DeFi

Who’s responsible when something breaks in DeFi?

What a Pyth/Morpho/Re7 debacle says about decentralized accountability

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana monetary decisions in the spotlight 

The Solana world has worked itself into a frenzy over SIMD-0228

by Jack Kubinec /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Lido V3 brings modular staking and opt-in restaking

Lido’s new BORG Foundation aims to strengthen governance and institutional adoption

by Macauley Peterson /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

‘Steep disconnect’ between Ethereum Foundation and crypto community

Tribe Capital’s Evan Park and Blockworks Research’s Ryan Connor explain the issues with Ethereum and outline potential fixes

by Katherine Ross /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Aave governance mulls an exit from Polygon

The proposal comes after Polygon governance considered a controversial use of bridged liquidity for yield

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Ethereum’s culture clash: Dissent, decentralization and progress

Can the community balance its decentralized ethos with the need for inclusivity and constructive debate?

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Compound considers fee redistribution after $24M COMP truce

The Compound governance attacker has agreed to return $24 million of COMP and negate the previous vote

by Donovan Choy /
Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: A peek into Solana’s core governance

Every blockchain has a means of governance, but when it comes to upgrading Solana, the means are perhaps less widely-known

by Jack Kubinec /
Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: Solana validators take aim at side deals

Solana validators voted in favor of a proposal that would send 100% of priority fees to validators

by Jack Kubinec&Michael McSweeney /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: Governance tokens are in the midst of a reckoning

UNI and MKR are suffering from the successes of their respective protocols

by David Canellis&Katherine Ross /
DeFi

How Euler Finance made its comeback after $200M exploit

Euler will be introducing modular design with a relaunch that is expected to occur in Q2 of 2024

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Uniswap token pumps following governance fee switch proposal

The price of the UNI token has jumped from $7.24 to $10.22 in less than an hour

by Bessie Liu /
BusinessDeFi

Why Gauntlet is leaving Aave after 4 years as ‘risk steward’

Gauntlet notes that it will be terminating its work with Aave due to difficulty navigating inconsistent guidelines

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Uniswap DAO grants $46.2M to Uniswap Foundation

This funding is the second part of initial funding promised to the NGO following its establishment

by Bessie Liu /
Analysis

Variant’s Walden advises crypto teams to opt for less governance and more free market

Walden sees more DeFi protocols taking the unbundled approach to building their marketplaces

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Current blockchain governance is ‘a terrible system,’ says JokeRace’s Phelps

Unless you’re a hacker or someone gaming the system in an attempt to “rug a treasury,” David Phelps says, “governance sucks”

by Darren Kleine /
Web3

Azuki DAO may sue over $40M mint that looked just like the original

Buyers of the new Azuki collection had complained that the NFTs are too similar to the old ones. Now, their DAO may sue

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Opinion

Blockchain can save the media

We’re all starting to be tricked by AI-driven fake news, and it’s only going to get worse: Blockchain can be our answer

by Illia Polosukhin /
DeFi

Hijacker’s Remorse in Tornado Cash Governance Tussle?

After a governance takeover, the perpetrator offers a proposal, but the community is skeptical

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Anchorage Digital Enables Snapshot Voting for Custody Customers

The move is intended to meet the “proliferation of all of these different protocols,” Anchorage Digital’s president said

by Michael Bodley /
Opinion

DAOs Are Out, Borgs Are In

BORGs are the obvious choice to replace the highly flawed and ineffective DAO model

by Alex O’Donnell /
DeFi

Granary Finance Gets $5M Funding From DeFi Community

The fundraise was driven by decentralized backers, the Granary Finance team told Blockworks on Friday

by Michael Bodley /
DeFi

DAO Governance Could Change Following This Court Ruling

Members of bZx DAO considered a “general partnership” with liability ramifications

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

A16z Delegated to Group that Opposed Its Vote on Uniswap for BNB Chain

Leading Ethereum DEX, Uniswap, is planning to deploy its V3 exchange on BNB Chain — but a16z is attempting to block it

by Sebastian Sinclair /

