Play-to-earn

There are a total of 18 articles associated with Play-to-earn.
article-image

Opinion

Play-to-earn as we know it is dead: Long live SocialFi

I urge developers, industry leaders and the broader crypto community to delve deeper into the gaming possibilities that SocialFi presents

by Corey Wilton /
article-image

Web3

Sega exec ices blockchain gaming plans, calls play-to-earn ‘boring’

Sega trademarked the concept of its own NFTs at the peak of the last bull market, but now it’s returning to the sidelines

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Sponsored

The death of play-to-earn gaming

Play-to-earn gaming forms a high barrier to entry by default and severely hinders a game’s ability to grow

by Bart Hillerich /
article-image

Markets

Funding Wrap: Gaming Startups Still a Hot Item for Venture Capitalists

Outside of gaming, crypto funding was quieter than usual this past week, but investors are still committing to startups building in the space

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

EducationWeb3

Can GameFi Still Unlock the Metaverse?

GameFi is the integration of gaming and finance and is often framed as an essential stepping stone to the metaverse. We sat down with Blockworks reporter Ornella Hernandez to ask if current market conditions have changed this thesis.

by John Gilbert /
article-image

Web3

Q&A: Web3 Game Founder Says GameFi Has ‘Never Been Hotter’

Grant Haseley, a former Goldman Sachs analyst, breaks down what’s changed in GameFi and what’s attracting venture capitalists to the sector

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

DeFiWeb3

Axie Infinity Active Users, NFT Prices Continue To Decline After Bridge Reopening

The game’s struggles call the sustainability of play-to-earn gaming into question

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Markets

India’s Play-to-earn Gaming Startup Unveils Token on Heels of Fundraise

Blockworks Exclusive: The startup, which runs on the Polygon blockchain, rolled out its own crypto wallet earlier this year

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Finance

Bucking Crypto Quant Mania, Equity Vets Bet Investors Are Hungry for Fundamentals

Blockworks Exclusive: The startup, Factor6 Capital, plans to start trading outside capital early next month

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

Animoca Brands and Brinc To Invest up to $30M in Play-to-Earn Ecosystem

The announcement comes exactly two months after Brinc closed a $130 million funding raise led by Animoca

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

DeFiWeb3

Mechanism Capital Launches $100M Fund Focused on P2E Gaming

The new fund will be called Mechanism Play and will focus entirely on gaming investments and direct partnerships with studios to develop new games, the firm said in a statement

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

DeFiWeb3

Axie Infinity Program Lead: 2022 Will Be ‘All About Gameplay’

The popular play-to-earn game intends to launch its battle experience, Origins, and a land-based gaming experience, Project K, as well as update graphics, animations and gameplay

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Web3

Twitch Co-founder Justin Kan Talks Gaming NFTs and the Institutional Investment Case for Crypto

“It’s likely that gaming is the introduction for most people into some sort of durable digital assets,” Kan told Blockworks

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Web3

2022 Prediction: ‘Gaming Will Lead to Further Crypto Adoption’

Industry experts weigh in on blockchain gaming predictions for 2022 which include a potential market correction, an uncertain regulatory environment and onboarding millions of more users

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Markets

Fed Decision, Galaxy Fund, and Celebrities Push SOL to Recovery After Network Freeze

Solana has had a wild week with the network freezing up on the backs of a popular IDO and announcements from Galaxy Digital and a Fed Decision

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

Web3

KuCoin Labs Launches $100M Fund Devoted to Metaverse Projects

The capital will also go towards NFT projects, blockchain-based games and other decentralized apps, according to the Seychelles-based company. 

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

Sam Bankman-Fried: Gaming NFTs Have Mainstream Potential

There’s a “decent probability” NFTs could be the driving force to crypto adoption, the FTX boss said.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Markets

Arca and DeSo Foundation Kick Off New DeFi Funds

The Arca Endeavor Fund is an early-stage, closed-end venture fund focused on investing in innovative companies and people across the digital asset world.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.