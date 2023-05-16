Signature

There are a total of 23 articles associated with Signature.
article-image

Policy

Crypto, Regulatory Oversight Both Culpable in Signature’s Collapse, FDIC Chair Admits

The chair acknowledged his agency’s shortcomings in acting sooner to curb the crisis spreading throughout Signature’s operations

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Business

Crypto Hiring: Phi Labs Has New Ecosystem Head to Drive Archway Blockchain Growth

Crypto regulation advocacy group hires slate of four to fill senior and research positions

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Markets

US Congressional Research Finds Perception of Crypto Risk Spurred Bank Withdrawals

Silvergate had more than 90% of deposits coming from crypto clients, while Signature Bank had only 20%, a report found

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

Keep HODLing On: Crypto Holders Stayed Despite Bank and Crypto Collapses

38% of crypto holders surveyed by Morning Consult said that they’re turning to cold wallets, up from 24% last year

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Hong Kong’s Largest Digital Bank to Service Crypto Exchanges

In Hong Kong, a major digital bank is opening up to crypto by allowing traders and investors to withdraw fiat currencies from exchanges

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Finance

Chokepoint 2.0: Efforts To De-bank Crypto Highly Effective

Were regional bank collapses all part of a plan to de-bank crypto?

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

Finance

Signature Bank Failed to Acknowledge ‘Volatility’ of Crypto Exposure, According to Lawsuit

Former investors in Signature Bank allege that the bank undermined “the health of its balance sheet” by failing to acknowledge its “degree of concentration” in the cryptocurrency sector

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

FDIC Chair Grilled Over Crypto-friendly Bank Takeovers

Calls are growing for transparency over how the FDIC assumed control of crypto-friendly banks Signature and Silicon Valley Bank

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Business

New York Community Bank Will Acquire Signature — But Not Crypto Holdings

An estimated $4 billion in cryptoassets will remain under the receivership of the FDIC

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Opinion

‘Be Your Own Bank’ Mantra More Relevant Than Ever

Bitcoin was introduced to the world right after the 2008 financial crash, and fifteen years later, we’re witnessing anew the failure of reserve banking and a debt-based system

by Yves La Rose /
article-image

Opinion

Don’t Blame Crypto for Your Banking Problems

The narrative conflating SVB with crypto woes is dangerously misleading

by Linda Jeng /
article-image

Finance

FDIC Seeks To Sell Signature Bank — Crypto Business and All

Potential acquirers of Signature will tell the FDIC what assets and liabilities they’re willing to take from the bank, the FDIC representative added

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

NY Regulators Say Signature Possession Had Nothing To Do With Crypto

The comments counter former Rep. Barney Frank’s assertion that Signature’s collapse is due to crypto

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

After Bank Failures, Where Will Crypto Firms Turn?

The falls of Silvergate, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature have left the crypto banking segment in flux, industry watchers say, though other options exist

by Ben Strack&Michael Bodley /
article-image

Finance

Biden: SVB, Signature Executives Will Be Fired

In a short speech, Biden told Americans their money is safe and executives will be held accountable

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

Signature, Silicon Valley Bank Depositors Will be Made Whole

Taxpayers will not be forced to bail out either bank, as Signature is added to the list of failures

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

BusinessMarkets

Selling The Top: Silvergate Execs Cashed Out $103M As Bitcoin Peaked

Silvergate execs managed to time the top of the bull market pretty well — as did insiders at other major crypto firms

by David Canellis /
article-image

Finance

No More SEN. Now What?

With regulatory headwinds, US banks are probably not making payments systems a priority

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

Silvergate, Signature Bet Big on Crypto: What Do They Actually Do?

Prominent crypto companies are moving away from Silvergate amid insolvency concerns

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Finance

Kraken Steps Away from Signature Bank Due to Transfer Limitations

Last month, Signature banned SWIFT transactions less than $100,000

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

LedgerX Ditches Silvergate as Analysts Downgrade Stock Price

Silvergate’s share price “moved in line” with bitcoin’s performance for “most of 2021-22,” according to Kaiko analysts

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Signature Bank Limit on SWIFT Transactions with Binance Affects Few

Crypto bank Signature has told Binance it would no longer be servicing customer transactions via SWIFT below a $100,000 threshold come February

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Short Sellers Are Betting Big Money on Cryptocurrency’s Demise

Collapsing cryptocurrency prices have sent short sellers on a frenzy, and they’re targeting some of digital assets’ biggest companies

by David Canellis /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.