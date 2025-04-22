China

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US stocks erase Monday losses after Bessent calls China trade situation ‘unsustainable’

While Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expects de-escalation in the future, he said negotiations have not yet started

by Casey Wagner /
BusinessWeb3

Neon Machine’s Shrapnel is in the red: Sources

Documents and sources suggest Neon Machine is running out of cash and has laid off nearly all its employees — and struck a deal with the Chinese government to stay afloat

by Kate Irwin /
Markets

US equities, cryptocurrencies fall on Trump’s sweeping global tariffs 

President Donald Trump announced a 10% levy on almost all goods and additional tariffs on so-called “worst offending” countries

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

The trade war is here

Tariffs issued on three of the US’s biggest trading partners sent global markets into a tailspin

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Tariff tantrum? Not yet. 

Donald Trump has slightly backed off from the ambitious tariff goals he touted on the campaign trail

by Casey Wagner /
Empire NewsletterWeb3

TikTok’s potential US ban has already sent a Chinese memecoin 100x

As it turns out, the “guardian of online privacy and safety” in China is a memecoin on Solana

by David Canellis /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Gradual tariff proposal fits with previous Trump strategy 

Ideally, a gradual implementation would allow for negotiations and prevent rapidly rising prices

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Chinese yuan dips on reports government may resort to using old tricks 

A strategic currency devaluation does have some historical precedent in China

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Chinese Nvidia probe could start Trade War 2

The probe into the chipmaker was made on suspicion of anti-monopoly law violations

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

From swing states to hedge funds, here’s what the crypto surveys say

As the election nears, new research offers a solid look into how various demographics are interacting with the space

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

China goes big on stimulus to recover from stagnation

Plus, how Democrats are slowly shifting on crypto policy

by Felix Jauvin&Casey Wagner /
BusinessPolicy

Digital yuan used to settle crude oil trade for Chinese oil company: Report

China first rolled out the digital yuan in 2021

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Crypto investors still active in China, many allocating over $100k: Bitget

China exhibited the highest level of crypto investment engagement among 20 surveyed countries, according to Bitget

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Hong Kong crypto initiatives offer ray of hope in East Asia: Chainalysis

Despite lower trading volumes, Hong Kong’s crypto initiatives and regulations offer hope for a revival in East Asia, according to Chainalysis

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

LayerZero eyes Asia expansion with Conflux partnership

The partnership comes amid speculation that China’s views on crypto may be softening

by Jack Kubinec /
Policy

Chinese court op-ed argues crypto is property: South China Morning Post

The court argued crypto’s status as property derives from its utility and exchange value, akin to digital assets circulating abroad

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Key metrics for bitcoin tip bearish as global economy wobbles

The global economy wobbled last week on revelations China’s domestic market appeared to be weakening, perpetuating a risk-off mood from equities and crypto

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

Huobi dismisses plunging stablecoin reserves as ‘FUD’

Exchange spokesperson refuted claims that any team members have been detained by Chinese authorities

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Multichain: Arrested founder and family held all the keys

‘All the team’s funds and access to the servers are with Zhaojun and the police,’ the Multichain team said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Nearly 190K people work in crypto, more than 50% located in the West

Researchers found that despite China’s hostile stance on the industry, it surprisingly stands as the second-largest crypto employer in Asia

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Bank of China investment arm issues tokenized notes on Ethereum

The Bank of China investment arm teamed up with UBS to issue the tokenized notes

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Tuberville bill would block Chinese ownership of US crypto companies

The bill could be slipped into the US Farm Bill up to be renewed in September 2023, Sen. Tommy Tuberville said

by James Cirrone /
DeFi

Multichain CEO Missing, Stablecoin Issuers Reportedly Detained in China

Chaos has struck self-styled Web3 router Multichain and yuan-backed stablecoin issuer Trust Reserve across a matter of days

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

China Central Television Spotlights Hong Kong’s Licensing of Crypto Exchanges

The broadcasters were discussing Hong Kong’s new regulations for virtual asset trading platforms set to go into effect June 1

by James Cirrone&Bessie Liu /

