taxes
Despite continued disagreements within the GOP about the extent of the spending cuts, Trump said the House is unified
Cash enables law evasion at a small scale and crypto enables it on a large scale
Some GOP members have indicated they will hold out on passing a bill that doesn’t include some key provisions
Tomorrow’s tariff announcements are likely to impact the market, though they may not bring certainty
Having passed Congress, the resolution will now head to Trump’s desk
Donald Trump has slightly backed off from the ambitious tariff goals he touted on the campaign trail
The IRS’s new 1099-DA form is going to be an adjustment for accountants working with crypto-holding clients
Bitcoin Jesus is arguing that the Department of Justice’s tax fraud charges are “unconstitutional”
The goal of Tuesday’s inaugural Congressional hearing on DeFi was to “explore emerging topics” in digital assets, Rep. French Hill said
Crypto’s Wild West era is over — it’s time to embrace regulation to secure the future of digital assets
Industry advocates are continuing to break out their checkbooks as election season ramps up
DC AG Brian Schwalb said the case is the “largest income tax fraud recovery” in DC history
Tokens for soccer teams Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona mirror their victories and losses
Runes, crypto taxes and Binance’s execs stuck in Nigeria
In this edition: Analyzing the SEC’s market impact, the 13F ETF tell-all and FTX generating bipartisan unity in Congress
Treasury on Monday released its 2025 revenue proposals, known as the “Greenbook,” detailing many of the same plans it unveiled last year
Elsewhere, Readygg welcomes former PlayStation Division executive as an advisor
Selling and trading cryptocurrencies will trigger a taxable event
There are fresh reporting requirements for crypto, but the Treasury says businesses get a pass until they can finalize the new rules
The platforms allow collectors to offload their low-value NFTs to reduce capital gains tax liability
After Thursday’s JTO airdrop causes a frenzy in crypto markets, accountants remind traders that they need to claim their new assets as income, even if they never sell
In a call with reporters Monday, division chief Jim Lee said that crypto-related tax evasion cases are mounting
Their current stance is a half-baked attempt that could stifle innovation and burden an emerging industry
Accountants and exchanges have started to parse through the new IRS tax proposals and decipher what they could mean for investors and the future of the industry