governance
What a Pyth/Morpho/Re7 debacle says about decentralized accountability
The Solana world has worked itself into a frenzy over SIMD-0228
Lido’s new BORG Foundation aims to strengthen governance and institutional adoption
Tribe Capital’s Evan Park and Blockworks Research’s Ryan Connor explain the issues with Ethereum and outline potential fixes
The proposal comes after Polygon governance considered a controversial use of bridged liquidity for yield
Can the community balance its decentralized ethos with the need for inclusivity and constructive debate?
The Compound governance attacker has agreed to return $24 million of COMP and negate the previous vote
Every blockchain has a means of governance, but when it comes to upgrading Solana, the means are perhaps less widely-known
Solana validators voted in favor of a proposal that would send 100% of priority fees to validators
UNI and MKR are suffering from the successes of their respective protocols
Euler will be introducing modular design with a relaunch that is expected to occur in Q2 of 2024
The price of the UNI token has jumped from $7.24 to $10.22 in less than an hour
Gauntlet notes that it will be terminating its work with Aave due to difficulty navigating inconsistent guidelines
This funding is the second part of initial funding promised to the NGO following its establishment
Walden sees more DeFi protocols taking the unbundled approach to building their marketplaces
Unless you’re a hacker or someone gaming the system in an attempt to “rug a treasury,” David Phelps says, “governance sucks”
Buyers of the new Azuki collection had complained that the NFTs are too similar to the old ones. Now, their DAO may sue
We’re all starting to be tricked by AI-driven fake news, and it’s only going to get worse: Blockchain can be our answer
After a governance takeover, the perpetrator offers a proposal, but the community is skeptical
The move is intended to meet the “proliferation of all of these different protocols,” Anchorage Digital’s president said
BORGs are the obvious choice to replace the highly flawed and ineffective DAO model
The fundraise was driven by decentralized backers, the Granary Finance team told Blockworks on Friday
Members of bZx DAO considered a “general partnership” with liability ramifications
Leading Ethereum DEX, Uniswap, is planning to deploy its V3 exchange on BNB Chain — but a16z is attempting to block it