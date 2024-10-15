Permissionless

There are a total of 47 articles associated with Permissionless.
article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

Amateur boxing is a whole new experience with prediction markets

Odds for Friday night’s boxing matchup between Kain Warwick and David Hoffman were a subject of conversation at Permissionless

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Web3

Web3 Watch: Karate Combat announces the launch of its UP L2

Plus, gaming companies Polemos and Buff partner up

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

DeFi

Permissionless III: DeFi phoenix looms as OG builders forecast next phase

Kain Warwick, Stani Kulechov and Sam Kazemian explored DeFi’s maturation and the shift from experimentation to consolidation

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Empire Newsletter

Crypto set for a new era of apps over infrastructure

The future of the applayer may hinge on beating the SEC in court

by David Canellis&Katherine Ross /
article-image

Web3

Permissionless III dispatch: What a difference a year makes for Solana

A blockchain some thought dead in the water two years ago now feels cool

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Web3

Politics and memecoins drive the conversation on day 2 of Permissionless

When Permissionless III wraps on Friday, there will be 26 days left until the 2024 presidential election

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance Newsletter

Latest inflation data comes in hotter than expected, led by housing costs

Plus, an update from the ground in Salt Lake City at Permissionless III

by Felix Jauvin&Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
article-image

Empire Newsletter

A16z’s Chris Dixon pushes for bipartisan legislation at Permissionless III

Plus, Joe Rogan doesn’t get crypto

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
article-image

Web3

Axe throws and crypto wizards: Permissionless III is underway

Permissionless provokes thoughts on the future of crypto as folks engage in pull-up competitions

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Forward Guidance Newsletter

From crypto ETFs to VC: VanEck unveils $30M fund

Plus, Casey sits with House Majority Whip Tom Emmer to get his views on crypto policy progress

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
article-image

Opinion

Decentralization maximalism is dead. Long live permissionless maxis.

Decentralization is still a core tenet of crypto, even if it’s not exactly pragmatic these days

by David Canellis /
article-image

Empire Newsletter

The FTX saga is finally coming to an end

A repayment plan has officially been approved, nearly two years after FTX went bust

by David Canellis&Katherine Ross /
article-image

Empire Newsletter

How the crypto conversation has evolved in 2 years

Plus, is crypto sentiment shifting for the better?

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
article-image

Announcements

Blockworks and Bankless announce Permissionless III: The event for crypto natives

From restaking to Bitcoin layer-2 solutions, AI, NFTs and modularity, Permissionless III will address all the latest narratives in crypto

article-image

Web3

Kevin Owocki on building a ‘pro-topian’ future for blockchains

Pro-topianism is the belief in improving systems with every new iteration

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Web3

Uniting the blockchain ecosystems: Q&A with Cosmos founder Ethan Buchman

As layer-2’s scale, Cosmos can offer solutions for the many problems encountered

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Standardization coming for real-world assets ‘sooner or later’: Q&A with Centrifuge CEO

Centrifuge CEO speaks on the importance of creating better market infrastructure to bring tokenized assets on-chain

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Business

Fireblocks acquires tokenization firm BlockFold

Fireblocks said its goal is to expand its tokenization capabilities

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

DeFi

Offchain Labs’ Goldfeder talks Timeboost, transaction ordering and more

Steven Goldfeder believes that interoperability between Ethereum layer-2s is key

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Business

Tech-first, trust-next: OKX’s roadmap for regaining consumer confidence

OKX President Hong Fang spoke with Blockworks at this year’s Permissionless on the challenges her exchange continues to grapple with

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Web3

‘Much more appealing’ than just collectibles: Web3 gaming’s potential

Gaming developers must find a way to utilize crypto levers to make Web3 gaming more exciting, Argus Labs CEO Scott Sunarto said

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

LayerZero moves to Google Cloud: A move away from decentralization?

“It kind of feels like we’re just giving up on decentralization a little bit”

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

Business

Core Scientific is focused on efficiency while hash price hits rock bottom

CEO Adam Sullivan spoke to Blockworks about the latest with Core Scientific at the Permissionless conference in Austin, Texas

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Web3

Real world assets in DeFi: Buzzwords or the real deal?

Industry leaders need to be “more discerning when it comes to talking about real-world assets,” Santos says

by Darren Kleine /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.