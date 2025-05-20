taxes

article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Trump heads to House to push “big, beautiful” tax bill

Despite continued disagreements within the GOP about the extent of the spending cuts, Trump said the House is unified

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

OpinionThe Breakdown

Breaking the law can be productive (for everyone)

Cash enables law evasion at a small scale and crypto enables it on a large scale

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Republicans aren’t on the same page about Trump’s ‘big, beautiful’ tax bill

Some GOP members have indicated they will hold out on passing a bill that doesn’t include some key provisions

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

What ‘Liberation Day’ could mean for US equities, growth

Tomorrow’s tariff announcements are likely to impact the market, though they may not bring certainty

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

House overturns IRS DeFi broker rule with bipartisan resolution

Having passed Congress, the resolution will now head to Trump’s desk

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Tariff tantrum? Not yet. 

Donald Trump has slightly backed off from the ambitious tariff goals he touted on the campaign trail

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

New year, new tax form 

The IRS’s new 1099-DA form is going to be an adjustment for accountants working with crypto-holding clients

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Empire NewsletterPolicy

Roger Ver ready to fight over $50M in BTC taxes

Bitcoin Jesus is arguing that the Department of Justice’s tax fraud charges are “unconstitutional”

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

House lawmakers clash at first-ever DeFi hearing 

The goal of Tuesday’s inaugural Congressional hearing on DeFi was to “explore emerging topics” in digital assets, Rep. French Hill said

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Opinion

Crypto investors must embrace new tax rules or risk falling behind

Crypto’s Wild West era is over — it’s time to embrace regulation to secure the future of digital assets

by Zac Townsend /
article-image

Analysis

On the Margin Newsletter: Crypto super PAC notches another win in the primaries

Industry advocates are continuing to break out their checkbooks as election season ramps up

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor settle with DC AG for $40M in income tax fraud case

DC AG Brian Schwalb said the case is the “largest income tax fraud recovery” in DC history

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Analysis

Empire Newsletter: Fan tokens mirror Champions League performance

Tokens for soccer teams Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona mirror their victories and losses

by David Canellis&Casey Wagner&Katherine Ross&Michael McSweeney /
article-image

Web3

Empire Newsletter: Bitcoin’s turn for memecoin mania

Runes, crypto taxes and Binance’s execs stuck in Nigeria

by David Canellis&Casey Wagner&Katherine Ross&Michael McSweeney /
article-image

Web3

Empire Newsletter: Uniswap’s SEC woes drag DeFi below CeFi

In this edition: Analyzing the SEC’s market impact, the 13F ETF tell-all and FTX generating bipartisan unity in Congress

by David Canellis&Katherine Ross&Casey Wagner&Michael McSweeney /
article-image

Policy

US Treasury once again proposes new crypto tax rules to “modernize” code 

Treasury on Monday released its 2025 revenue proposals, known as the “Greenbook,” detailing many of the same plans it unveiled last year

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Business

Crypto Hiring: IRS’s latest hires are long-time crypto industry colleagues and friends

Elsewhere, Readygg welcomes former PlayStation Division executive as an advisor

by Bessie Liu&Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Policy

It’s time for the taxman, report these 5 crypto events

Selling and trading cryptocurrencies will trigger a taxable event

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Policy

IRS says businesses can hold off on reporting crypto, for now 

There are fresh reporting requirements for crypto, but the Treasury says businesses get a pass until they can finalize the new rules

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

DeFi

Platforms for NFT tax-loss harvesting see end-of-year bump

The platforms allow collectors to offload their low-value NFTs to reduce capital gains tax liability

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

Claimed your JTO? Time to report it to the IRS, experts say

After Thursday’s JTO airdrop causes a frenzy in crypto markets, accountants remind traders that they need to claim their new assets as income, even if they never sell

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Crypto tax evasion cases are on the rise: Bloomberg

In a call with reporters Monday, division chief Jim Lee said that crypto-related tax evasion cases are mounting

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Opinion

The IRS’ crypto tax guidance is a slow creep toward rationality

Their current stance is a half-baked attempt that could stifle innovation and burden an emerging industry

by Patrick White /
article-image

Policy

Clarity or confusion? Crypto tax proposal earns mixed reactions

Accountants and exchanges have started to parse through the new IRS tax proposals and decipher what they could mean for investors and the future of the industry

by Casey Wagner /

