Worldcoin

There are a total of 21 articles associated with Worldcoin.
The DropWeb3

Sam Altman’s Worldcoin gets new Orb Mini and US launch

Those in the US who preregistered for the app got $150 worth of WLD

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Razer and Sam Altman’s World add ID verification to video games

Razer ID verified by World ID is designed to prevent bots from entering games and swiping rewards

by Kate Irwin /
BusinessThe Drop

Sam Altman’s World is adding chat and payment features

The chat function is still in beta for now

by Kate Irwin /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Worldcoin’s World IDs make their way to Solana

Interoperability protocol Wormhole is handling the deployment by bridging World ID’s state roots from Ethereum to Solana

by Jack Kubinec /
Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: Worldcoin’s reputation predicament

The challenge for Worldcoin lies in demystifying the technology and clearly articulating its incentives

by Jeff Albus /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: Worldcoin is still more UBI than AI

And, weeks of a potential crypto ETF decision are no stranger to chaos

by David Canellis&Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Worldcoin teases ‘World Chain’ layer-2

Worldcoin-related activity currently makes up 43% of activity on Optimism, a Dune dashboard suggests

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Worldcoin continues gradual open sourcing by sharing Orb core code

Code for the Orb’s main application and private key storage were released with some redactions

by Jack Kubinec /
Policy

Worldcoin wants to pursue legal action against Spain over data block

Worldcoin told Blockworks it was given “little recourse” other than filing a suit

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Spanish data protection agency moves to temporarily block Worldcoin

Worldcoin must cease collecting and processing personal data in Spain, according to a press release Wednesday

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Worldcoin gains renewed interest following launch of OpenAI Sora 

Sora leverages artificial intelligence to transform written descriptions into photo realistic video content

by Bessie Liu /
Business

Worldcoin launches Orb locations in Singapore

According to the website, Singaporeans can be verified at five locations

by Katherine Ross /
Opinion

What’s on your mind? A year of crypto opinions

2023 has seen its fair share of crypto turmoil — and everyone who’s anyone has had their own take in our opinion section

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
DeFi

Worldcoin rotates reward token scheme

After an initial phase of paying operator rewards in USDC, Worldcoin is transitioning to issuing these rewards in WLD tokens

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Opinion

Worldcoin is not what we meant by making crypto mainstream

Substituting grandiosity for functionality isn’t the most effective way to win over new audiences

by Eitan Katz /
Policy

Worldcoin to continue working with regulators after international controversy

Worldcoin faces international scrutiny one month into its launch as regulators express concern over data collection and storage

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Worldcoin faces setback in Kenya as operations halted

The Kenyan government declared that all Worldcoin activities will be suspended until public agencies ensure there are no risks to the general public

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Opinion

Worldcoin isn’t as bad as it sounds: It’s worse

Worldcoin is no radical new financial system, and certainly not one aimed at equality or fairness

by Andrew M. Bailey&Nick Almond /
Analysis

Worldcoin soars despite accusations of fraud

The much-maligned asset skyrocketed in its first day of trading despite its skewed tokenomics

by Andrew Thurman /
Opinion

Worldcoin hackable by cutting off someone’s face, draping it over your own

I scanned my eyeballs with Worldcoin’s scary orb, so you don’t have to

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
DeFi

Worldcoin is here — just not here in the US

Worldcoin founders say artificial intelligence can fund a universal basic income — just not in the United States

by Casey Wagner /

