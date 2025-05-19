MicroStrategy
Bitcoin is formally in the second phase of its adoption curve
The MicroStrategy founder understood digital scarcity long before Bitcoin, and it’s a story of bubbles, brokers and a “monster bull run.”
Michael Saylor’s not just behind Strategy’s big buys, he’s also looking to define asset classes
Empire’s Jason Yanowitz thinks that we could actually be earlier in the cycle if you put aside Strategy’s bitcoin buys
On yesterday’s earnings call, Strategy CEO Phong Le reiterated the company’s 21-21 plan detailed in Q3
While some view the firm’s BTC buying pause as a bearish development, a couple analysts think differently
Like Michael Saylor’s firm, Sol Strategies is focused on acquiring crypto as a treasury asset
Bitcoin saw price gains on each of January’s first five days — something that hasn’t happened since 2018
Hot crypto markets set the stage for major stock sales in 2024
Two bitcoin miners make the list thanks to record-high BTC prices and new mining technology
The holiday week was also marked by MicroStrategy becoming part of the Nasdaq 100
Most of that cash has come from buyers of its zero-percent convertible bonds
A Nasdaq spokesperson told me changes to the index would be announced tonight at 8 pm ET
Many analysts expected bitcoin to top $100K before year-end, though it’s been on a post-election tear
BTC’s 46% average returns last month was the asset’s best November performance since 2020
MSTR shares hovered around $402 at 2 pm ET Monday — down 4.7% on the day but up 70% from a month ago
MicroStrategy announced that it purchased 55,500 bitcoin last week, but that didn’t quite push BTC over the 6-figure edge
MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor alluded to Marathon’s CEO during a X Spaces on Tuesday
MicroStrategy’s bitcoin buying has exploded — it now holds 1.7% of the asset’s circulating supply
MSTR’s stock price was roughly $248 at 2 pm ET Thursday
The proposal notes a corporation’s “fiduciary duty” to maximize shareholder value by protecting profits from debasement in an inflationary world
First it was MicroStrategy, then Block. Now over a dozen companies have bought bitcoin, treating it the same as cash.
Plus, CZ is busy plotting his future
Plus, we chat with an industry legal chief who patiently awaits Kamala Harris’s crypto stance