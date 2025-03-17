investing
A popular equity investing strategy, which considers network effects, is paying off for this crypto index
BTC is currently 13% below its all-time high, with potential corrections ahead that could present additional buying opportunities
Plus, a look at planned ETH ETF fees and how they differ from their BTC counterparts
Just over half of the crypto tokens held by investment products have beaten the S&P 500 over the past year
New separately managed account is set to hold BTC and ETH and be available for wealth managers on Eaglebrook Advisors’ platform
While the FBI notes crimes involving cryptocurrency scams have trended higher in recent years, Chainalysis analysts say the on-chain data begs to differ
Points have no technical value but could yield tokens in the future
Though the opposing flow trend is likely to slow over time, industry watchers note, bitcoin fund assets could one day eclipse the $90 billion gold ETF space
Schools are teaching Gen-Z teenagers like myself all the wrong things — and the rise of social media financial influencers is not helping the situation
Ric Edelman caught up with Blockworks to discuss how the current crypto and macro environment is impacting sentiment around the space
Learn how, where and, most importantly, why to buy NFTs
Your guide to navigating the the choppy seas and blurry world of selling NFTs
Making money with digital art is changing — learn how NFT investing works in the new era
Exclusive: Kevin Zhou of Galois Capital has considered a number of options for his next step, sources say
The financial services giant seeks to educate and draw in younger investors
The $1.5 trillion asset manager urges parents to talk about risks associated with digital assets
Bitcoin and equities rallied late in the session, suggesting rate hikes may be mostly priced in and may not push markets down in the future
Investors are likely expecting a non-aggressive approach to interest rates following Wednesday’s change, leading to a jump in markets
The EU bill to regulate crypto removed language that would have effectively banned mining, sending crypto markets up, while equities fell amid tensions with Russia
Biden announced plans among the US, European Union and G7 nations to remove Russia’s trade status, deepening the economic burden on the country
Talks between Russia and Ukraine ended in a stalemate, leaving investors with little hope for a diplomatic end to the conflict
The cryptocurrency was up as much as almost 10% intraday, before ending stock trading with a 7.96% pop
Investors are watching the developing conflict in Ukraine and await Biden’s executive crypto order and new interest rates
Secretary of State Blinkin revealed that the US was seeking to ban Russian oil imports, sending oil prices to their highest since 2008