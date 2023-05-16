Signature
The chair acknowledged his agency’s shortcomings in acting sooner to curb the crisis spreading throughout Signature’s operations
Crypto regulation advocacy group hires slate of four to fill senior and research positions
Silvergate had more than 90% of deposits coming from crypto clients, while Signature Bank had only 20%, a report found
38% of crypto holders surveyed by Morning Consult said that they’re turning to cold wallets, up from 24% last year
In Hong Kong, a major digital bank is opening up to crypto by allowing traders and investors to withdraw fiat currencies from exchanges
Were regional bank collapses all part of a plan to de-bank crypto?
Former investors in Signature Bank allege that the bank undermined “the health of its balance sheet” by failing to acknowledge its “degree of concentration” in the cryptocurrency sector
Calls are growing for transparency over how the FDIC assumed control of crypto-friendly banks Signature and Silicon Valley Bank
An estimated $4 billion in cryptoassets will remain under the receivership of the FDIC
Bitcoin was introduced to the world right after the 2008 financial crash, and fifteen years later, we’re witnessing anew the failure of reserve banking and a debt-based system
The narrative conflating SVB with crypto woes is dangerously misleading
Potential acquirers of Signature will tell the FDIC what assets and liabilities they’re willing to take from the bank, the FDIC representative added
The comments counter former Rep. Barney Frank’s assertion that Signature’s collapse is due to crypto
The falls of Silvergate, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature have left the crypto banking segment in flux, industry watchers say, though other options exist
In a short speech, Biden told Americans their money is safe and executives will be held accountable
Taxpayers will not be forced to bail out either bank, as Signature is added to the list of failures
Silvergate execs managed to time the top of the bull market pretty well — as did insiders at other major crypto firms
With regulatory headwinds, US banks are probably not making payments systems a priority
Prominent crypto companies are moving away from Silvergate amid insolvency concerns
Last month, Signature banned SWIFT transactions less than $100,000
Silvergate’s share price “moved in line” with bitcoin’s performance for “most of 2021-22,” according to Kaiko analysts
Crypto bank Signature has told Binance it would no longer be servicing customer transactions via SWIFT below a $100,000 threshold come February
Collapsing cryptocurrency prices have sent short sellers on a frenzy, and they’re targeting some of digital assets’ biggest companies