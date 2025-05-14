music

There are a total of 20 articles associated with music.
article-image

The DropWeb3

Pplpleasr’s streaming platform is back with 5 short films

The shorts looking for funding range from charming animated series to gritty live-action dramas

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

Web3

Web3 Watch: Hippo-themed ‘Moo Deng’ memecoin soars to $255M market cap

Plus, Web3 music streaming service Audius launches monetization features to all users

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Policy

The SEC continues to engage in ‘strategic ambiguity,’ lawyer says

Two NFT artists filed a suit against the SEC earlier this week to push back on the unclear regulatory approach to the environment

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

Waka Flocka Flame is Drip’s newest celebrity creator

Flame’s new track — which he called “war music” for Web3 — debuted on the NFT collectible platform Drip this week

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

Nina’s Solana solution for indie music distribution

Plus, Blinks have reshaped many people’s understanding of what blockchains are capable of

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
article-image

Business

Coachella gives NFTs a second try after FTX integration debacle

This time around, the festival says it’s partnering with a “trusted, secure and safe partner” in OpenSea

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Web3

Web3 Watch: Study finds musical artists hold mixed views on blockchain use

Plus, Cointelegraph’s former CEO starts a Web3 marketing firm and Amazon is developing a Razzlekhan movie

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Opinion

The music industry could learn a few lessons from blockchain

Bandcamp’s drama and community response has reminded us that the investments we make into centralized internet products are neither owned by us nor permanent

by Ian Rogers /
article-image

Web3

5 Music NFT Use Cases You May Have Missed

The Web3 music industry is attempting to overcome the shortcomings of regular streaming platforms

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Web3

LimeWire Will Pay You Crypto For ‘Downloading’ Pirated ‘Music’

A cute LimeWire marketing campaign ahead of its crypto token sale plays on nostalgia for pirated music from the early 2000s

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Web3

Warner Music Web3 Moves Could Still Be in Play Despite Layoffs

Amid layoffs, Warner Music said it will reallocate resources to “new tech initiatives,” which may be good news for its Web3 ambitions

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Web3

Napster Begins Planned Acquisition Spree Amid Shift to Web3

20-plus-year-old music service has acquired Mint Songs, and Napster’s CEO says the company is eyeing more deals with “best-of-breed tech partners”

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Web3

K-pop Girl Group TripleS Dances to Tune Fans Vote Via NFT-inspired Governance

The Korean pop music group allows fans to select which song titles make the cut in their latest album using Polygon NFTs known as “objekts” to collect voting tokens

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

DeFiWeb3

Rihanna NFTs Enable Holders To Earn When This Song Plays

A crypto startup sold 300 NFTs for $210 each, offering holders a chance to hold a fraction of the song’s streaming royalties

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

NFTs Are a ‘Trojan Horse’ Coming at Record Labels

News analysis: Everyone from a former Beats by Dre engineer to omgkirby is getting in on the NFT music game

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Web3

Web3 Watch: GameStop Partners with FTX and Sorare Creates NBA Fantasy Game

Solana NFTs are picking up, and metaverse trademarks are also on the rise

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

Can LimeWire Brand Juice Adoption of New NFT-based Music Marketplace?

A pair of entrepreneurs has bought the rights to the defunct file-sharing service and plans to launch a new site in May

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

Gala Games to Plow $5B Into NFT Expansion Efforts

Gala Games is seeking to ramp up its presence in the NFT sector and will allocate billions of dollars to further its efforts in the coming year

by Sebastian Sinclair&Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Markets

Here’s How NFTs Could Disrupt a Heavily Centralized Music Industry

“Artists are excited about a new way to connect with their fans, [one that] doesn’t involve a buffer or a middleman,” Josh James, co-founder of OneOf, told Blockworks

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Web3

NFT Music Platform Royal Secures $55M in Series A Funding From a16z

Royal is a marketplace for music NFTs, advertising its platform as a place where users can purchase shares of songs, then earn royalties on the music they’ve invested in.

by Morgan Chittum /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.