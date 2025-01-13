Twitter

There are a total of 73 articles associated with Twitter.
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

AI agent sector suffers 44% market cap wipeout

The sector saw a $8.7 billion wipeout in market value

by Donovan Choy /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Solana blinks are struggling with discoverability on X

There’s a general sentiment that blinks aren’t very useful for buying and selling crypto — one of the popular ways they were demoed

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Crypto X users get a kick out of Solana blinks

Plus, crypto news loses views and Blast’s TVL declines

by Jack Kubinec /
Opinion

Crypto Twitter should stop tweeting weird and terrible things

Let’s not make “tweeting the most explosive thing you can think of” the stereotype of the crypto space anymore

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Business

MicroStrategy’s X account compromised, $440k stolen: ZachXBT

Michael Saylor announced Monday morning that MicroStrategy bought 3k more bitcoin after the X account was compromised over the weekend

by Katherine Ross /
Opinion

Farcaster just might be the new Crypto Twitter

If one of the only ways to save crypto is a return to its subculture roots, then Farcaster seems like it fits the bill

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Business

Q&A: Dan Romero and Jesse Pollak think this may be Farcaster’s ‘inflection point’

Farcaster’s co-founder and popular Frames ecosystem Base creator Jesse Pollak talked about the release of Frames and Farcaster’s future plans

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Web3 Watch: X calls it quits on NFT profile pics

Plus, a bitcoin moon delivery may not make it

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

X reportedly no longer supports NFT profile pictures

The feature is no longer listed on the Premium support page

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

The best Crypto Twitter moments of 2023

We doom scrolled so you don’t have to

by Casey Wagner /
Opinion

Hey, Elon, forget about Disney. Save X by launching your own crypto.

Musk’s hesitation to launch his own crypto made sense in previous cycles. But there’s no shame left around here — he should just go for it

by David Canellis /
Web3

Friend.tech will likely draw the SEC’s attention, legal experts say

Friend.tech surged over the weekend, raking in more than $1 million in fees over a 24-hour period, and potentially getting Gary Gensler’s attention

by Casey Wagner /
People

Vitalik Buterin offers rosy views on Twitter’s Community Notes

Elon Musk and X’s vice president of product signal boosted Buterin’s blog on Community Notes

by James Cirrone /
Business

Twitter ‘X’ rebrand spurs hype around potential crypto integration — again

There’s renewed optimism that crypto could soon be further integrated with Twitter, but would it even matter?

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Crypto memes could soon be regulated in the UK

The UK regulator is mulling whether to bring crypto memes under updated guidance on financial promotions, including across social media

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Meta, Alphabet Must Do More To Protect EU From Dodgy Crypto: BEUC

The European consumer group noted Elon Musk’s changing of the Twitter symbol to the dogecoin logo in its crypto complaint to the EU

by Shalini Nagarajan /
People

Plaintiffs in Dogecoin Lawsuit Against Musk Make Wild New Allegations

A new complaint against Elon Musk and Tesla alleges that Musk manipulated both bitcoin and dogecoin

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Elon Musk Breaks Silence on Crypto, Warns Against Dogecoin Speculation

The Tesla co-founder advised against going all-in on dogecoin, but said it’s still his favorite cryptocurrency

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Elon Musk Hires New Twitter CEO, Silvergate Lays Off 230 Employees

Linda Yaccarino will become Twitter chief executive, while Musk steps back into CTO role

by James Cirrone /
Markets

PEPE Fans Send #DeleteCoinbase Trending After ‘Hate Symbol’ Newsletter

This isn’t the first time #DeleteCoinbase has trended on Twitter

by James Cirrone /
People

2020 Twitter Hacker Extradited to US, Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud

Joseph James O’Connor, or PlugwalkJoe, has been charged with stealing over $794,000 worth of crypto

by James Cirrone /
Markets

Weakening US Dollar Provides Tailwind For Bitcoin, Despite Rumor-Driven Flash Crash

The inverse correlation between Bitcoin and the US dollar tends to support crypto prices, but surging volatility underscores how fickle the market can be

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Twitter Expands ‘Cashtags’ To Better Inform Crypto Traders

Twitter has teamed up with trading app eToro to feed more crypto price charts and other investment information directly to users

by Shalini Nagarajan /
People

Shaquille O’Neal Can’t Be Served Via Twitter DMs in FTX Lawsuit

Shaquille O’Neal is the last defendant to be served in a class action lawsuit against celebrities, including Tom Brady and Larry David, who endorsed FTX

by Katherine Ross /

