network

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Funding Wrap: The Web3 Startups Funded This Past Week

Crypto startups notched hundreds of millions in fresh cash from some of the usual venture capital suspects including Jump, a16z and Brevan Howard

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Blockchain Startup Injective Nets $40M Round Featuring Jump Crypto, BH Digital

Blockworks exclusive: Layer-1 blockchain Injective wants to become the future of all things DeFi, but it faces stiff competition

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

VC Funding Slows Again in June, but Experts Say Worthwhile Projects Will Get Money

Jump Crypto’s head of investments said investors may take more care in project evaluation, but funding will continue to enter the space

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

DEX Protocol Orderly Network Nabs $20M To Further DApps on NEAR

The Orderly Network is attempting to drive liquidity to decentralized applications seeking mass adoption via its matching and risk engines

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

0x Labs Gets $70M in Series B to Further Web3, DEX Efforts

Notable investors included Greylock, Coinbase, OpenSea, Pantera Capital and Thirty Seconds to Mars’ Jared Leto

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Avalanche Foundation’s ‘Multiverse’ Incentive Program To Invest up to $290M

The program will focus on supporting blockchain-enabled gaming, DeFi, NFTs and institutional use cases

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

DeFi

Wormhole Parent Commits $320M Ether to Replace Massive DeFi Hack Losses

Wormhole’s bridging portal is running again after it patched the vulnerability, the protocol stated

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

Metaplex Foundation Closes $46M Funding Round

The raise was co-led by Multicoin Capital and Jump Crypto, with participation from Alameda Research, Solana Ventures and Animoca Brands

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

Solana-Powered Derivatives Primitive Hxro Closes $34 Million Round Backed by Jump Crypto, Blockchain Capital

Jump Crypto, Blockchain Capital, Alameda Research and Coinbase Ventures, are among marquee investors supporting Hxro’s strategic round.

by Sam Reynolds /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.