investing

Empire NewsletterMarkets

Crypto markets offer ‘strong momentum opportunities’: Kaiko

A popular equity investing strategy, which considers network effects, is paying off for this crypto index

by Katherine Ross /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Fidelity exec addresses ‘too late?’ question, stagflation scenario

BTC is currently 13% below its all-time high, with potential corrections ahead that could present additional buying opportunities

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Investors’ rotation into small caps isn’t just technical

Plus, a look at planned ETH ETF fees and how they differ from their BTC counterparts

by Felix Jauvin&Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: There’s a whole wide world outside of US ETFs

Just over half of the crypto tokens held by investment products have beaten the S&P 500 over the past year

by David Canellis /
BusinessFinance

Franklin Templeton debuts new crypto SMA amid bitcoin ETF hype 

New separately managed account is set to hold BTC and ETH and be available for wealth managers on Eaglebrook Advisors’ platform

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Investment fraud relating to crypto rose 53% in 2023, FBI says 

While the FBI notes crimes involving cryptocurrency scams have trended higher in recent years, Chainalysis analysts say the on-chain data begs to differ

by Casey Wagner /
DeFi

DeFi ‘points’ farming has reshaped the crypto investment landscape

Points have no technical value but could yield tokens in the future

by Jack Kubinec /
Finance

As bitcoin ETFs gain ground on gold funds, is a flippening in the cards?

Though the opposing flow trend is likely to slow over time, industry watchers note, bitcoin fund assets could one day eclipse the $90 billion gold ETF space

by Ben Strack /
Opinion

Firearms before finance: The US educational system is failing teens like me

Schools are teaching Gen-Z teenagers like myself all the wrong things — and the rise of social media financial influencers is not helping the situation

by Saisha Agarwal /
Finance

‘Difficult, if not dangerous time’ to recommend crypto to clients, industry exec says

Ric Edelman caught up with Blockworks to discuss how the current crypto and macro environment is impacting sentiment around the space

by Ben Strack /
Education

How to Buy an NFT and the Core Reasons Why

Learn how, where and, most importantly, why to buy NFTs

by John Gilbert&John Lee Quigley /
Education

How to Sell an NFT — The Investor’s Guide

Your guide to navigating the the choppy seas and blurry world of selling NFTs

by John Gilbert&John Lee Quigley /
Education

NFT Investing Explained for Today’s Market

Making money with digital art is changing — learn how NFT investing works in the new era

by John Gilbert /
Business

Sources Say Galois Head Finalizing Next Move, Zhou Says ‘Not Currently’

Exclusive: Kevin Zhou of Galois Capital has considered a number of options for his next step, sources say

by Michael Bodley /
MarketsWeb3

Fidelity Launches Metaverse Experience in Tandem With New ETFs

The financial services giant seeks to educate and draw in younger investors

by Ben Strack /
Markets

T. Rowe Price Survey: 40% of Kids Think Crypto is ‘Future of Investing’

The $1.5 trillion asset manager urges parents to talk about risks associated with digital assets

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Market Wrap: BTC, Stocks Rally in Late Session Following Fed’s Rate Increase

Bitcoin and equities rallied late in the session, suggesting rate hikes may be mostly priced in and may not push markets down in the future

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Stocks, Altcoins Rise Despite Rate Hikes and Ukraine Conflict

Investors are likely expecting a non-aggressive approach to interest rates following Wednesday’s change, leading to a jump in markets

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Crypto Rises as European Mining Ban Falls Through

The EU bill to regulate crypto removed language that would have effectively banned mining, sending crypto markets up, while equities fell amid tensions with Russia

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Stocks, Cryptos Fall as US Looks For New Ways to Punish Putin

Biden announced plans among the US, European Union and G7 nations to remove Russia’s trade status, deepening the economic burden on the country

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Ukraine-Russia Talks Fail, Inflation Hits 40-Year High

Talks between Russia and Ukraine ended in a stalemate, leaving investors with little hope for a diplomatic end to the conflict

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Jumps After White House Rolls Out Crypto Executive Order

The cryptocurrency was up as much as almost 10% intraday, before ending stock trading with a 7.96% pop

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Equities Seesaw as Ukraine Unpredictability Continues

Investors are watching the developing conflict in Ukraine and await Biden’s executive crypto order and new interest rates

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Gold, Oil Push Higher While Crypto, Stocks Continue To Tumble

Secretary of State Blinkin revealed that the US was seeking to ban Russian oil imports, sending oil prices to their highest since 2008

by Luke Conway /

