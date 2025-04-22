China
While Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expects de-escalation in the future, he said negotiations have not yet started
Documents and sources suggest Neon Machine is running out of cash and has laid off nearly all its employees — and struck a deal with the Chinese government to stay afloat
President Donald Trump announced a 10% levy on almost all goods and additional tariffs on so-called “worst offending” countries
Tariffs issued on three of the US’s biggest trading partners sent global markets into a tailspin
Donald Trump has slightly backed off from the ambitious tariff goals he touted on the campaign trail
As it turns out, the “guardian of online privacy and safety” in China is a memecoin on Solana
Ideally, a gradual implementation would allow for negotiations and prevent rapidly rising prices
A strategic currency devaluation does have some historical precedent in China
The probe into the chipmaker was made on suspicion of anti-monopoly law violations
As the election nears, new research offers a solid look into how various demographics are interacting with the space
Plus, how Democrats are slowly shifting on crypto policy
China first rolled out the digital yuan in 2021
China exhibited the highest level of crypto investment engagement among 20 surveyed countries, according to Bitget
Despite lower trading volumes, Hong Kong’s crypto initiatives and regulations offer hope for a revival in East Asia, according to Chainalysis
The partnership comes amid speculation that China’s views on crypto may be softening
The court argued crypto’s status as property derives from its utility and exchange value, akin to digital assets circulating abroad
The global economy wobbled last week on revelations China’s domestic market appeared to be weakening, perpetuating a risk-off mood from equities and crypto
Exchange spokesperson refuted claims that any team members have been detained by Chinese authorities
‘All the team’s funds and access to the servers are with Zhaojun and the police,’ the Multichain team said
Researchers found that despite China’s hostile stance on the industry, it surprisingly stands as the second-largest crypto employer in Asia
The Bank of China investment arm teamed up with UBS to issue the tokenized notes
The bill could be slipped into the US Farm Bill up to be renewed in September 2023, Sen. Tommy Tuberville said
Chaos has struck self-styled Web3 router Multichain and yuan-backed stablecoin issuer Trust Reserve across a matter of days
The broadcasters were discussing Hong Kong’s new regulations for virtual asset trading platforms set to go into effect June 1