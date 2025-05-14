music
The shorts looking for funding range from charming animated series to gritty live-action dramas
Plus, Web3 music streaming service Audius launches monetization features to all users
Two NFT artists filed a suit against the SEC earlier this week to push back on the unclear regulatory approach to the environment
Flame’s new track — which he called “war music” for Web3 — debuted on the NFT collectible platform Drip this week
Plus, Blinks have reshaped many people’s understanding of what blockchains are capable of
This time around, the festival says it’s partnering with a “trusted, secure and safe partner” in OpenSea
Plus, Cointelegraph’s former CEO starts a Web3 marketing firm and Amazon is developing a Razzlekhan movie
Bandcamp’s drama and community response has reminded us that the investments we make into centralized internet products are neither owned by us nor permanent
The Web3 music industry is attempting to overcome the shortcomings of regular streaming platforms
A cute LimeWire marketing campaign ahead of its crypto token sale plays on nostalgia for pirated music from the early 2000s
Amid layoffs, Warner Music said it will reallocate resources to “new tech initiatives,” which may be good news for its Web3 ambitions
20-plus-year-old music service has acquired Mint Songs, and Napster’s CEO says the company is eyeing more deals with “best-of-breed tech partners”
The Korean pop music group allows fans to select which song titles make the cut in their latest album using Polygon NFTs known as “objekts” to collect voting tokens
A crypto startup sold 300 NFTs for $210 each, offering holders a chance to hold a fraction of the song’s streaming royalties
News analysis: Everyone from a former Beats by Dre engineer to omgkirby is getting in on the NFT music game
Solana NFTs are picking up, and metaverse trademarks are also on the rise
A pair of entrepreneurs has bought the rights to the defunct file-sharing service and plans to launch a new site in May
Gala Games is seeking to ramp up its presence in the NFT sector and will allocate billions of dollars to further its efforts in the coming year
“Artists are excited about a new way to connect with their fans, [one that] doesn’t involve a buffer or a middleman,” Josh James, co-founder of OneOf, told Blockworks
Royal is a marketplace for music NFTs, advertising its platform as a place where users can purchase shares of songs, then earn royalties on the music they’ve invested in.