BusinessSupply Shock

Strategy, Metaplanet take bitcoin treasuries to new all-time high

Bitcoin is formally in the second phase of its adoption curve

by David Canellis /
AnalysisSupply Shock

Deep dive: How Michael Saylor came back from losing $6B in 1 day

The MicroStrategy founder understood digital scarcity long before Bitcoin, and it’s a story of bubbles, brokers and a “monster bull run.”

by David Canellis /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Michael Saylor’s crypto framework includes ‘concrete’ proposals: Lawyer

Michael Saylor’s not just behind Strategy’s big buys, he’s also looking to define asset classes

by Katherine Ross /
DeFiEmpire Newsletter

Is crypto still early in the cycle?

Empire’s Jason Yanowitz thinks that we could actually be earlier in the cycle if you put aside Strategy’s bitcoin buys

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

After rebrand, ‘Strategy’ shares 2025 targets

On yesterday’s earnings call, Strategy CEO Phong Le reiterated the company’s 21-21 plan detailed in Q3

by Ben Strack /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

What to make of MSTR’s bitcoin pause 

While some view the firm’s BTC buying pause as a bearish development, a couple analysts think differently

by Ben Strack /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Meet Sol Strategies: The MicroStrategy of Solana

Like Michael Saylor’s firm, Sol Strategies is focused on acquiring crypto as a treasury asset

by Jack Kubinec /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

BTC hits milestone as possible big month begins

Bitcoin saw price gains on each of January’s first five days — something that hasn’t happened since 2018 

by Ben Strack /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Coinbase, MicroStrategy execs among largest stock sellers last year

Hot crypto markets set the stage for major stock sales in 2024

by David Canellis /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

2024’s crypto stock winners

Two bitcoin miners make the list thanks to record-high BTC prices and new mining technology

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

MSTR check-in, ‘Bitcoin Standard’ ETF filing

The holiday week was also marked by MicroStrategy becoming part of the Nasdaq 100

by Ben Strack /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

MicroStrategy spent $17.5B on bitcoin in the last 2 months

Most of that cash has come from buyers of its zero-percent convertible bonds

by David Canellis /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

MSTR to enter Nasdaq 100? We’ll know soon.

A Nasdaq spokesperson told me changes to the index would be announced tonight at 8 pm ET

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bitcoin sets new all-time high above $100K

Many analysts expected bitcoin to top $100K before year-end, though it’s been on a post-election tear

by David Canellis&Katherine Ross /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

What to watch for in December after an eventful November

BTC’s 46% average returns last month was the asset’s best November performance since 2020

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Why analysts are upping price targets for MSTR and COIN 

MSTR shares hovered around $402 at 2 pm ET Monday — down 4.7% on the day but up 70% from a month ago

by Ben Strack /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

What it’s going to take to hit $100K

MicroStrategy announced that it purchased 55,500 bitcoin last week, but that didn’t quite push BTC over the 6-figure edge

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Marathon, others set to keep up BTC buying momentum

MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor alluded to Marathon’s CEO during a X Spaces on Tuesday

by Ben Strack /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

MicroStrategy’s bitcoin bet is paying off in more ways than one

MicroStrategy’s bitcoin buying has exploded — it now holds 1.7% of the asset’s circulating supply

by David Canellis /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

MicroStrategy shares ‘audacious’ plan to buy more bitcoin

MSTR’s stock price was roughly $248 at 2 pm ET Thursday

by Ben Strack /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Microsoft to hold BTC on its balance sheet?

The proposal notes a corporation’s “fiduciary duty” to maximize shareholder value by protecting profits from debasement in an inflationary world

by Ben Strack /
Business

The MicroStrategy effect: Rate of corporate bitcoin buys accelerates

First it was MicroStrategy, then Block. Now over a dozen companies have bought bitcoin, treating it the same as cash.

by David Canellis /
Empire Newsletter

Publicly-listed companies keep adding bitcoin to their balance sheets

Plus, CZ is busy plotting his future

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis&Michael McSweeney /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Unpacking a potential Polymarket ‘ban’

Plus, we chat with an industry legal chief who patiently awaits Kamala Harris’s crypto stance

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /

