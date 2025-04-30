LayerZero
Ubisoft could let Champions Tactics players move their NFTs and tokens to another chain
LayerZero’s Bryan Pellegrino chatted with Blockworks about the firm’s next steps and its 10-year runway
BitGo’s using a 1-2-of-3 decentralized verifier network involving LayerZero Labs and Polyhedra
Launching cryptocurrencies the old fashioned way may soon make a return
Plus, airdrops have a branding problem
Plus, a $315 million fund eyes crypto and PayPal Ventures uses PYUSD for an investment
Exclusive: Google Cloud joined more than 65 other operators in the group as the restaking protocol eyes a mainnet deployment for node operators in the first half of 2024
LayerZero’s omnichain fungible token can move wstETH between Ethereum, BNB Chain, Avalanche and Scroll
These capabilities will be available initially between Ethereum and Polygon chains, with more to come
The partnership comes amid speculation that China’s views on crypto may be softening
“It kind of feels like we’re just giving up on decentralization a little bit”
A total of 15 different blockchains will be able to rely on Google Cloud oracles for cross-chain interoperability
Average total transactions per second on layer-2 is now four times greater than that of Ethereum mainnet
Suggesting that all value will flow through a particular chain is “a really great way to sell a token,” Bryan Pellegrino says, but it’s not realistic
Connext wants to make using layer-2s and layer-3s a seamless experience
Auradine and River Financial top big week of raises that included $6 million from Jack Dorsey
KYC is required for participation, and there are range of rewards available for bug hunters
Governance protocol M^Zero Labs picked up $22.5 million of its own as well
Ledger and LayerZero have garnered valuations worth billions of dollars with fresh funding rounds over the past week
The company is now valued at $3 billion
The cross-chain messaging system announced a low-cost, high-security chain based on optimistic rollups
Bryan Pellegrino discusses the hows and whys of LayerZero, Stargate and a cross-chain future
The project previously raised $2 million in a seed round bringing its total fundraising to $8.3 million to date.