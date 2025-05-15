Lending
Ledn’s Mauricio Di Bartolomeo explained how this cycle’s been different for the lender
Nexo announced it’s moving back to the US, in a move that could be positive for crypto overall
Both CeFi and DeFi lending have made a comeback, Galaxy noted
Mary Gooneratne, co-founder of Solana DeFi startup Loopscale, wants to give blockchain borrow-lend a facelift
Carson Cook and James Roth of Membrane Labs join the Empire podcast to discuss the state of lending and how custodians impact market growth
Maple’s Sid Powell said that TradFi firms have been in contact with the firm about lending and borrowing in crypto
Coinbase’s Max Branzburg said that the offering is just the start of bringing Coinbase onchain
Accountable CEO Wojtek Pawlowski told Blockworks that his firm is looking to reawaken the crypto credit space with more transparency
The company did about 2.5 times the amount of crypto-backed collateral financing in November compared to the rest of 2024, exec says
Blue Sheets Simple-Earn offers a new route to fixed-rate lending on EVM chains
The DeFi lending giant liquidated $234 million worth of crypto collateral on Tuesday
A Web3 AI cloud firm also announced a seed raise of $7 million this week
New DAI markets include USDe/DAI and sUSDe/DAI
Tradestation will pay $1.5 million in a multi-state settlement, and it will also pay the SEC the same sum
2024 will see a foundational shift in crypto lending — simply holding digital assets isn’t enough
Heron Finance caters to US accredited investors and uses Goldfinch credit markets on the backend
Blockworks exclusive: Credora teams up with Polkadot staking provider Acala to launch a BTC yield product with a focus on transparency and compliance
While the revelation is “a little disappointing,” CoinShares head of research says the impact on the stablecoin’s “robustness” is likely limited
Barraford says the protocol isn’t aimed at “degens,” but for those who want to improve their quality of life using crypto assets as collateral
The first auction will start at 11 am ET on Tuesday, Aug. 1 and close after 48 hours
Loan holders with outstanding balances must repay by Nov. 20 or risk default and have their bitcoin collateral sold by Coinbase
Maple Direct’s first lending product will launch next month
Coinbase end its borrow program amidst SEC concerns, but outstanding loans remain unaffected for customers
The fundraise was driven by decentralized backers, the Granary Finance team told Blockworks on Friday