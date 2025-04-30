LayerZero

There are a total of 23 articles associated with LayerZero.
article-image

The DropWeb3

Ubisoft, LayerZero launch network for migrating crypto game assets

Ubisoft could let Champions Tactics players move their NFTs and tokens to another chain

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Inside a16z Crypto’s $55M ZRO purchase

LayerZero’s Bryan Pellegrino chatted with Blockworks about the firm’s next steps and its 10-year runway

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

DeFi

LayerZero chosen as interoperability provider for BitGo’s WBTC

BitGo’s using a 1-2-of-3 decentralized verifier network involving LayerZero Labs and Polyhedra

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

DeFi

Are crypto airdrops falling out of fashion?

Launching cryptocurrencies the old fashioned way may soon make a return

by David Canellis /
article-image

Analysis

Empire Newsletter: What CertiK-Kraken says about crypto exchange security

Plus, airdrops have a branding problem

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
article-image

Business

Funding Wrap: Investors bet on a cross-chain future

Plus, a $315 million fund eyes crypto and PayPal Ventures uses PYUSD for an investment

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

Google Cloud confirms participation in EigenLayer testnet

Exclusive: Google Cloud joined more than 65 other operators in the group as the restaking protocol eyes a mainnet deployment for node operators in the first half of 2024

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

LayerZero’s wstETH bridge deployment draws Lido DAO ire

LayerZero’s omnichain fungible token can move wstETH between Ethereum, BNB Chain, Avalanche and Scroll

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

LayerZero’s ‘Gas Station’ will simplify cross-chain NFT swaps

These capabilities will be available initially between Ethereum and Polygon chains, with more to come

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Business

LayerZero eyes Asia expansion with Conflux partnership

The partnership comes amid speculation that China’s views on crypto may be softening

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

LayerZero moves to Google Cloud: A move away from decentralization?

“It kind of feels like we’re just giving up on decentralization a little bit”

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

DeFi

Google Cloud is LayerZero’s new default oracle operator

A total of 15 different blockchains will be able to rely on Google Cloud oracles for cross-chain interoperability

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

Airdrop farming propelling growth in Ethereum layer-2 activity

Average total transactions per second on layer-2 is now four times greater than that of Ethereum mainnet

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

DeFi

Stop trying to build the whole stack, stick to your core competency: LayerZero founder

Suggesting that all value will flow through a particular chain is “a really great way to sell a token,” Bryan Pellegrino says, but it’s not realistic

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

DeFi

Connext is Connecting the Multichain with Chain Abstraction

Connext wants to make using layer-2s and layer-3s a seamless experience

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Finance

Crypto Funding: Return to Form in $246M Week

Auradine and River Financial top big week of raises that included $6 million from Jack Dorsey

by James Cirrone /
article-image

DeFi

LayerZero, Immunefi Offer Bug Bounty With $15M Max Payout

KYC is required for participation, and there are range of rewards available for bug hunters

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Business

Crypto Funding: LayerZero Makes Big Splash in $251M Week

Governance protocol M^Zero Labs picked up $22.5 million of its own as well

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Business

LayerZero’s Boosted Valuation of $3B an ‘Outlier’

Ledger and LayerZero have garnered valuations worth billions of dollars with fresh funding rounds over the past week

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

LayerZero Locks Down $120M in Fresh Funding for APAC Gaming Push

The company is now valued at $3 billion

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Synapse Chain Eyeing Bridgeless Asset Swaps

The cross-chain messaging system announced a low-cost, high-security chain based on optimistic rollups

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: How LayerZero Will Power A Multichain World | Bryan Pellegrino

Bryan Pellegrino discusses the hows and whys of LayerZero, Stargate and a cross-chain future

article-image

Markets

LayerZero Adds $6.3M in Series A Funding Led by Binance Labs and Multicoin Capital

The project previously raised $2 million in a seed round bringing its total fundraising to $8.3 million to date.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.