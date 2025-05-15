Lending

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Ledn’s demand is ‘exploding’: Executive

Ledn’s Mauricio Di Bartolomeo explained how this cycle’s been different for the lender

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

What Nexo’s move back to the US means for crypto lending

Nexo announced it’s moving back to the US, in a move that could be positive for crypto overall

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

CeFi lending’s up 73% after the sector’s collapse: Galaxy

Both CeFi and DeFi lending have made a comeback, Galaxy noted

by Katherine Ross /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Loopscale launches for more efficient Solana DeFi

Mary Gooneratne, co-founder of Solana DeFi startup Loopscale, wants to give blockchain borrow-lend a facelift

by Jack Kubinec /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

How to unlock ‘massive potential’ as crypto lending comes back

Carson Cook and James Roth of Membrane Labs join the Empire podcast to discuss the state of lending and how custodians impact market growth

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterFinance

Why TradFi firms could turn to bitcoin margin loans: Maple CEO 

Maple’s Sid Powell said that TradFi firms have been in contact with the firm about lending and borrowing in crypto

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Coinbase’s bitcoin-backed loans are just the start

Coinbase’s Max Branzburg said that the offering is just the start of bringing Coinbase onchain

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Accountable aims to be ‘the new Celsius’

Accountable CEO Wojtek Pawlowski told Blockworks that his firm is looking to reawaken the crypto credit space with more transparency

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Ledn CEO details path to crypto-backed lending boom

The company did about 2.5 times the amount of crypto-backed collateral financing in November compared to the rest of 2024, exec says

by Ben Strack /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Term Finance eyes fixed-rate lending market

Blue Sheets Simple-Earn offers a new route to fixed-rate lending on EVM chains

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Aave generates $2.1M daily revenue during market downturn

The DeFi lending giant liquidated $234 million worth of crypto collateral on Tuesday

by Donovan Choy /
Business

Funding Wrap: Morpho announces $50M raise

A Web3 AI cloud firm also announced a seed raise of $7 million this week

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Spark protocol deploys new DAI markets on Morpho’s lending protocol

New DAI markets include USDe/DAI and sUSDe/DAI

by Bessie Liu /
Business

TradeStation Crypto to pay $3M to settle SEC, state charges

Tradestation will pay $1.5 million in a multi-state settlement, and it will also pay the SEC the same sum

by Katherine Ross /
Opinion

Crypto lending is nothing without transparency

2024 will see a foundational shift in crypto lending — simply holding digital assets isn’t enough

by Mauricio Di Bartolomeo /
DeFi

Warbler Labs dogfooding its Goldfinch protocol with Heron Finance

Heron Finance caters to US accredited investors and uses Goldfinch credit markets on the backend

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Bitcoin lenders have a new regulation-friendly option for yield

Blockworks exclusive: Credora teams up with Polkadot staking provider Acala to launch a BTC yield product with a focus on transparency and compliance

by Macauley Peterson /
Finance

Tether’s return to lending a ‘step backwards’ but unlikely to hurt USDT: Research exec

While the revelation is “a little disappointing,” CoinShares head of research says the impact on the stablecoin’s “robustness” is likely limited

by Ben Strack /
Analysis

THORChain: interest-free borrowing on DeFi is real

Barraford says the protocol isn’t aimed at “degens,” but for those who want to improve their quality of life using crypto assets as collateral

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Term Finance brings fixed-term lending protocol to Ethereum mainnet

The first auction will start at 11 am ET on Tuesday, Aug. 1 and close after 48 hours

by Bessie Liu /
Business

Coinbase lending program users have four months to repay loans

Loan holders with outstanding balances must repay by Nov. 20 or risk default and have their bitcoin collateral sold by Coinbase

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Maple Finance is pivoting to direct lending

Maple Direct’s first lending product will launch next month

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Coinbase Bows Out of Borrow Program

Coinbase end its borrow program amidst SEC concerns, but outstanding loans remain unaffected for customers

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Granary Finance Gets $5M Funding From DeFi Community

The fundraise was driven by decentralized backers, the Granary Finance team told Blockworks on Friday

by Michael Bodley /

