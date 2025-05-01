Worldcoin
Those in the US who preregistered for the app got $150 worth of WLD
Razer ID verified by World ID is designed to prevent bots from entering games and swiping rewards
The chat function is still in beta for now
Interoperability protocol Wormhole is handling the deployment by bridging World ID’s state roots from Ethereum to Solana
The challenge for Worldcoin lies in demystifying the technology and clearly articulating its incentives
And, weeks of a potential crypto ETF decision are no stranger to chaos
Worldcoin-related activity currently makes up 43% of activity on Optimism, a Dune dashboard suggests
Code for the Orb’s main application and private key storage were released with some redactions
Worldcoin told Blockworks it was given “little recourse” other than filing a suit
Worldcoin must cease collecting and processing personal data in Spain, according to a press release Wednesday
Sora leverages artificial intelligence to transform written descriptions into photo realistic video content
According to the website, Singaporeans can be verified at five locations
2023 has seen its fair share of crypto turmoil — and everyone who’s anyone has had their own take in our opinion section
After an initial phase of paying operator rewards in USDC, Worldcoin is transitioning to issuing these rewards in WLD tokens
Substituting grandiosity for functionality isn’t the most effective way to win over new audiences
Worldcoin faces international scrutiny one month into its launch as regulators express concern over data collection and storage
The Kenyan government declared that all Worldcoin activities will be suspended until public agencies ensure there are no risks to the general public
Worldcoin is no radical new financial system, and certainly not one aimed at equality or fairness
The much-maligned asset skyrocketed in its first day of trading despite its skewed tokenomics
I scanned my eyeballs with Worldcoin’s scary orb, so you don’t have to
Worldcoin founders say artificial intelligence can fund a universal basic income — just not in the United States